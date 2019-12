Dirt Ride

Transit union demands increase in cleaners

By Gregg McQueen

The rails are reeking.

Complaining about the increase in subway cars filled with trash, urine, and feces, transit workers rallied this past week to demand that the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to bolster the number of subway cleaners.

Standing outside of a Harlem subway station, members of Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 gathered in Harlem on November 27th to call on the MTA to at least restore 80 subway cleaner positions that were eliminated last year.

“We’re talking about feces, vomit, urine,” said TWU Administrative Vice President Nelson Rivera. “People should not be subjected to ride in trains in these conditions.”

Rivera noted that the MTA is on pace to have more than 2,200 subway delays in 2019 due to soiled trains.

In July 2018, the MTA made a cut of 80 cleaners, according to TWU, while numerous terminals are now forced to operate without any overnight cleaning staff.

“They don’t have any midnight cleaners,” charged transit worker Matt Ahern. “You have zero cleaning going on then. That’s what you should be doing so it starts out in the morning as a clean product. They’ve been steadily decreasing the workers, and now it’s at an all-time low.”

Currently, there are about 480 station cleaners, said union reps.

“Assaults are up too, because there are fewer workers in the stations,” said TWU member Anthony Martone. “It’s more dangerous.”

Due to cuts of cleaning personnel, some subway lines only have trains cleaned at one end of the line, Rivera said.

He explained that the Coney Island terminal employs two cleaners per subway line.

“But that train will go an hour and a half out, and then an hour and a half back until it gets cleaned. If we get fortunate that a passenger happens to tweet that there’s a dirty car, it can be addressed,” he said. “When it gets to the end of the line, the cleaners start in the first car and never will get to the last car because they don’t have time.”

“If a rider doesn’t happen to report it, these trains will bounce up and down without being cleaned,” Rivera said.

The union has launched an ad campaign, known as “Trash Train,” where straphangers can submit photos or dirty subway cars.

However, in a statement, New York City Transit President Andy Byford said that TWU’s comments were insulting to subway cleaners.

“On occasion, when messes are left behind, there may be a gap before cleaners can get to a particular train,” Byford said. “From my daily observations, cleaners do an outstanding job which I very much appreciate.”

Joining the rally were numerous elected officials, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who called the state of the trains “unacceptable.”

“Straphangers deserve better than this,” Espaillat said. “It’s embarrassing.”

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez suggested that stations were dirtier in low-income communities of color.

“This would not happen at Columbus Circle. This would not happen at 116th Street and Columbia University, or at 72nd Street,” he said. “You know where this happens? At 149th Street and Third Avenue, at 170th and Jerome.”

“Every single station should have one person for cleaning,” he added.

“The numbers for the cleaners have to get back to where they were,” Ahern said. “It affects not only the health and safety of the workers, but also riders. When the numbers are cut down to the bare bones where they are now, the riders suffer.”

Rivera also called on the MTA to do more to protect transit workers, claiming that train conductors and cleaners are getting spit on or assaulted two or three times a day. He blamed the poor condition of trains and severe transit delays for angering the public.

“People see the dirty trains and they’re angry. They take it out on us,” Rivera said.

“You’ve got to be prepared to come to work, to be yelled at, to be screamed at, to be spit at and to be punched,” he added.

City Councilmember Mark Levine remarked that the work is station cleaners is “more than just a helpful add-on” to the transportation system.

“The subways cannot function without our cleaners,” he said.

The reduction in cleaning staff has taken a toll on transit workers, said TWU member Damon Shelley.

“It’s more strenuous work. Some workers are exhausted. You see the result — you see a lot of stations aren’t cleaned, the train cars aren’t cleaned. We’re understaffed.”

The rally came amid contentious negotiations for a new contract between the union and MTA. Talks broke down several weeks ago but resumed on Wednesday, according to TWU President Tony Utano.

“MTA Chairman Pat Foye reached out to me yesterday and asked that we go into Executive Session to try and reach agreement on a new contract. I have accepted,” Utano said in a statement. “The 40,000 hardworking men and women who move 8 million people a day by subway and bus deserve a fair contract.”

Shelley said he hoped that the general public would support the transit workers in their push for cleaner trains.

“We are the everyday New Yorker. There’s no separation between the everyday person who rides the train and the people who work on them,” he said. “It’s not the workers’ fault. It’s the system that’s at fault. It’s not fair to the passengers, and it’s definitely not fair to us. “