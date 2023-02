Dominican Studies Institute at CUNY receives federal grant

The City University of New York Dominican Studies Institute (CUNY DSI) has received a federal grant to create educational programs for public school students in grades K through 12.

The $809,000 grant will establish the CUNY Cultural/Historical Legacy Initiative (CUNY CHLI), which will generate “culturally and historically rich curricula and enrichment programs” in partnership with the New York City Department of Education (DOE), according to a press release from CUNY.

The programs will use assets from the CUNY DSI archives, library, and research unit to produce educational training promoting the history and legacies of Dominican and Latinx people in the United States.

Founded in 1992 and housed at the City College of New York, CUNY DSI is the nation’s first university-based research institute devoted to the study of people of Dominican descent in the United States and other parts of the world.

“I am thrilled to receive such an important grant that will allow us to work even more closely with the next generations who, now more than ever, need to know about the contributions of their ancestors and their parents to U.S. society, so they continue on the same path,” said Dr. Ramona Hernández, Director of CUNY DSI. “This is really a dream program for us.”

One area of focus for CUNY CHLI thrust will be to produce a series of children’s books and audiovisual documentaries featuring unsung heroes of Dominican history and culture.

In addition, CUNY CHLI will work to enhance CUNY DSI’s High School Archival Program, which provides hands-on archival experience and research opportunities through paid internships for high school students, who can also earn course credit for their participation via the Bridge to College Program partnership with the city’s public schools.

The federal grant was secured by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

“We are deeply grateful to Representative Adriano Espaillat, Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, all long-time friends of City College and the CUNY Dominican Studies Institute. This support is thanks to them, and they have brought vital vision and leadership to this new and exciting initiative,” said Andrew Rich, the Richard J. Henley and Susan L. Davis Dean of the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at The City College. “By fostering culturally responsive curricula for K-12 students and training programs for their teachers, CUNY CHLI will benefit immigrant communities in New York City and throughout the country.”

For more information, please visit www.ccny.cuny.edu/dsi.