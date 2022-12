DOE must improve care for diabetic children: court settlement

A settlement agreement reached in federal court will alter the way New York City’s public schools care for children with diabetes.

In 2018, three families of diabetic children, along with the American Diabetes Association, sued the city’s Department of Education (DOE), alleging that the public school system failed to provide basic and appropriate care for their children.

The lawsuit accused the DOE of routinely denying students with diabetes access to field trips and bus transportation, as well as proper care for their medical condition.

Children with diabetes often require special assistance in managing their condition during class trips, sometimes needing to receive injections of a hormone that manages blood sugar levels.

The DOE uses contract nurses to accompany diabetic children on field trips. However, requests for contract nurses often go unfulfilled nearly 25 percent of the time, according to court documents.

In January, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, stating that the DOE was in violation of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which requires public schools to offer accommodations for students with disabilities.

On November 28, a settlement was reached to ensure that the DOE provides sufficient access and care to diabetic students that does not exclude or segregate them from their classmates.

“We are pleased to have worked constructively with advocates to improve services to these students and have begun implementing the reforms set forth in our settlement agreement,” said the DOE in a statement.

According to court documents, the DOE agreed to:

Improve planning for students with diabetes to safely attend classes and school activities;

Train school nurses, paraprofessionals, teachers, bus drivers and bus attendants on diabetes care;

Ensure students can interact to the greatest extent possible with their peers who do not have disabilities, with the goals of limiting missed instruction time and separation from classmates;

Ensure students with diabetes have equal access to school activities like field trips, after-school and extracurricular activities, as well as breakfast programs, by providing necessary diabetes-related care and accommodations during those activities.

“This extraordinary settlement will give New York City public school parents of students with diabetes the comfort and peace of mind in knowing their children will be safe at school as they receive care as prescribed by their child’s diabetes health care provider,” said Crystal Woodward, Director of the American Diabetes Association’s Safe at School initiative. “The American Diabetes Association is hopeful this settlement with one of the largest school districts in the country will motivate other school districts to examine their diabetes policies and practices and also offer parents and advocates another tool to add to their diabetes advocacy toolkit.”