“Dream of a lifetime”

Manny De Los Santos takes over Assembly seat

By Gregg McQueen

The new state representative.

When Manny De Los Santos first settled into his chair in the State Assembly chamber in Albany, it felt like a dream.

De Los Santos won a special New York City election on February 15 to represent the 72nd Assembly District, after former Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa vacated the role to join the New York City Council.

Two days later, he was in the Assembly chambers, being sworn in by special resolution. Photos of a beaming De Los Santos sitting in his new chair were circulated on social media.

“It was an incredible honor and privilege being there,” he said. “It was the dream of a lifetime.”

De Los Santos received 61 percent of the votes in the special election to defeat two challengers, Nayma Silver-Matos and Edwin De La Cruz.

Though it was his first day on the job, De Los Santos went right to work.

“On day one, I co-sponsored the ‘good cause’ eviction bill, co-sponsored the street vendor bill, and a bill to improve pay for home care workers,” he said.

“My parents were street vendors for almost 30 years. For me, it was personal to put my name next to that and start doing the advocacy and the work to try to get that bill passed,” he said.

De Los Santos was born in the Dominican Republic and arrived in New York City three decades ago, settling in the same apartment that he still resides in with his own family. “I attended public school in the district and took advantage of all of the nonprofit programs,” he said. “We were able to survive what was a crazy time for Washington Heights.”

“I owe everything to them,” said De Los Santos of his parents; he is seen here with his mother, who has worked as a street vendor.

At a young age, he was inspired to help others.

“I began my organizing work when I was in high school,” he said. “I was a student organizer protecting student rights and making sure that immigrant students received the services they needed.”

“I knew I wanted to do something involving social services when I was older,” he said.

De Los Santos is no stranger to Albany, as he attended the State University of New York (SUNY) in the city. He became the first person in his immediate family to attend college, earning his Bachelor’s Degree as well as a Master’s Degree in Social Work.

After leaving SUNY Albany, he worked as a social worker and Community School Director in public schools around the city. Always politically active, De Los Santos was elected as a Democratic District Leader in 2009 and a State Committeeperson in 2016.

De Los Santos held a reopening for his district office.

He has also served on Community Board 12 and the Neighborhood Advisory Board and has helped organize resident forums around housing and immigration.

“I’ve lived in the community for many years and have been on the ground, so I understand the issues that residents face,” De Los Santos said. “I was elected to serve them during a very challenging time. I take that responsibility seriously and intend to make the district a better place and more equitable.”

He credited his parents for instilling an intense work ethic within him.

“Their struggle was significant. They worked in a factory, making $3.75, $4.00 an hour. There were times when me and my siblings did not see our parents, they were working double shifts,” De Los Santos said.

“Then they worked as street vendors and they were able to put me through college. I owe everything to them,” he remarked.

Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks at the opening.

The street vendor bill he co-sponsored in the State Assembly would eliminate the city’s cap on the number of licenses on vendors, and provide more freedom for where they can operate.

“For years, street vendors in the city have been neglected, they have been mistreated because they don’t have permits,” De Los Santos said. “A lot of them have kids, have families, they pay taxes. They deserve more respect.”

De Los Santos officially opened his new district office on February 28.

Though he just began his job in the Assembly, De Los Santos will soon need to make his case for re-election to a full term in the June primary.

“I have to be an Assemblyman and a candidate at the same time. I only have about three months to come back to the district and say, ‘This is what I’ve achieved,’” he said.

De Los Santos stands with fellow state legislators.

With the state’s eviction moratorium now expired, De Los Santos expressed concern about Northern Manhattan residents losing their apartments.

“We’re going through a pandemic. It’s important that we get ‘good cause’ passed,” he said of pending legislation that would stop landlords from evicting tenants without an order from a housing court judge.

His district office will work to inform uptown residents about the city’s Right to Counsel law that provides tenants with free legal representation in housing court, he said.

“I think a lot of residents don’t know that this is a law that exists to protect them. They need to be informed. I’d also like to see us expand the program to ensure it’s a statewide policy,” De Los Santos said.

“I understand the issues that residents face,” said the new Assemblymember, seen here in Albany.

In the remainder of the legislative session, he plans to push for funding to bolster workforce development and programs that assist youth and formerly incarcerated individuals.

“As we embark on this long road of recovery, it is critically important that communities share equally in that recovery,” he said. “It’s not OK to just get back to normal. We need to come back better than we were before and make sure that we bring equity throughout the city.”