Donor Duty

It takes a village.

The New York Blood Center (NYBC) is seeking to remind city residents that it is crucial every one participate and donate in order to maintain an adequate blood supply.

To this end, NYBC is partnering with a wide array of organizations to host special holiday blood drives in communities across the city to help inspire blood donors and others to give the gift of life this season.

Winter weather, cold and flu season and the holidays all contribute to making this one of the most difficult times of the year to keep maintain a sufficient blood supply.

In order to reach a wide and diverse array of New Yorkers, NYBC has partnered with a range of organizations, from the American Museum of Natural History to the New York Police and Fire Departments, as well as high schools across the city.

The New York Police Department, NYBC’s single largest donor group, is holding drives throughout the period. Individual high school students are also helping make a difference by organizing blood drives as part of a scholarship program.

“With inclement weather and the holidays ahead, it is vital that New Yorkers take the time to donate blood,” said Andrea Cefarelli, NYBC Senior Executive Director of Donor Recruitment and Marketing. “These 25 blood drives represent the numerous volunteers upon which we rely each and every month and we are grateful to our partners for stepping up during this critical time. We’re calling on everyone who can to take one hour to donate blood and give the gift of life this holiday season.”

It only takes one hour to donate, and a single donation can save multiple lives. Nearly 2,000 donations are needed each day in New York and New Jersey alone. Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion, and supplies must be continually replenished.

Those in need include: cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, newborn babies and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more.

New Yorkers can sign up and give blood at a scheduled drive or set up their own blood drive by visiting nybloodcenter.org/blood or calling 800.933.2566.