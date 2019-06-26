DOI issues findings on bias complaints

Not one.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has not substantiated a single complaint of biased policing despite more than 2,495 complaints since 2014, according to a new report from the Department of Investigation (DOI).

In a two-and-a-half-year investigation, the DOI’s Office of the Inspector General for the New York City Police Department analyzed 888 allegations of police prejudice based on race, national origin, sexual orientation and other biases. In total, members of the public have lodged at least 2,495 complaints since the NYPD began tracking police bias in 2014, the report said.

The investigation found deficiencies in how NYPD investigates and tracks complaints, and discovered that the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) does not investigate complaints of biased policing, as review agencies do in other cities, according to the report.

“Establishing effective and fair processes for the investigation of biased policing allegations is a fundamental component of the police department’s relationship with the public, helping to build trust and confidence. The findings in this Report can provide guidance to ensuring that NYPD and all entities involved in these investigations are working together and sharing data,” said DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett.

The investigation found that the NYPD does not investigate an officer’s use of offensive language such as using a racial slur under its category of “biased policing.” The offensive language must be accompanied by other police action – such as an arrest, the use of force, or a refusal to take a complaint – for NYPD to categorize or investigate the use of such language as biased policing, the report said.

In addition, DOI found instances of NYPD misclassifying complaints and failing to conduct the requisite interviews with subject officers and complainants, the report said. Also, while NYPD trains investigators on how to investigate complaints of biased policing, DOI discovered that some personnel did not receive this training before they began investigating these complaints.

“Biased policing, actual or perceived, undermines the core value of equal treatment under the law and also poses a threat to public safety because racial profiling and other types of biased policing undermine the public’s confidence and trust in law enforcement,” said NYPD Inspector General Philip K. Eure. “NYPD must ensure that these complaints are thoroughly investigated and tracked. In addition, the independent CCRB should expand its authority to investigate biased policing complaints filed with that agency.”

In response, the NYPD issued a statement noting that complaints of biased policing have decreased more than 33 percent so far in 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

“The OIG itself did not identify a single allegation out of the 888 they reviewed that they believe should have been substantiated on the basis of the available evidence – underscoring the difficulty in proving these allegations,” the statement said.

Also issuing a response was New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) Chair Fred Davie, who insisted that the agency “thoroughly investigates stops, searches, questioning, frisks, retaliatory arrests, and offensive language by individual members of the NYPD and incorporates analysis of motive into these cases.”

“The recommendations that the city implement a working group focused on profiling and develop information-sharing protocols with the NYPD and CCHR mirror the ongoing conversations between the CCRB and NYPD as well as CCHR,” he noted, adding that the agency also needed more support to execute its mission.

“In order to take on the investigation, mediation, and prosecution of additional types of profiling allegations, the CCRB would need full funding for resources and specialized staff capable of analyzing the large volume of information. Without this, the CCRB would be forced to un-substantiate all but the most obvious allegations of profiling.”

The DOI report made 24 recommendations to improve the handling of complaints, including amending patrol guide policies so that racial slurs are classified as “biased” policing, creating a pilot mediation program, and publishing statistics within an annual public report on biased policing.



The full report can be read at on.nyc.gov/31QwKkx.