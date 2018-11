Does Hello Broadway mean “Bye, neighborhood”?

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Say Hello.

Brooklyn-based developer Hello Living purchased 4650 Broadway earlier this month for $55 million, more than double what FBE Limited, the previous owners, paid last spring.

FBE Limited bought the site in April of this year for $26 million.

“We are thrilled to embark on our first project in the sought-after borough of Manhattan. Hello Living is known for its trailblazing developments throughout Brooklyn, and we could not be more excited to apply the same vision to Hello Broadway in order to serve the future residents and business owners at 4650 Broadway,” said Eli Karp, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Hello Living.

The sale to Hello Living is expected to close in April of 2019.

But many local residents are less than thrilled.

The location, also known as Sherman Plaza, was the site of a bitter battle in 2016 between uptown residents, city government and developers. Formerly known as the Packard Building, it was designed by Albert Kahn in the mid-1920’s as a showcase for luxury cars. Before it was abandoned, it had another life as Manhattan Lanes—possibly one of the city’s biggest bowling alleys with 62 lanes.

In 2005, Acadia Realty purchased the property for $18.25 million and it became a parking garage. There was some interest in designating the building as a landmark, but the Landmark Preservation Committee (LPC) did not seek to preserve the site.

In 2016, Acadia proposed a 23-story building with a mix of affordable and market rate housing. This would have been the first development under the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program.

The building would have required a spot rezoning.

Under fire from community groups, Acadia eventually backed down, and said it would build 17 stories, then 15. In an effort to further appease the community, the group offered to include still more affordable housing units.

But community members fought back every step of the way. After numerous loud protests held throughout the neighborhood and at the site and a sustained campaign of opposition online, the City Council rejected the plan.

Now it’s Hello Broadway, as the new proposed building is expected to be named. According to the developer, the site has 370,039 buildable square feet. In a press release, Hello Living describes the mixed-use structure as 13 stories with 272 apartments (one to four bedrooms) with 30 percent offered below market rate. Hello Living said there will also be 140,000 square feet of community facilities and 49,000 square feet of retail space.

Moreover, Hello Living has indicated that it will not seek rezoning and will build “as of right.” They are using funding from Opportunity Zones for the project.

Opportunity Zones are typically sited within low income areas. Large swaths of Harlem and Northern Manhattan were designated by the state as Opportunity Zones.

However, some say those numbers don’t quite add up. The lot is 47,354 square feet. The site is currently zoned R7-2. The maximum Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for a mixed-use building with a community facility at that site is 6.5, yielding 307,801 buildable square feet.

Hello Living said the site can accommodate 370,039 square feet as of right, or 62,238 additional square feet. Their renderings show 16 floors atop a four-story podium. Local residents familiar with the project suggested the structure in the rendering may not be possible without rezoning.

The Sherman Plaza project had a maximum residential FAR of 3.44, or 162,897 square feet.

According to one source who asked not to be named, “Sherman Plaza proposed 199 units, or about 819 square feet gross per unit, which makes sense if you have mostly smaller units and not too many hallways or lobbies (which are included in that gross number). Hello Living proposes 272 units, or 599 square feet gross average. That does not seem possible, especially when the press release talks about no studios but rather 1 to 4 bedrooms, and shows an L-shaped tower that would require extensive hallways.”

The inclusion of a community facility increases the overall FAR. Acceptable community facilities include schools, libraries, museums, non-profit institutions, hospitals, places of worship and the like.

“But what community facility use would fill 140,000 square feet that is mostly windowless interior space? That’s about the size of a Walmart or Costco and vastly larger than a set of doctors’ offices,” the source added.

The current zoning also requires parking spaces for 50 percent of the units. That would likely be in the basement, which may require more than one level for 136 cars. That could also require excavation and unearth a host of new environmental concerns.

Hello Living did not respond to a request for comment.

Inwood resident Graham Ciraulo added that residents who asked Hello Living how they would build without rezoning were blocked on the company’s social media accounts and their questions were deleted. “That is not how you say ‘Hello, Inwood.’”

“At the very least, they are going to have to apply to the Board of Standards and Appeals for variances,” he said. “If Hello Living refuses to work directly with the community to find a solution we can all live with, they will be fought every step of the way.”

Ciraulo, who also serves as a volunteer with Met Council on Housing, said, “By defeating Sherman Plaza, we sent a clear message that communities will not stand for bad luxury projects simply because they will include “affordable housing” at levels not affordable to those in our community who truly need it. We ultimately stopped a precedent from being set.”

Along with neighborhood groups such as Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, Ciraulo demanded that the City contextually rezone the area south of Dyckman Street to R7-A which would cap overall height at eight stories. That would prevent new buildings that are out of place with the current built environment from being erected.

“The city could have easily done so, but chose not to out of spite for a community that embarrassed the Mayor,” charged Ciraulo. “The Mayor wants large scale development there, and our Councilmember let it happen. If they were on the side of the people who elected them, they would have listened.”

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez did not respond to a request for comment.

Another representative from the Met Council, Paloma Lara, said that she had not studied the details of the building, but is concerned about its potential impact on the neighborhood. “In that area, [residents] are working and middle class community. One of our biggest concerns is luxury housing. This will definitely create change we have all been expecting.”

Developers have an incentive to create luxury housing offered at market rates to cover the cost of capital. Accepting a government subsidy such as 421-A requires the inclusion of a percentage of affordable units. Many say what is currently considered “affordable” has no resemblance to what Inwood residents can afford to pay.

But new tax laws have paved the way for developers to fund projects without government subsidies.

The Opportunity Zones Program offers those with unrealized capital gains the ability to invest in low-income urban and rural communities—thusly termed “opportunity zones.” The money can be pooled into a fund, which is invested in a local business or a local business property.

“This is not good public policy for our community,” argued Lara. “You’re giving people the incentive to not give back to the community and you’re giving them reasons to raise capital without the right incentive. And at the end of the day, that will hurt our working class communities more.”

Ciraulo said this could lead to faster gentrification and allow developers to build 100 percent luxury market rate housing in poor neighborhoods.

“Now investors across the board are encouraged to move money into real estate to save on capital gains. This is a nuclear attack on communities already facing market pressures stemming from gentrification. If Hello Living can fund and build what they are proposing,” said Ciraulo, “it’s because they are able to secure Opportunity Zone funding.”

Ciraulo said he and fellow Northern Manhattan residents are looking closely at the proposed development. “We defeated a horrible project in Sherman Plaza and we will fight to stop Hello Living or at the very least make whatever gets developed there is better for the community,” he pledged. “We play long ball just like they do. In the end, our community will be better off than if we were to just let developers and the government roll over us. We look forward to the fight.”