Disaster Relief

Puerto Ricans who lost their jobs after hurricanes Maria and Irma now have greater opportunity to apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

A 26-week extension of federally funded Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) was announced by the federal government this past Tues., Jan. 22nd.

It is estimated that more than 10,000 Puerto Ricans may qualify for lump-sum payments ranging from $2,000 to $3,000.

The total amount of benefits paid is expected to be approximately $30 million.

Workers and self-employed individuals living or working in areas affected by Hurricanes Maria and Irma can file claims during the extended period.

According to the announcement, issued by the Department of Labor and Human Resources, those eligible for DUA benefits will receive retroactive payments for the weeks not claimed or paid but affected by disasters. Those who previously claimed benefits could be eligible for an additional 26 weeks if they are still without work.

To spread the word about extended DUA benefits, Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico, Inc, LatinoJustice PRLDEF and The National Employment Law Project (NELP) are partnering on an aggressive outreach program. Once more details are available, they will provide fact sheets in both English and Spanish in both the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The advocacy groups were not without criticism for the program, saying a cumbersome application process could prevent people from receiving benefits.

They claim that the announcement appears to require an in-person visit to qualify for benefits. The announcement does not offer any phone or web-based options to file applications. And applicants are required to fill out massive amounts of paperwork, even if they have already received DUA assistance as a result of the hurricanes.

This could potentially leave out thousands of unemployed applicants who do not reside in Puerto Rico.

Ariadna Godreau-Aubert, Executive Director of Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico, Inc., said, “The PR Labor Department has to ensure that notice of this assistance is amply given so all workers who are eligible can have access, and that a much fairer process is established to apply for the benefits. A just recovery includes helping workers left jobless by the disasters and notifying them that they are eligible for this assistance.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Puerto Rico is authorized to waive the requirement that workers certify that they are able and available for work. In a Nov. 5th letter, the Department of Labor states Puerto Rico should identify people who qualify and send them letters detailing the extended benefits and how to apply before the March 25, 2019 deadline.

“Puerto Rico has been provided maximum flexibility to take advantage of this special opportunity to help workers and business owners who lost their livelihoods to the storms,” said Maurice Emsellem, NELP Program Director. “NELP is proud to be partnering with these exceptional organizations to help ensure that all Puerto Rican families who are eligible for these important benefits receive the support they need and deserve.”