DOC data highlights staffing crisis at NYC jails

Newly released data from the Department of Correction (DOC) highlights staffing challenges and an increase in violent incidents in New York City jails.

The new data – now publicly available on dashboards from both the City Comptroller and DOC – tracks staffing shortages, jail population, violent incidents, court appearances, and missed medical appointments.

During June 2022, uniformed DOC staff logged 170,789 hours of sick leave – 154,789 hours due to illness and 16,000 hours due to injuries, data shows. By comparison, in June 2019 DOC recorded 87,892 hours of uniformed staff sick due to illness and 17,509 hours due to injuries.

While sick leave usage has fallen since January 2022, the share of uniformed DOC staff out each day remains double pre-pandemic levels, according to the dashboard.

City Comptroller Brad Lander.

The release of data on jail conditions comes in response to persistent requests by the City Comptroller’s office for data transparency from the DOC.

“What we can’t see, we can’t fix. For years, the Department of Correction has locked away its data, failing to provide real transparency to the public,” Lander said. “The Comptroller’s office has had the agency on its watch list since 2018, in order to track operations and management problems that have snowballed into a humanitarian crisis.”

Other DOC data highlighted in the dashboards:

A total of 42 slashings/stabbing incidents occurred in July 2022, up from 39 in June. For the calendar year-to-date, the total number of slashings and stabbings is up 40 percent over the same period in 2021.

The average share of DOC staff out sick per day is 12 percent.

The average number of staff restricted from working with people in custody due to medical conditions is 608, or 9 percent of total headcount – more than double the average rate in 2019.

As of the beginning of August 2022, the city’s jail population stood at 5,708.

The average length of detention is now 125 days for the calendar year-to-date (January to July 2022), up from 79 for the same period in 2019.

According to Lander, DOC began providing data to the Comptroller’s office this spring. Available to the public on both the Comptroller and DOC websites, the new data will be updated monthly and will highlight changes over time.

“I’m pleased that following formal requests from our office, critical DOC data is now finally available to the public on both their website and on ours,” said Lander. “Transparency about staffing absences, the provision of basic services including medical care and access to the courts, and the prevalence of violence are essential for accountability and change.”

The Comptroller’s DOC dashboard can be viewed at on.nyc.gov/3RER2qn.