Doing Less
By Kathleen M. Pike
We all know what stresses us out during the holidays. As a friend of mine likes to say, this is not our first rodeo. So, what makes taking care of our mental health at this time of year so difficult? Some interesting research recently published in Nature may shed light on a piece of the puzzle.
We favor adding over subtracting. When it comes to problem-solving, we humans demonstrate a strong bias towards additive solutions. We are inclined to believe that less is not more and that subtractive solutions are less likely to be appreciated. We anticipate that we will receive less credit for subtracting something than for adding. This bias exists when both strategies work, and even when the subtractive solution is more effective! We have a tendency to continue an endeavor once we have devoted money, effort, or time to something. We are prone to protecting “sunk costs.” We tend to stay a certain course because we don’t want to “waste” past investments. Maybe it’s time for a re-think.
We are prone to linear thinking. When it comes to the holidays, much of what causes us stress is not any single activity, but rather their cumulative impact. We enjoy sharing time with loved ones. We savor special meals. A new pair of gloves can bring joy to the giver and recipient alike. There’s nothing wrong with any one thing, but it’s like putting too many eggs in the cake batter. We know that if a recipe calls for two eggs, six is not better. But in much of our lives, we are prone to thinking that if some is good, more is better. This kind of linear thinking fails to anticipate that tipping point where what we get in return is less of what we want. Heaping it on means heaping on the stress.
We fail to consider subtractive solutions. In a series of eight experiments, University of Virginia Professor Gabrielle Adams and colleagues showed that when we approach problems, we are inclined to systematically overlook subtractive transformations in favor of additive ones. They found that the primary reason many participants offered minimal subtractive solutions wasn’t that they didn’t see the value in those solutions but that they didn’t even consider them. Various experimental conditions demonstrated that this is especially true when we are not cued to consider subtractive solutions because we’re so out of practice in this way of thinking. When we have only one opportunity (one holiday party) versus many (dinner invitations all year long), and when we are under high levels of pressure (too busy to consider our options) we just keep adding to our calendars – and adding to our stress.
It becomes a habit. When we seek to improve, solve, or advance things, we search for possible options. Instead of trying to search through all possible ideas or solutions – which would be cognitively overtaxing – we tend to work from a familiar menu of options based on past experience. Thus, the tendency to pursue additive solutions begets more additive solutions. It makes them familiar, puts them at the top of our personalized menu of options – making them more cognitively accessible and, therefore, more likely to be considered.
Outsmarting the additive bias. If we find ourselves stressed this holiday season, it may be helpful to consider that maybe we have fallen prey to this additive heuristic mindset. Simply knowing that our brains are biased to add rather than subtract when it comes to decision-making and problem-solving can be useful. Being intentional about what we add to our calendars so we avoid reaching that tipping point where additive strategies deliver more stress than joy can help. Perhaps requiring that we balance adding something to the calendar with removing something will help. And perhaps in the spirit of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, if we recognize the additive bias of our brains, maybe we can outsmart ourselves by adding blocks of “free time” to our calendars.
Addition. Subtraction. Thinking differently. Doing less. More joy. Less stress. Let’s hope these ideas contribute to an equation that helps each of us take good care of our mental health this holiday season.
Hacer menos
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Todos sabemos lo que nos estresa durante las vacaciones. Como le gusta decir a un amigo mío, este no es nuestra primera vez. Entonces, ¿qué hace que cuidar nuestra salud mental en esta época del año sea tan difícil? Algunas investigaciones interesantes publicadas recientemente en Nature puede arrojar luz sobre una pieza del rompecabezas.
