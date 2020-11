DOT Commissioner Trottenberg resigns

Trottenberg’s out.

Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Polly Trottenberg is leaving City Hall next month.

On November 23, she announced her resignation from the de Blasio administration effective in early December.

Trottenberg, the longest serving commissioner in DOT history, has served in the role since January 2014.

She succeeded Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan and Iris Weinshall; the agency has been led by women for over two decades.

“I will always be grateful to Mayor de Blasio for the incredible opportunity to serve the city I love so much, and especially for the chance to lead the 5,800 dedicated public servants at DOT,” said Trottenberg. “I have been honored to work with them and see the passion, creativity and dedication they bring every day to serving New Yorkers, especially during the pandemic of the last eight months. For now, I just say thank you, one and all.”

While Trottenberg has not announced her new employment, she has been asked to advise the transition team of President-Elect Joe Biden on transportation issues.

In a statement, Mayor Bill de Blasio credited Trottenberg, who was closely aligned with the administration’s Vision Zero campaign, with improving street safety and enhancing bus service and accessibility for cyclists.

“We all owe Polly Trottenberg a debt of gratitude for her incredible service to New York City,” he said. “She is a tireless and talented public servant who has made our city safer, fairer and more accessible. I’m proud to have worked so closely with her, and I wish her all the best in whatever comes next.”

Under Trottenberg’s tenure, the DOT launched over 700 street improvement projects, including 64 miles of dedicated bus lanes and 70 car-free plazas. She is credited with advocating for state legislation that allowed the city to lower its default speed limit to 25 MPH and expand its speed camera program to 2,000 cameras, making it the largest such program in the world.

“New Yorkers owe Polly Trottenberg a sincere debt of gratitude. During her tenure, the Department of Transportation rolled out more bus lanes, traffic safety cameras, and other improvements citywide, often despite rabid NIMBYism and unfair resistance,” said Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum.

“Now, entering his final year in office, Mayor de Blasio must cement a progressive legacy founded significantly on equity and safety on our streets,” Plum added. “He should double the number of bus lanes rolled out this year, putting essential workers and transit-dependent New Yorkers first and giving private cars the back seat in public space.”