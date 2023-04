Donald Trump indicted on 34 felony counts

By Gregg McQueen

34 for 45.

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, was indicted on April 4 with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump became the first U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

Trump was charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. He surrendered to authorities and was placed under arrest Tuesday in lower Manhattan.

He then pleaded not guilty to all charges during a historic arraignment appearance in New York State Supreme Court, where the indictment was read by Bragg’s team.

According to the indictment, Trump and his business associates employed a “catch and kill” scheme to identify and squash damaging information about him before and after the 2016 presidential election.

Trump went to great lengths to hide his conduct, Bragg said, creating dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws.

“Under New York State law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about — 34 false statements, made to cover up other crimes,” Bragg said at a press conference following the arraignment.

“These are felony crimes in New York State, no matter who you are,” Bragg said. “We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct.”

Prosecutors allege that the falsified records were tied to a hush money scheme that included payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

At the press conference, Bragg explained that the fraud scheme began in 2015 and involved Trump, his former lawyer Michael Cohen and a publishing company known as AMI, which published gossip newspaper National Enquirer. The company allegedly paid for exclusive rights to damaging news stories about Trump but never published them, Bragg said.

“As part of the scheme, Donald Trump and others made three payments to people who claimed to have negative information about Mr. Trump. To make these payments, they set up shell companies. And they made yet more false statements, including, for example, in AMI business records,” Bragg stated.

In one instance detailed in the indictment, prosecutors allege that Cohen wired a hush money payment of $130,000 to an attorney for an adult film actress 12 days before the presidential election. Cohen, who has since pleaded guilty and served prison time for making the illegal campaign contribution, made the payment through a shell corporation funded through a bank in Manhattan.

After winning the election, Trump reimbursed Cohen through a series of monthly checks, which were illegally disguised as a payment for legal services rendered, court documents said. In total, 34 false entries were made business records to conceal the initial covert $130,000 payment, the indictment said.

In addition, participants in the scheme allegedly took steps that mischaracterized, for tax purposes, the true nature of the reimbursements.

The 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree represent a class E felony.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case, has scheduled the next in-person court hearing for December 4.

Trump’s attorneys have until August 8 to file any motions related to the case.

Although criminal charges against a current or former U.S. President are historic, Bragg noted that financial fraud cases were the “bread and butter” of the Manhattan DA’s office.

“At its core, this case today is one with allegations like so many of our white-collar cases,” he said. “Allegations that someone lied again and again, to protect their interests and evade the laws to which we are all held accountable.”

The indictment: