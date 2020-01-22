- English
Drawn to the discarded
Visual artist trains lens on the forgotten
By Gregg McQueen
The holiday season may be over, but Marko Vuorinen is still being moved by the vision of Christmas trees.
The Finnish photographer and filmmaker, currently staying in Harlem while working on a documentary project, became engrossed by the sight of trees discarded on the curb after Christmas.
“I started feeling sympathy for the trees — abandoned, left alone, forgotten,” Vuorinen said. “They had just been the center of attention, and now they’re just thrown away.”
Vuorinen began photographing the curbside trees, which conjured up images of another type of abandonment.
“I actually started seeing the trees as people, huddled together for warmth. The shape of them reminded me of homeless people laying on the street,” he said.
Based in Helsinki, Vuorinen’s work focuses on social issues and gender equality. He has made several documentaries that tell the stories of women, and has also journeyed repeatedly to New York City to conduct photography sessions.
“Basically, social justice, empathy, human rights and equality in an urban environment are the driving themes of my work,” he explained. “What this world needs is more empathy. If you really want to make a long lasting impact on people and the world, empathy is the starting point.”
Among his documentaries are the 2018 portrait Vianey, about the life and hardships of the Bronx-based underground hip-hop artist Vianey Otero, known by the stage name So Icey Trap, and the 2014 film Tamara W. about actress-dancer-rapper Tamara W., who shares vignettes from her life as a transgender girl growing up in the Bronx and her struggles with addiction and abuse.
For several years, Vuorinen has focused on a series of photographs of people sleeping in New York City.
“I documented how people take ownership of the public realm by sleeping in public in New York City, in parks, libraries, benches, stairs and on sidewalks,” he said. “I felt that to be able to sleep in a public space is a sign of confidence and trust in other people. That basically the world is still driven by goodness, and that you can trust other people to leave you be safely as you close your eyes surrounded by strangers.”
Vuorinen has taken about 20 photos of the abandoned Christmas trees, which he plans to display online.
“What I’m hoping for is that people start recognizing homeless people and have more empathy for them,” he said. “There are many homeless in the city, and they deserve empathy and not being forgotten.”
To learn more, please visit markovuorinen.com.
Atraído hacia los rechazados
Artista guía su lente hacia los olvidados
Por Gregg McQueen
La temporada de fiestas puede haber terminado, pero Marko Vuorinen aún se siente conmovido por la visión de los árboles de Navidad.
El fotógrafo y cineasta finlandés, que actualmente se hospeda en Harlem mientras trabajaba en un proyecto documental, quedó absorto al ver los árboles desechados en la acera después de Navidad.
“Comencé a sentir simpatía por los árboles: abandonados, solos, olvidados”, dijo Vuorinen. “Acababan de ser el centro de atención, y ahora simplemente son desechados”.
Vuorinen comenzó a fotografiar los árboles de la acera, que evocaron imágenes de otro tipo de abandono.
“En realidad comencé a ver los árboles como personas, acurrucados juntos para sentir calor. Su forma me recordó a las personas sin hogar que yacen en la calle”, dijo.
Con sede en Helsinki, la obra de Vuorinen se centra en cuestiones sociales y en la igualdad de género. Ha realizado varios documentales que cuentan historias de mujeres y también ha viajado repetidamente a la ciudad de Nueva York para realizar sesiones de fotografía.
“Básicamente, la justicia social, la empatía, los derechos humanos y la igualdad en un entorno urbano son los temas principales de mi obra”, explicó. “Lo que este mundo necesita es más empatía. Si realmente quieres tener un impacto duradero en las personas y el mundo, la empatía es el punto de partida”.
Entre sus documentales se encuentra el retrato Vianey, de 2018, sobre la vida y las dificultades de la artista de hip-hop clandestinoa Vianey Otero, con sede en el Bronx, conocida por el nombre artístico So Icey Trap, y el del 2014, Tamara W., sobre la actriz, bailarina y rapera Tamara W., quien comparte anécdotas de su vida siendo una niña transgénero que creció en el Bronx y sus luchas contra la adicción y el abuso.
Durante varios años, Vuorinen se ha centrado en una serie de fotografías de personas que duermen en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Documenté cómo las personas toman posesión del dominio público durmiendo en público en la ciudad de Nueva York, en parques, bibliotecas, bancas, escaleras y aceras”, dijo. “Sentí que poder dormir en un espacio público es una señal de seguridad y confianza en otras personas. Que, básicamente, el mundo sigue siendo impulsado por la bondad, y que puedes confiar en otras personas te permitan estar a salvo mientras cierras los ojos rodeado de extraños”.
Vuorinen ha tomado unas 20 fotos de los árboles de Navidad abandonados, que planea exhibir en línea.
“Lo que espero es que las personas comiencen a reconocer a las personas sin hogar y tengan más empatía por ellas”, dijo. “Hay muchas personas sin hogar en la ciudad, y merecen empatía y no ser olvidadas”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite markovuorinen.com.