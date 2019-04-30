- English
- Español
Disregarding “Right to Know”
NYPD ignoring oversight laws: advocates
By Gregg McQueen
Cops are pulling blanks.
Legislation requiring that New York Police Department (NYPD) officers adhere to new protocols during civilian searches is being disregarded, according to police reform advocates and the City Councilmembers that sponsored the laws.
And even NYPD brass say additional training might be needed.
Victoria Davis recently asked a police officer for his business card after he failed to assist an elderly woman on the street. He handed her a blank card, Davis said, which she asked the officer to fill in.
“He told me that I should fill it in myself,” said Davis, the sister of Delrawn Smalls, who was killed by an off-duty cop in 2016 in a road rage incident. “He refused, he smirked, he laughed, and continued to disrespect me. Then he left the scene.”
Davis brandished the blank card as she spoke out at a press conference on Mon., Apr. 29th denouncing the NYPD for failing comply with the “Right to Know” laws.
The legislation, which went into effect this past October, requires officers to ask for permission before searching a civilian, hand out business cards containing their name and badge info, and inform civilians of their right to refuse certain searches.
But advocates and City Councilmembers said that police officers are failing to provide a business card or providing a blank card instead, ignoring interpretation protocol with New Yorkers who don’t speak English, and still conducting illegal searches.
Justice Committee Co-Director Yul-San Liem said her group has seen dozens of Right to Know violations, and added that the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) has received more than 100 complaints since the laws were passed.
The grassroots organization, which works to build up underserved communities and mobilizes against police violence, long fought for the legislation’s passage.
“It seems like the NYPD has thought that the Right to Know Act isn’t a law, but it’s a suggestion,” remarked Councilmember Antonio Reynoso, who co-sponsored the legislation. “It is essential that our rights are preserved above all else. We have a right to know who stopped us, why they stopped us, and in cases where we have the right to consent, the officer is supposed to initiate that information.”
Anthony Posada, Supervising Attorney of the Community Justice Unit of the Legal Aid Society, said his organization has represented food delivery workers who have been stopped for the use of e-bikes.
“I can tell you not a single one of them has received a business card from the NYPD,” he remarked. “It’s not a matter of a few bad apples, but something that’s widespread.”
The press conference took place immediately prior to a Council oversight hearing regarding the NYPD’s implementation of the laws.
“I think there’s a lot of sentiment that this is not a priority for the administration, and it needs to get fixed, and that’s where we come in. We’re the oversight,” said Councilmember Carlos Menchaca.
At the hearing, NYPD’s Executive Director of Legislative Affairs Oleg Chernyavsky defended the police’s implementation of the Right to Know laws and said the Department was focused on reducing the number of “stop and frisk” interactions with the public.
He pointed out that these types of stops have declined 80 percent since 2011.
“It’s not about our officers not wanting to comply with [the new laws], but because it’s something new, maybe we need more training,” he stated.
Chernyavsky said the NYPD was in the process of refining its implementation of the laws.
“There will come a point where we reassess and make necessary changes,” he said. “We are in the process of doing that now and there were several comments from community advocacy groups that make sense and will be included in future revisions.”
Raised at the hearing again was the question of blank cards.
“You say that 1,800 officers put in a request for more cards in March, which means they ran out or [were] about to run out at that time,” asked Councilmember Donovan Richards, Chair of the Committee on Public Safety, of NYPD representatives at Monday’s hearing. “What we don’t want is for officers to have blank cards, we want them to have cards with all of their info. That needs to change.”
Liem said that advocates will continue to monitor the NYPD.
“Our job is to keep being here and keep fighting until the NYPD comes into compliance, and actually stops mistreating communities,” she said.
Ignorando el “Derecho a Saber”
Defensores: NYPD ignora leyes de supervisión
Por Gregg McQueen
Los policías están entregando tarjetas en blanco.
La legislación que exige que los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) se adhieran a los nuevos protocolos durante las inspecciones civiles está siendo ignorada, esto según los defensores de la reforma policial y los miembros del Concejo Municipal que presentaron las leyes.
E incluso los altos mandos del NYPD dicen que podría necesitarse capacitación adicional.
Victoria Davis recientemente pidió a un oficial de policía su tarjeta de presentación después de que no pudo ayudar a una anciana en la calle. Le entregó una tarjeta en blanco, dijo Davis, que ella le pidió al oficial llenar.
