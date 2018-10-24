Story and photos by Gregg McQueen They don’t keep tabs on t-shirt sales at The Gap, do they? Restaurant and bar owners voicing concern over a new law preventing establishments from serving non-tobacco hookah say the regulation is unfair and could force them out of business. “I don’t think the city is telling The Gap that they need to sell more t-shirts than they do jeans,” said Jeffrey García, Vice President of the NY Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Owners’ Association. García was joined by dozens of members from the Association, which represents hundreds of establishments citywide, on the steps of City Hall on Mon., October 22. The group is calling on the city to alter the regulation for hookah permits, which required businesses to generate 50 percent of their revenue from hookah in order to be eligible for the permit. “To mandate a certain percentage of sales is really ridiculous,” said García. Elvis Silverio, President of the Owners’ Association, said the majority of establishments can’t meet that criteria and might have to lay off workers or shut down if they can’t sell hookah. “We’re going to be closing hundreds of establishments,” he said. “We can’t combat with the city crisis in rent, the minimum wage increase next year and also with this bill.” “We’re going to stay above water and stay away from fines by not selling, but this will take a toll come payroll, or come rent day,” Silverio said. “This is not only about businesses, this is about families. People that are providing for their families and have to comply with this law. “ Enacted last year, the new law required businesses that wish to sell hookah to apply for permits between April 16 and October 22, 2018, to raise the minimum age for the purchase of hookah to 21 years old and to post warning signs provided by the New York City Health Department, describing the risks of hookah use. The Health Department said it hosted an information session with the Latino Restaurant, Bar and Lounge Owners Association in October and had performed outreach with more than 400 establishments. According to the Department, even tobacco-less hookahs pose a risk for smokers and those who breathe in secondhand smoke. “Even without tobacco, hookah smoke is dangerous,” said Health Department spokesperson Stephanie Buhle. “Hookah smoke contains chemicals that can increase the risk of heart and lung disease, cancer and early death, both for smokers and nonsmokers. One hour of smoking hookah can expose someone to as much carbon monoxide and tar as smoking 10 cigarettes.” However, owners said the popular water pipes were a big draw for customers and generated a large amount of income for their businesses. Pedro Goico, a co-owner of Mamajuana Cafe in Inwood, said that 20 percent of his sales involve hookah, but pointed out that it generates about 40 percent of the cafe’s revenue. “When they get hookahs, they buy drinks and also eat,” he said of restaurant patrons. “It’s a revenue generator for us to help us offset the high increases of the rent. Losing that would be huge.” Goico also complained that the city would not give hookah permits to newer business opened after October 2017. “It’s a crazy bill; it’s very biased,” he remarked. “We’re saying to take that off.” “This new legislation unfairly impacts us,” added García. “We understand that there are health concerns, all that, and we want to work with the city to make [the bill] better.” Urbano Estévez, owner of Barcelona Bites in Riverdale, said that business owners would be willing to comply with other restrictions, such as only selling hookah on weekends, or after 10 p.m., in exchange for loosening some of the other rules, like the 50 percent of revenue requirement. “Even if you’re only selling 10 percent hookah, there’s a big profit margin it’s generating for you,” Estévez said. “Hookah is a big draw. It helps lure people in to eat, hear music.” As the permits are non-transferable, Estévez said it also crippled the value of a business, as a new owner cannot acquire the permit to sell hookah. “There’s a lot about this law that is off-base,” he remarked. Frank García, Chairman of the New York State Hispanic Coalition Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, said that 60 Latino-owned restaurants will close in the city during October, and the hookah law will make matters worse. “It’s not helping small businesses, it’s hurting,” he stated. “We need support.” Goico suggested that many Councilmembers have expressed sympathy for the businesses in private but are reluctant to speak out privately. “It’s tough because they don’t want to be seen as promoting something that has to do with smoking,” he said. “We have no tobacco in the hookah, it’s a job generator for the people here. Help us meet in the middle, and at the same time let people decide whether they want to smoke or not.