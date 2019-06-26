- English
DOI issues findings on bias complaints
Not one.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) has not substantiated a single complaint of biased policing despite more than 2,495 complaints since 2014, according to a new report from the Department of Investigation (DOI).
In a two-and-a-half-year investigation, the DOI’s Office of the Inspector General for the New York City Police Department analyzed 888 allegations of police prejudice based on race, national origin, sexual orientation and other biases. In total, members of the public have lodged at least 2,495 complaints since the NYPD began tracking police bias in 2014, the report said.
The investigation found deficiencies in how NYPD investigates and tracks complaints, and discovered that the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) does not investigate complaints of biased policing, as review agencies do in other cities, according to the report.
“Establishing effective and fair processes for the investigation of biased policing allegations is a fundamental component of the police department’s relationship with the public, helping to build trust and confidence. The findings in this Report can provide guidance to ensuring that NYPD and all entities involved in these investigations are working together and sharing data,” said DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett.
The investigation found that the NYPD does not investigate an officer’s use of offensive language such as using a racial slur under its category of “biased policing.” The offensive language must be accompanied by other police action – such as an arrest, the use of force, or a refusal to take a complaint – for NYPD to categorize or investigate the use of such language as biased policing, the report said.
In addition, DOI found instances of NYPD misclassifying complaints and failing to conduct the requisite interviews with subject officers and complainants, the report said. Also, while NYPD trains investigators on how to investigate complaints of biased policing, DOI discovered that some personnel did not receive this training before they began investigating these complaints.
“Biased policing, actual or perceived, undermines the core value of equal treatment under the law and also poses a threat to public safety because racial profiling and other types of biased policing undermine the public’s confidence and trust in law enforcement,” said NYPD Inspector General Philip K. Eure. “NYPD must ensure that these complaints are thoroughly investigated and tracked. In addition, the independent CCRB should expand its authority to investigate biased policing complaints filed with that agency.”
In response, the NYPD issued a statement noting that complaints of biased policing have decreased more than 33 percent so far in 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.
“The OIG itself did not identify a single allegation out of the 888 they reviewed that they believe should have been substantiated on the basis of the available evidence – underscoring the difficulty in proving these allegations,” the statement said.
Also issuing a response was New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) Chair Fred Davie, who insisted that the agency “thoroughly investigates stops, searches, questioning, frisks, retaliatory arrests, and offensive language by individual members of the NYPD and incorporates analysis of motive into these cases.”
“The recommendations that the city implement a working group focused on profiling and develop information-sharing protocols with the NYPD and CCHR mirror the ongoing conversations between the CCRB and NYPD as well as CCHR,” he noted, adding that the agency also needed more support to execute its mission.
“In order to take on the investigation, mediation, and prosecution of additional types of profiling allegations, the CCRB would need full funding for resources and specialized staff capable of analyzing the large volume of information. Without this, the CCRB would be forced to un-substantiate all but the most obvious allegations of profiling.”
The DOI report made 24 recommendations to improve the handling of complaints, including amending patrol guide policies so that racial slurs are classified as “biased” policing, creating a pilot mediation program, and publishing statistics within an annual public report on biased policing.
The full report can be read at on.nyc.gov/31QwKkx.
DOI emite hallazgos sobre quejas de prejuicio
Ni una.
El Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) no ha justificado una sola queja con patrullaje sesgado a pesar de tener más de 2,495 desde 2014, de acuerdo con un nuevo informe del Departamento de Investigación (DOI, por sus siglas en inglés).
En una investigación de dos años y medio, la Oficina del inspector general del DOI para el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad de Nueva York analizó 888 denuncias patrullaje sesgado por motivos de raza, origen nacional, orientación sexual y otros prejuicios. En total, los miembros del público han presentado al menos 2,495 quejas desde que el NYPD comenzó a rastrear el sesgo policial en 2014, dice el informe.