“Me dijo que debía completarla yo misma”, explicó Davis, la hermana de Delrawn Smalls, quien fue asesinado por un policía fuera de servicio en 2016 en una riña de tránsito. “Se negó, sonrió, se rio y continuó faltándome el respeto. Luego abandonó la escena”.
Davis blandió la tarjeta en blanco mientras hablaba en una conferencia de prensa el lunes 29 de abril, criticando al NYPD por no cumplir con las leyes de “Derecho a Saber”.
La legislación, que entró en vigencia en octubre pasado, requiere que los oficiales pidan permiso antes de inspeccionar a un civil, entreguen tarjetas de presentación con su nombre e información de identificación, e informen a los civiles de su derecho a rechazar ciertas inspecciones.
Pero los defensores y concejales de la ciudad dijeron que los oficiales de policía no están entregando una tarjeta de presentación o lo están haciendo pero en blanco, ignorando el protocolo de interpretación con los neoyorquinos que no hablan inglés, y siguen realizando inspecciones ilegales.
La codirectora del Comité de Justicia, Yul-San Liem, dijo que su grupo ha visto decenas de violaciones del Derecho a Saber, y agregó que la Junta de Revisión de Quejas Civiles (CCRB, por sus siglas en inglés) ha recibido más de 100 quejas desde que se aprobaron las leyes.
La organización de base, que trabaja para construir comunidades marginadas y moviliza contra la violencia policial, luchó durante mucho tiempo por la aprobación de la legislación.
“Parece que el NYPD ha pensado que la Ley del Derecho a Saber no es una ley, sino una sugerencia”, comentó el concejal Antonio Reynoso, quien co presentó la legislación. “Es esencial que nuestros derechos se conserven por encima de todo lo demás. Tenemos derecho a saber quién nos detuvo, por qué nos detuvo y, en los casos en que tenemos el derecho de dar nuestro consentimiento, se supone que el oficial debe presentar esa información”.
Anthony Posada, abogado supervisor de la Unidad de Justicia Comunitaria de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal, dijo que ha representado a trabajadores de reparto de alimentos que han sido detenidos por usar bicicletas eléctricas.
“Puedo decirles que ni uno solo de ellos ha recibido una tarjeta de presentación de parte del NYPD”, comentó. “No se trata de unas pocas manzanas podridas, sino de algo que está muy extendido”.
La conferencia de prensa tuvo lugar inmediatamente antes de una audiencia de supervisión del Concejo sobre la implementación de las leyes por parte del NYPD.
“Creo que hay un gran sentimiento de que esto no es una prioridad para la administración, y necesita ser arreglado, y ahí es donde entramos nosotros. Somos la supervisión”, dijo el concejal Carlos Menchaca.
En la audiencia, el director ejecutivo de Asuntos Legislativos del NYPD, Oleg Chernyavsky, defendió la implementación de las leyes del Derecho a Saber de la policía y dijo que el Departamento está centrado en reducir el número de interacciones de “detención y cacheo” con el público.
Señaló que este tipo de detenciones han disminuido en un 80 por ciento desde 2011.
“No se trata de que nuestros oficiales no quieran cumplir con [las nuevas leyes], sino como es algo nuevo, tal vez necesitamos más capacitación”, afirmó.
Chernyavsky dijo que el NYPD está en el proceso de refinar su implementación de las leyes.
“Llegará un punto en el que reevaluamos y hagamos los cambios necesarios”, dijo.
“Estamos en el proceso de hacer eso ahora y hubo varios comentarios de grupos de defensa de la comunidad que tienen sentido, y se incluirán en futuras revisiones”.
En la audiencia volvió a plantearse la cuestión de las tarjetas en blanco.
“Usted dice que 1,800 oficiales solicitaron más tarjetas en marzo, lo que significa que se agotaron o [estaban] a punto de agotarse en ese momento”, preguntó el concejal Donovan Richards, presidente del Comité de Seguridad Pública, a representantes del NYPD en la audiencia del lunes. “Lo que no queremos es que los oficiales tengan tarjetas en blanco, queremos que tengan tarjetas con toda su información. Eso tiene que cambiar”.
Liem dijo que los defensores continuarán monitoreando al NYPD.
“Nuestro trabajo es seguir aquí luchando hasta que el NYPD cumpla con las normas y realmente deje de ser indulgente con las comunidades”, dijo.