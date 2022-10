Director appointed to spearhead cannabis initiative

Cannabis NYC is designed to support New York’s emerging retail marijuana industry.

Dasheeda Dawson has been named the founding director of the city’s Cannabis NYC initiative.

Launched in August by the New York City Department of Small Business Services (SBS), Cannabis NYC is designed to support New York’s emerging retail marijuana industry.

Dawson will lead SBS’s strategy to assist hopeful cannabis entrepreneurs through public education, direct services and technical assistance for license applicants, legislative advocacy, and policy development.

Dasheeda Dawson.

Her appointment was announced on October 12 by Mayor Eric Adams and SBS Commissioner Kevin D. Kim.

“The nation’s most equitable cannabis industry will be in New York City, and to drive that goal home, we have chosen a proven leader with unmatched experience and credibility in this field,” said Adams. “Dasheeda Dawson will fill the needs of entrepreneurs in this space, and as a person with lived experience and who was harmed by the ‘War on Drugs,’ this is personal for her. I look forward to working with her, day after day, to ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New Yorkers and grow this initiative.”

Photo: Ed Reed – Mayor's Office

Dawson will serve as the primary liaison between SBS, other city agencies, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (NYSOCM), as well as community stakeholders, including elected officials, community boards, and industry associations. She will also work to establish and collaborate with the New York City Cannabis Advisory Council, an advisory board of industry and community stakeholders that aims to ensure innovation and equity are central to the success of this emerging industry.

“Leading Cannabis NYC is an incredible full circle moment. Growing up in East New York, I survived the height of cannabis prohibition and witnessed targeted enforcement derail the lives of my friends and family. I was stopped, searched, and treated like a criminal before I ever touched the plant, which shaped my initial perceptions,” said Dawson in a statement.

“Now, as a cannabis patient, educator, and regulator, I get to support other consumers, small businesses, and local stakeholders in the growing industry so that cannabis — once used to suppress communities like mine — can be tapped as a tool for transformation,” Dawson said. “I’m thrilled to be back home, helping to craft an equity-centered approach to the city’s cannabis industry framework that welcomes all New Yorkers to the table.”

As an advocate and policy advisor, Dawson was pivotal to the 2021 landmark passage of New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. While working for marijuana legalization in her home state, Dawson was tapped to lead cannabis regulation in Portland, Oregon.

As cannabis program manager for the City of Portland, Dawson oversaw all regulatory licensing, compliance, education, and equity initiatives for the city’s cannabis industry.

A Brooklyn native, Dawson received an MBA from Rutgers Business School and completed her undergraduate degree in molecular biology at Princeton University.

She also serves as Board chair of the Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition.

“Dasheeda understands what it means to run a city cannabis program that centers equity and community reinvestment,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Director of NYSOCM. “Her historic work in Portland investing in entrepreneurs and tirelessly advocating in her home state of New York define her as a national leader in the cannabis space. She has continued to destigmatize cannabis use while promoting its benefits, and I’m confident that she’ll continue to be a powerful ally as we work together to make New York’s cannabis market the most accessible and diverse in the nation.”

For more info on Cannabis NYC, visit on.nyc.gov/3S0HtBO.