Favorecemos sumar sobre restar. Cuando se trata de resolver problemas, los seres humanos demostramos un fuerte sesgo hacia las soluciones aditivas. Nos inclinamos a creer que menos no es más y que es menos probable que se aprecien las soluciones sustractivas. Anticipamos que recibiremos menos crédito por restar algo que por sumar. Este sesgo existe cuando ambas estrategias funcionan, ¡e incluso cuando la solución sustractiva es más efectiva! Tenemos la tendencia a continuar una tarea una vez que hemos dedicado dinero, esfuerzo o tiempo a algo. Somos propensos a proteger los “costos irrecuperables”. Tendemos a mantener un cierto rumbo porque no queremos “desperdiciar” inversiones pasadas. Quizás es hora de reconsiderarlo.
Somos propensos al pensamiento lineal. Cuando se trata de las fiestas, gran parte de lo que nos causa estrés no es una sola actividad, sino su impacto acumulativo. Disfrutamos compartiendo tiempo con nuestros seres queridos. Saboreamos comidas especiales. Un nuevo par de guantes puede alegrar tanto a quien lo regala como al que lo recibe. No hay nada de malo en nada, pero es como poner demasiados huevos en la masa del pastel. Sabemos que, si una receta requiere dos huevos, seis no es mejor. Pero en gran parte de nuestras vidas, somos propensos a pensar que, si algo es bueno, más es mejor. Este tipo de pensamiento lineal no logra anticipar ese punto de inflexión en el que lo que obtenemos a cambio es menos de lo que queremos. Amontonarlo significa acumular estrés.
No consideramos las soluciones sustractivas. En una serie de ocho experimentos, la profesora Gabrielle Adams de la Universidad de Virginia y sus colegas demostraron que cuando abordamos los problemas, nos inclinamos a pasar por alto sistemáticamente las transformaciones sustractivas en favor de las aditivas. Descubrieron que la razón principal por la que muchos participantes ofrecían soluciones sustractivas mínimas no era que no veían el valor de esas soluciones, sino que ni siquiera las consideraban. Varias condiciones experimentales demostraron que esto es especialmente cierto cuando no se nos indica que consideremos soluciones sustractivas porque no tenemos práctica en esta forma de pensar. Cuando solo tenemos una oportunidad (una fiesta de celebración) frente a muchas (invitaciones a cenar todo el año), y cuando estamos bajo altos niveles de presión (demasiado ocupados para considerar nuestras opciones) seguimos agregando a nuestros calendarios, y agregando a nuestro estrés.
Se convierte en un hábito. Cuando buscamos mejorar, solucionar o avanzar cosas, buscamos posibles opciones. En lugar de tratar de buscar entre todas las ideas o soluciones posibles, lo que sería sobrecargado cognitivamente, tendemos a trabajar a partir de un menú familiar de opciones basadas en experiencias pasadas. Por tanto, la tendencia a buscar soluciones aditivas engendra soluciones más aditivas. Las hace familiares, las coloca en la parte superior de nuestro menú personalizado de opciones, lo que las hace más accesibles cognitivamente y, por lo tanto, es más probable que sean consideradas.
Superando el sesgo aditivo.Si nos encontramos estresados en esta temporada de fiestas, puede ser útil considerar que tal vez hemos sido víctimas de esta mentalidad heurística aditiva. El simple hecho de saber que nuestro cerebro está predispuesto a sumar en lugar de restar cuando se trata de tomar decisiones y resolver problemas, puede ser útil. Ser intencionales sobre lo que agregamos a nuestros calendarios para evitar llegar a ese punto de inflexión en el que las estrategias aditivas generan más estrés que alegría, puede ayudar. Tal vez sea útil solicitar que equilibremos la adición de algo al calendario con la eliminación de algo. Y tal vez con el espíritu de “si no puedes vencerlos, únete a ellos. Si reconocemos el sesgo aditivo de nuestro cerebro, tal vez podamos ser más listos que nosotros mismos agregando bloques de” tiempo libre “a nuestros calendarios.
Adición. Sustracción. Pensar diferente. Hacer menos. Más alegría. Menos estrés. Esperemos que estas ideas contribuyan a una ecuación que nos ayude a cada uno de nosotros a cuidar bien de nuestra salud mental en esta temporada de fiestas.