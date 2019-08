Domestic terrorism law proposed

By Gregg McQueen

Seeking to take tough action to prevent hate-fueled mass shootings, Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging state legislation that would penalize such crimes as domestic terrorism.

Driven by recent incidents where gunmen targeted individuals based on race or religion, Cuomo proposed a law that would make mass shootings against people based on race, color, gender identity, religion, or sexual orientation punishable by up to life in prison without parole.

He said that shooters who select their victims in this manner should be punished the same as perpetrators of international terrorism.

“White supremacists, anti-Semites, anti-LGBTQ white nationalists, these are Americans committing mass hate crimes against other Americans and it should be recognized for what it is — domestic terrorism,” said Cuomo. “American citizens who are radicalized not by a foreign ideology but rather radicalized by hate for other Americans are still terrorists.”

The bill would mimic the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s definition of mass casualty as three or more deaths. It would also create a domestic terrorism task force to study mass shootings and recommend security practices in locations likely to be targeted by mass shooters.

Cuomo announced his proposal while speaking before the National Bar Association on Thurs., Aug. 15th, and also called for stricter gun laws including universal background checks and a ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

He touted the domestic terrorism legislation as the first of its kind in the nation and an example of New York State leading “by example.” He called the state’s gun laws the best in the nation, referencing the passage in 2013 of the SAFE Act, which keeps guns away from convicted felons and individuals with a mental illness, bans assault weapons, and ensures background checks for private gun sales.

Rep. Hakeem Jefferies said the nation is reeling from a growing surge in domestic terrorism fueled by white supremacy.

“Rome is burning right now,” he remarked.

In February, the House of Representative passed legislation that would require background checks for all firearms sales and extend the waiting period for gun purchases, but Jeffries slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for refusing to allow a vote on it.

“We sent it over to the Senate where it has landed in Moscow Mitch’s legislative graveyard,” he said.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson applauded Cuomo for attempting to advance the domestic terrorism legislation.

“As elected officials we have an obligation to step up and try to prevent tragedies from happening,” he said.

Cuomo urged Democrats in Washington, D.C. to stand tall in attempt to bring change to federal gun laws.

“They must expose this President and the Republican Senators as the political cowards they are and lackeys for the gun industry that they serve,” he said. “This is no time for Democratic division or for legislative baby steps.”

He placed blame squarely on President Donald Trump for sowing divisiveness in the nation.

“Mr. President, stop dividing, start unifying, save American lives and New York State will lead the way,” he said.