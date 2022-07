DOT event aims to help M/WBEs

By Gregg McQueen

The workshop will feature DOT divisions involving bridges, sidewalks, roadways, and traffic signals.

The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) is set to host a networking event designed to help Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) access contracts with the agency.

“Doing Business with DOT” will provide M/WBEs with the opportunity to meet representatives from all of DOT’s divisions and learn about the agency’s procurement process.

The event will be held on July 18 at the Elevated Acre, an outdoor garden space at 55 Water Street, where DOT’s headquarters are located. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“This is an opportunity to get information all in one place about all the things we do at DOT and how to take advantage of millions of dollars that we invest every year in contracts,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez.

He said that DOT divisions involving bridges, sidewalks, roadways, traffic signals, and the Staten Island Ferry will be on hand to discuss procurement opportunities.

Representatives of the NYC Department of Small Business Services and the Mayor’s Office of Contract Services will also be in attendance.

Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez.

It will be the first time that DOT has hosted this type of M/WBE-centric event, said Rodríguez, who has led the agency since January.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register through the DOT.

In recent years, New York City has bolstered efforts to support M/WBEs, after former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s stated commitment of awarding 30 percent of city procurement contracts to M/WBEs. He also pledged that the city will award $16 billion to M/WBEs by 2025.

Results have so far been mixed — a 2021 report by the City Comptroller’s office indicated that fewer than 4 percent of city contracts that year were issued to M/WBEs.

Since taking office in January, Mayor Eric Adams has vowed to make M/WBEs a major priority for his administration.

“We’re exploring ways to do better,” said Rodríguez, who is the first Latino to serve as DOT Commissioner. “I can’t speak on what happened in a previous administration, but what everyone should know is that under Mayor Adams, the DOT has made a commitment to connect M/WBEs to more opportunities.”

Rodríguez said the Doing Business with DOT initiative could become an annual offering.

“These are ways to help small businesses from across the five boroughs,” he said. “It’s how we can help our middle-class New Yorkers, create jobs, and make this a more equitable city.”

Doing Business with DOT will be held on Monday, July 18 at 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

To register for the event, go to: bit.ly/3O5H5ja