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen No vigilan las ventas de camiseta en The Gap, ¿verdad? Propietarios de restaurantes y bares expresan su preocupación por una nueva ley que impide que los establecimientos sirvan la hookah que no sean de tabaco, pues dicen que la regulación es injusta y podría obligarlos a cerrar el negocio. “No creo que la ciudad le esté diciendo a The Gap que necesita vender más camisetas que jeans”, dijo Jeffrey García, vicepresidente de la Asociación de Propietarios latinos de Restaurantes, Bares y Salones de Nueva York. García estuvo acompañado de docenas de miembros de la Asociación, que representa a cientos de establecimientos de toda la ciudad, en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento el lunes 22 de octubre. El grupo pide a la ciudad que modiﬁ que la regulación de los permisos de la hookah, que requiere que los negocios generen el 50 por ciento de sus ingresos de la hookah para ser elegibles para el permiso. “Mandar un cierto porcentaje de ventas es realmente ridículo”, dijo García. Elvis Silverio, presidente de la Asociación de Propietarios dijo que la mayoría de los establecimientos no pueden cumplir con esos criterios y que podrían tener que despedir a los trabajadores o cerrar si no pueden vender la hookah. “Vamos a cerrar cientos de establecimientos”, dijo. “No podemos combatir la crisis de la ciudad en el alquiler, el aumento del salario mínimo el próximo año y también esta ley”. La nueva ley entró en vigor el lunes a medianoche, lo que signiﬁ ca que la ciudad puede comenzar a imponer multas a las empresas atrapadas que vendan la hookah sin permiso. “Vamos a mantenernos a ﬂ ote y evitar las multas por no vender, pero esto tendrá un costo en la nómina o en el día del alquiler”, dijo Silverio. “No se trata solo de negocios, se trata de familias. Personas que cuidan a sus familias y tienen que cumplir con esta ley”. Promulgada el año pasado, la nueva ley exige que las empresas que desearan vender la hookah solicitaran permisos entre el 16 de abril y el 22 de octubre de 2018, aumentaran la edad mínima para la compra de la hookah a 21 años y colocaran señales de advertencia proporcionadas por el Departamento de Salud de la Ciudad de Nueva York, describiendo los riesgos del uso de la hookah. El Departamento de Salud dijo que organizó una sesión informativa con la Asociación de Propietarios latinos de Restaurantes, Bares y Salones en octubre y realizó actividades de divulgación en más de 400 establecimientos. De acuerdo con el Departamento, incluso las hookahs sin tabaco representan un riesgo para los fumadores y para quienes respiran el humo de segunda mano. Incluso sin el tabaco, el humo de la hookah es peligroso”, dijo la portavoz del Departamento de Salud, Stephanie Buhle. “El humo de la hookah contiene sustancias químicas que pueden aumentar el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas y pulmonares, cáncer y muerte prematura, tanto para fumadores como para no fumadores. “Una hora de fumar la hookah puede exponer a alguien a la cantidad de monóxido de carbono y alquitrán de 10 cigarrillos”. Sin embargo, los propietarios dijeron que las populares pipas de agua son un gran atractivo para los clientes y generan una gran cantidad de ingresos para sus negocios. Pedro Goico, copropietario de Mamajuana Cafe en Inwood, dijo que el 20 por ciento de sus ventas involucra la hookah, pero señaló que genera alrededor del 40 por ciento de los ingresos del café. “Cuando usan la hookah, compran bebidas y también comen”, dijo sobre los clientes del restaurante. “Es un generador de ingresos para nosotros que nos ayuda a compensar los altos aumentos de la renta. Perder eso sería enorme”. Goico también se quejó de que la ciudad no otorgará permisos de la hookah a nuevos negocios abiertos después de octubre de 2017. “Es un proyecto de ley de locura; es muy sesgado”, comentó. “Decimos: quiten eso”. “Esta nueva legislación nos afecta injustamente”, agregó García. “Entendemos que hay problemas de salud, todo eso, y queremos trabajar con la ciudad para mejorarla”. Urbano Estévez, propietario de Barcelona Bites en Riverdale, dijo que los dueños de negocios estarían dispuestos a cumplir con otras restricciones, como vender la hookah solo los ﬁ nes de semana o después de las 10 p.m., a cambio de aﬂ ojar algunas de las otras reglas, como el 50 por ciento del requisito de ingresos. “Incluso si solo estás vendiendo 10 por ciento de la hookah, hay un gran margen de ganancia que estás generando para ti”, dijo Estévez. “La hookah es un gran atractivo. Ayuda a atraer a la gente a comer, escuchar música”. Como los permisos no son transferibles, Estévez dijo que también afectó el valor de un negocio, ya que un nuevo propietario no puede adquirir el permiso para vender la hookah. “Hay mucho sobre esta ley que está equivocado”, comentó. Frank García, presidente de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de la Coalición Hispana del Estado de Nueva York dijo que 60 restaurantes latinos cerrarán en la ciudad durante octubre y que la ley de la la hookah empeorará las cosas. “No está ayudando a los pequeños negocios, los está lastimando”, aﬁ rmó. “Necesitamos apoyo”. Goico sugirió que muchos concejales han expresado simpatía por los negocios en privado, pero se muestran reacios a hablar. “Es difícil porque no quieren que los vean promocionar algo que tiene que ver con fumar”, dijo. “No tenemos tabaco en la hookah, es un generador de trabajo para la gente aquí. Ayúdennos a reunirnos en el medio y al mismo tiempo permitir que las personas decidan si quieren fumar o no”.
Don’t hinder the hookah
No obstaculicen la hookah
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
No vigilan las ventas de camiseta en The Gap, ¿verdad?
Propietarios de restaurantes y bares expresan su preocupación por una nueva ley que impide que los establecimientos sirvan la hookah que no sean de tabaco, pues dicen que la regulación es injusta y podría obligarlos a cerrar el negocio.
“No creo que la ciudad le esté diciendo a The Gap que necesita vender más camisetas que jeans”, dijo Jeffrey García, vicepresidente de la Asociación de Propietarios latinos de Restaurantes, Bares y Salones de Nueva York.
