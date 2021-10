DOE, DC 37 reach deal on vaccine mandate

After weeks of negotiations and legal wrangling in both state and federal court, labor union District Council (DC 37) and the Department of Education (DOE) have reached an agreement regarding the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for public school employees.

The agreement, which will affect about 20,000 school employees, gives DC 37 members the option to take a leave of absence with health insurance until they are vaccinated.

A vaccine mandate for school workers went into effect on October 4.

School employees and their labor unions had sued to block the mandate, arguing that their due process rights were ignored. On September 27, a ruling by the Second U.S. Court of Appeals allowed the vaccine requirement to proceed.

“This fight has always been about the right of individuals to make their own medical decisions without fear of retribution in the workplace,” said DC 37 Executive Director Henry Garrido in a statement. “Very few of our members remain unvaccinated, but for those who do, we do not believe their jobs should be on the line. This deal strikes the balance between public safety and fairness.”

As of October 3, 93 percent of DC 37 members who work in DOE settings had provided proof of at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the union said, up from 68 percent at the beginning of September.

At a media briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that 95 percent of all full-time DOE employees had been vaccinated, including 96 percent of all teachers and 99 percent of principals.

“One of the most important actions we took was the mandate for our schools. Our parents needed to know their kids would be safe,” de Blasio said. “They entrust us with their children.”

Unvaccinated members of DC 37 employed in public schools now have following options are now available to them:

Between October 4 and October 29, 2021, employees have the option to resign. Employees who choose this option will remain eligible for health benefits through September 5, 2022, unless they have health insurance available from another source.

Employees can apply for a medical or religious exemption. Those who receive an exemption will remain on payroll and maintain their health benefits. The DOE may temporarily assign these employees to work in non-school DOE buildings, such as DOE Central, or temporarily detail the employee to perform work for another city agency that is not subject to a vaccination mandate.

Employees without proof of vaccination who do not opt for either of the above options will automatically be placed on a leave of absence without pay through November 30, 2021, or until proof of vaccination is provided.

A separate agreement was also reached for NYC Health + Hospital (H + H) workers represented by DC 37.

Per state order, for healthcare workers working inside hospitals, proof of vaccination was required by September 27. Any unvaccinated H+H employee may be put on leave if their respective deadline for proof is not met. Employees placed on leave will be without pay but will maintain health benefits through October 31, 2021.

Employees who provide proof of vaccination before that date will be reinstated at their original worksite. Between September 28 and October 29, any employee who is on leave without pay due to vaccination status may elect to resign from NYC Health + Hospitals.