La investigación encontró deficiencias en la forma en que el NYPD investiga y rastrea las quejas, y descubrió que la Junta de Revisión de Quejas Civiles (CCRB, por sus siglas en inglés) no investiga las quejas de un patrullaje sesgado, como hacen las agencias de revisión en otras ciudades, según el informe.
“El establecimiento de procesos efectivos y justos para la investigación de acusaciones policiales sesgadas es un componente fundamental de la relación del departamento de policía con el público, y que ayuda a generar confianza. Los hallazgos en este Informe pueden proporcionar orientación para garantizar que el NYPD y todas las entidades involucradas en estas investigaciones trabajen juntas y compartan datos”, dijo la comisionada del DOI, Margaret Garnett.
La investigación descubrió que el NYPD no investiga el uso de lenguaje ofensivo por parte de un oficial, como un insulto racial en su categoría de “patrullaje sesgado”. El lenguaje ofensivo debe ir acompañado de otra acción policial, como un arresto, el uso de la fuerza, o la negativa a tomar una queja, para que el NYPD categorice o investigue el uso de dicho lenguaje como un patrullaje sesgado, de acuerdo con el informe.
Además, el DOI encontró casos en los que el NYPD clasificó erróneamente las quejas y no llevó a cabo las entrevistas requeridas con los oficiales en cuestión y los demandantes, según el informe. Además, si bien el NYPD capacita a los investigadores sobre cómo investigar las quejas de un patrullaje sesgado, el DOI descubrió que parte del personal no recibió esta capacitación antes de comenzar a investigar estas quejas.
“El patrullaje sesgado, real o percibido, socava el valor central de la igualdad de trato ante la ley y también representa una amenaza para la seguridad pública, porque los perfiles raciales y otros tipos de patrullaje sesgado socavan la confianza del público y la confianza en la aplicación de la ley”, dijo el inspector general del NYPD, Philip K. Eure. “El NYPD debe asegurarse de que estas quejas sean investigadas y rastreadas exhaustivamente. Además, la CCRB independiente debe ampliar su autoridad para investigar quejas sobre patrullaje sesgado presentadas ante esa agencia”.
En respuesta, el NYPD emitió una declaración en la que señaló que las quejas por un patrullaje sesgado han disminuido más del 33 por ciento en lo que va de 2019 en comparación con el mismo período en 2018.
“La propia OIG no identificó una sola acusación de los 888 que revisaron y que creen que deberían haber sido fundamentados sobre la base de la evidencia disponible, lo que subraya la dificultad de probar estas acusaciones”, dice la declaración.
También emitió una respuesta el presidente de la Junta de Revisión de Quejas Civiles de la ciudad de Nueva York (CCRB, por sus siglas en inglés) Fred Davie, quien insistió en que la agencia “investigue exhaustivamente las detenciones, los interrogatorios, los cacheos, los arrestos por represalias y el lenguaje ofensivo de miembros individuales del NYPD y que incorpore análisis de motivo en estos casos”.
“Las recomendaciones de que la ciudad implemente un grupo de trabajo centrado en la elaboración de perfiles y el desarrollo de protocolos de intercambio de información con el NYPD y CCHR reflejan las conversaciones en curso entre el CCRB y el NYPD, así como la CCHR”, señaló, agregando que la agencia también necesita más apoyo para ejecutar su misión.
“Para asumir la investigación, la mediación y el seguimiento de tipos adicionales de denuncias de perfiles, la CCRB necesitaría fondos completos para recursos y personal especializado capaz de analizar el gran volumen de información. Sin esto, la CCRB se vería obligada a anular todas las acusaciones de perfiles, excepto las más obvias”.
El informe del DOI hizo 24 recomendaciones para mejorar el manejo de las quejas, incluida la modificación de las políticas de guía de patrulla para que los insultos raciales se clasifiquen como un patrullaje “sesgado”, creando un programa piloto de mediación y publicando estadísticas dentro de un informe público anual sobre patrullaje sesgado.
El informe completo se puede leer en on.nyc.gov/31QwKkx.