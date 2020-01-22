Drawn to the discarded

Visual artist trains lens on the forgotten

By Gregg McQueen

The holiday season may be over, but Marko Vuorinen is still being moved by the vision of Christmas trees.

The Finnish photographer and filmmaker, currently staying in Harlem while working on a documentary project, became engrossed by the sight of trees discarded on the curb after Christmas.

“I started feeling sympathy for the trees — abandoned, left alone, forgotten,” Vuorinen said. “They had just been the center of attention, and now they’re just thrown away.”

Vuorinen began photographing the curbside trees, which conjured up images of another type of abandonment.

“I actually started seeing the trees as people, huddled together for warmth. The shape of them reminded me of homeless people laying on the street,” he said.

Based in Helsinki, Vuorinen’s work focuses on social issues and gender equality. He has made several documentaries that tell the stories of women, and has also journeyed repeatedly to New York City to conduct photography sessions.

“Basically, social justice, empathy, human rights and equality in an urban environment are the driving themes of my work,” he explained. “What this world needs is more empathy. If you really want to make a long lasting impact on people and the world, empathy is the starting point.”

Among his documentaries are the 2018 portrait Vianey, about the life and hardships of the Bronx-based underground hip-hop artist Vianey Otero, known by the stage name So Icey Trap, and the 2014 film Tamara W. about actress-dancer-rapper Tamara W., who shares vignettes from her life as a transgender girl growing up in the Bronx and her struggles with addiction and abuse.

For several years, Vuorinen has focused on a series of photographs of people sleeping in New York City.

“I documented how people take ownership of the public realm by sleeping in public in New York City, in parks, libraries, benches, stairs and on sidewalks,” he said. “I felt that to be able to sleep in a public space is a sign of confidence and trust in other people. That basically the world is still driven by goodness, and that you can trust other people to leave you be safely as you close your eyes surrounded by strangers.”

Vuorinen has taken about 20 photos of the abandoned Christmas trees, which he plans to display online.

“What I’m hoping for is that people start recognizing homeless people and have more empathy for them,” he said. “There are many homeless in the city, and they deserve empathy and not being forgotten.”

To learn more, please visit markovuorinen.com.