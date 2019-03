Double Deal

City and state announce joint MTA plan

Two for 10.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have combined forces to announce a joint proposal on Tuesday that would generate new revenue streams to help the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

The 10-point place includes a congestion pricing model and a restructuring plan designed to aid the cash-strapped transit agency.

In a reorganization to be completed by June 2019, all common agency functions such as construction management, legal, engineering, procurement, human resources and advertising will be streamlined in a central operation. Currently, New York City Transit Authority, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North, MTA Capital Construction, MTA Bus and Staten Island Railway operate as six separate entities under the MTA.

A congestion pricing plan would install electronic tolling devices on streets south of 61st Street, according to the proposal. Tolls would be variable providing discounts for off-peak hour travel.

Congestion pricing tolls would be supplemented with state and city revenue from a fixed amount of the new internet sales tax derived from sales in New York City, and a percentage of the state and city revenue from the cannabis excise tax. Revenue from congestion pricing and these two taxes will be placed in a ‘lockbox’ to provide a funding source necessary to ensure the capital needs of the MTA.

On WNYC Radio on Tuesday morning, Cuomo explained that the congestion pricing plan is subject to change, and requires approval from the state legislature in order to be enacted.

“The legislature has to pass a law doing this. This is a proposal that the mayor and I agree on, but it has to go to the legislature,” he said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of debate and discussion.”

De Blasio, who had pushed for a millionaire’s tax to help fund the MTA instead of congestion pricing, acknowledged in a statement that immediate action must be taken.

“The proposal we’re announcing today addresses concerns I’ve raised related to a lockbox for transit, fairness to the outer boroughs and accommodating hardships. I still believe a Millionaires’ Tax provides the best, most sustainable revenue source for the transit improvements our city needs,” de Blasio said. “But the time to act is running out, and among all alternatives, congestion pricing has the greatest prospects for immediate success. In light of this reality, it is my hope that critics of congestion pricing will join me in acknowledging its necessity.”

Other components of the proposal called for city and state partnership in combating fare evasion, an independent audit for the MTA by January 2020, and expediting of the Subway Action Plan including signal repair, water management and station enhancements.

In addition, the MTA will have all major construction projects and planned projects pursued as “design build.” The MTA will do preliminary drawings only to the point necessary for bidding the project in a private sector competition based primarily on cost and timing of the project. Selections will be made with incentives and sanctions for performance.

“I strongly endorse this proposal from Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio that addresses the fundamental challenges the MTA faces – a need for organization-wide reform, cost-cutting, additional revenues, and increased efficiency,” said Acting MTA Chair Fernando Ferrer. “This proposal is a holistic cure for much of what ails the MTA, and I hope to see it enacted swiftly for the benefit of our 8.5 million daily customers. It builds on work we are already doing to improve service through aggressive action like the Subway Action Plan; reduce costs through innovative procurement and development models like those used on the LIRR Third Track and Double Track projects; and reduce spending through a mandate to all operating agencies. Best of all, if the legislature adopts this plan, riders will be spared a fare increase of 30 percent to fund necessary capital costs. I urge the legislature to act and support Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio in their effort to improve the subways and entire MTA for the people of New York.”