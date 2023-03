“Do more with less”

Public hospital nurses call for pay equity in new contracts

By Gregg McQueen

Nearly 9,000 nurses at public hospitals throughout New York City are calling for pay equity as they negotiate new contracts.

As nurses’ union contracts at 11 city-run hospitals expired on March 2, members of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) staged a day of action, rallying outside of their facilities to demand fair new deals.

Nurses who work at city-run hospitals and mayoral agencies are seeking pay equity with their private sector counterparts, who earn $19,000 more in salary per year, according to NYSNA.

“If we don’t close that wage gap, we’ll be unable to maintain the staffing ratios in these hospitals,” said NYSNA Executive Director Pat Kane.

Lincoln Hospital nurse Sonia Lawrence said experienced public hospital nurses are burned out from the pandemic and either quitting the profession or leaving for better pay at private sector hospitals.

“I see firsthand how many units are understaffed. I see how patients are suffering, waiting hours for care because there are not enough nurses,” said Lawrence, who has worked in Lincoln’s intensive care unit for 28 years.

“[Nurses] got the city through the pandemic, but we are always being asked to do more with less,” she said.

The exodus of nurses has led to a staffing crisis at NYC Health + Hospitals sites, which provide care for mostly patients of color in vulnerable communities, said Kane.

“It’s a constant revolving door. It’s a healthcare crisis in a lot of ways,” remarked Kane. “There are some shifts where just about all of the nurses working are traveling nurses, or folks who don’t have a lot of experience, because they haven’t been able to retain nurses.”

Travel nurses are more expensive for hospitals to pay, Kane said, and do not have the same ties to the local community that staff nurses do.

“It makes such a big difference when you have staff from the community, who speak your language,” said Kane.

“It makes a big difference in terms of outcome, being able to have that rapport,” she said. “[Patients] will have trust in you because you look like them, you speak like them. It makes a world of difference.”

At a rally outside of Lincoln Hospital, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said nurses “are out here saving lives, doing God’s work.”

“You are giving residents hope. You are doing the work that most would never be able to do,” she said. “We want to make sure that we invest in our nurses — home-grown nurses, not travel nurses.”

In addition to Lincoln Hospital, nurses held rallies and vigils outside of numerous NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, including Bellevue, Harlem, Metropolitan, Jacobi, Coney Island, Kings County, Queens, and Elmhurst hospitals.

State Assemblymembers Al Taylor and Eddie Gibbs joined nurses outside of Harlem Hospital.

Nurses continue to be “a lifeline in our city’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Gibbs.

“Our nurses deserve pay parity like their private sector counterparts in order to ensure that our public hospitals are staffed and able to retain their nurses.”

The contract push for NYC Health + Hospitals comes several weeks after a wave of new contract agreements for private sector nurses, who achieved groundbreaking deals that featured substantial wage increases and better staffing levels.

Nurses at several major private hospitals reached new contract agreements, including BronxCare Health System, Brooklyn Hospital Center, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Montefiore, Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, and NewYork-Presbyterian.

More than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai staged a three-day strike in order to reach their new pacts.

State Senator Nathalia Fernández said it was “such a disgrace on New York City and Health + Hospitals” that nursing contracts for city-run hospitals were allowed to expire.

“This was completely avoidable,” Fernández said. “Did you not just see what the nurses just did at Montefiore and Mount Sinai? Did you not see the fight [they] put up? Listen to them.”

According to NYSNA, additional contract talks are planned.

Nurses at city-run hospitals and agencies are considered municipal employees and are not legally allowed to strike. Union members and leaders would face severe penalties and possible arrest if a strike was enacted.

However, Kane vowed that nurses were resolute in their bid for a new contract, and said they had other “tools” at their disposal.

“These nurses certainly are ready to do whatever it takes to get what they need,” she said.

In a statement, NYC Health + Hospitals said it is “grateful for the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice our highly-skilled nurses make every day.”

“We look forward to negotiating a new contract with NYSNA when the current one expires in March and welcome new opportunities to strengthen our partnership with NYSNA and the nurses who are so essential to our mission and our system’s success,” the statement said.

Dr. Bettina Sinanova, a Lincoln Hospital physician who joined the rally in solidarity, said “public hospitals would not run” without the efforts of nurses.

“Making sure that they get a fair contract right away should be an absolute top priority for this city and our mayor,” she said.