García estuvo acompañado de docenas de miembros de la Asociación, que representa a cientos de establecimientos de toda la ciudad, en las escalinatas del Ayuntamiento el lunes 22 de octubre.
El grupo pide a la ciudad que modiﬁ que la regulación de los permisos de la hookah, que requiere que los negocios generen el 50 por ciento de sus ingresos de la hookah para ser elegibles para el permiso.
“Mandar un cierto porcentaje de ventas es realmente ridículo”, dijo García.
Elvis Silverio, presidente de la Asociación de Propietarios dijo que la mayoría de los establecimientos no pueden cumplir con esos criterios y que podrían tener que despedir a los trabajadores o cerrar si no pueden vender la hookah.
“Vamos a cerrar cientos de establecimientos”, dijo. “No podemos combatir la crisis de la ciudad en el alquiler, el aumento del salario mínimo el próximo año y también esta ley”.
La nueva ley entró en vigor el lunes a medianoche, lo que signiﬁ ca que la ciudad puede comenzar a imponer multas a las empresas atrapadas que vendan la hookah sin permiso.
“Vamos a mantenernos a ﬂ ote y evitar las multas por no vender, pero esto tendrá un costo en la nómina o en el día del alquiler”, dijo Silverio. “No se trata solo de negocios, se trata de familias. Personas que cuidan a sus familias y tienen que cumplir con esta ley”.
Promulgada el año pasado, la nueva ley exige que las empresas que desearan vender la hookah solicitaran permisos entre el 16 de abril y el 22 de octubre de 2018, aumentaran la edad mínima para la compra de la hookah a 21 años y colocaran señales de advertencia proporcionadas por el Departamento de Salud de la Ciudad de Nueva York, describiendo los riesgos del uso de la hookah.
El Departamento de Salud dijo que organizó una sesión informativa con la Asociación de Propietarios latinos de Restaurantes, Bares y Salones en octubre y realizó actividades de divulgación en más de 400 establecimientos. De acuerdo con el Departamento, incluso las hookahs sin tabaco representan un riesgo para los fumadores y para quienes respiran el humo de segunda mano.
Incluso sin el tabaco, el humo de la hookah es peligroso”, dijo la portavoz del Departamento de Salud, Stephanie Buhle. “El humo de la hookah contiene sustancias químicas que pueden aumentar el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas y pulmonares, cáncer y muerte prematura, tanto para fumadores como para no fumadores. “Una hora de fumar la hookah puede exponer a alguien a la cantidad de monóxido de carbono y alquitrán de 10 cigarrillos”.
Sin embargo, los propietarios dijeron que las populares pipas de agua son un gran atractivo para los clientes y generan una gran cantidad de ingresos para sus negocios.
Pedro Goico, copropietario de Mamajuana Cafe en Inwood, dijo que el 20 por ciento de sus ventas involucra la hookah, pero señaló que genera alrededor del 40 por ciento de los ingresos del café.
“Cuando usan la hookah, compran bebidas y también comen”, dijo sobre los clientes del restaurante. “Es un generador de ingresos para nosotros que nos ayuda a compensar los altos aumentos de la renta. Perder eso sería enorme”.
Goico también se quejó de que la ciudad no otorgará permisos de la hookah a nuevos negocios abiertos después de octubre de 2017. “Es un proyecto de ley de locura; es muy sesgado”, comentó. “Decimos: quiten eso”.
“Esta nueva legislación nos afecta injustamente”, agregó García. “Entendemos que hay problemas de salud, todo eso, y queremos trabajar con la ciudad para mejorarla”.
Urbano Estévez, propietario de Barcelona Bites en Riverdale, dijo que los dueños de negocios estarían dispuestos a cumplir con otras restricciones, como vender la hookah solo los ﬁ nes de semana o después de las 10 p.m., a cambio de aﬂ ojar algunas de las otras reglas, como el 50 por ciento del requisito de ingresos.
“Incluso si solo estás vendiendo 10 por ciento de la hookah, hay un gran margen de ganancia que estás generando para ti”, dijo Estévez. “La hookah es un gran atractivo. Ayuda a atraer a la gente a comer, escuchar música”.
Como los permisos no son transferibles, Estévez dijo que también afectó el valor de un negocio, ya que un nuevo propietario no puede adquirir el permiso para vender la hookah.
“Hay mucho sobre esta ley que está equivocado”, comentó.
Frank García, presidente de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de la Coalición Hispana del Estado de Nueva York dijo que 60 restaurantes latinos cerrarán en la ciudad durante octubre y que la ley de la la hookah empeorará las cosas. “No está ayudando a los pequeños negocios, los está lastimando”, aﬁ rmó. “Necesitamos apoyo”.
Goico sugirió que muchos concejales han expresado simpatía por los negocios en privado, pero se muestran reacios a hablar.
“Es difícil porque no quieren que los vean promocionar algo que tiene que ver con fumar”, dijo. “No tenemos tabaco en la hookah, es un generador de trabajo para la gente aquí. Ayúdennos a reunirnos en el medio y al mismo tiempo permitir que las personas decidan si quieren fumar o no”.