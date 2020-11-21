Dire straits for drivers

Rallying for taxi medallion bailout plan

By Gregg McQueen

The dream is dying.

For the past four decades, Ricardo López has driven a yellow cab.

An immigrant from Colombia, López saw the possibility in the for-hire trade.

“I came here looking for the American Dream, like every one of us,” said López.

But he says he can no longer afford to stay in the industry due to financial struggles.

“Today we are in bankruptcy,” López said. “If we don’t get any help, I’m going to go out of business and soon, because I can’t afford it anymore. The streets are empty.”

López was among the cabdrivers who rallied outside City Hall on November 12, voicing their support for a plan by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) to restructure loan for taxi medallions.

They were joined by NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, the city’s chief financial officer, who is endorsing a union proposal that would help taxi drivers who are overwhelmed by medallion debt.

Under the proposal, the city would act as backstop for outstanding loans written down to $125,000 and refinanced for a maximum of 20 years at a 4 percent interest rate, requiring a monthly payment around $757. In the event of a loan default where the medallion goes up for public auction, the city would place a minimum bid to cover the balance on the $125,000, giving drivers the chance to recover the cost.

Stringer termed the plan “financially sound” and “good for drivers, lenders and, yes, good for taxpayers.”

He estimated the proposal would cost the city around $75 million over 20 years.

“That is a small amount for a city with a budget of 90 billion dollars,” remarked NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai, who labelled the proposal a necessity for saving the ailing industry, which has seen many medallion owners enter bankruptcy and nine drivers commit suicide since 2018.

“It is the only way that drivers are going to survive. It is the only way that the yellow cab industry is going to survive,” Desai said.

According to the NYTWA, taxi ridership dropped 92 percent in June, with many drivers indicating in a union survey they did not have enough for food.

Driver Ricardo López said he has been operating a yellow cab for the past 40 years but cannot afford to stay in the industry due to financial struggles.

“I came here looking for the American Dream, like every one of us,” said López, an immigrant from Colombia. “Today we are in bankruptcy. If we don’t get any help, I’m going to go out of business and soon, because I can’t afford it anymore. The streets are empty.”

Cab drivers parked their taxi around the perimeter of City Hall during the rally, honking horns and chanting “No more suicides! No more bankruptcies!”

About 6,000 driver loans are currently underwater and would need to be refinanced, Desai said.

She explained that the city currently has a surplus from a Taxicab Improvement Surcharge Fund, which collects 30 cents for every yellow cab trip.

“That fund has a standing surplus today of $40 million,” she said.

“We can get started. We cannot wait. If the city continues to wait longer, this industry is going to absolutely disappear,” Desai added. “Thousands of families’ lives are going to disintegrate.”

Stringer projected the NYTWA proposal could end up costing the city less than $75 million and said it could become a good deal for the city in light of potential lawsuits. He noted that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $800 million lawsuit against the city in February for inflating the price of medallions.

James has also expressed support for the relief package.

“Hardworking taxi medallion individual and owner-drivers entered this industry believing the city would run a fair system. Instead, many of these workers and small business owners were sent down a rabbit hole of financial ruin,” said James in a statement issued November 18. “After reviewing the proposal by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, and understanding that the city’s chief financial officer, Comptroller Scott Stringer, has come out in support of this plan, I believe it is essential that we move forward on this relief package immediately to mitigate the harm already done. This proposal would provide a fiscally fair and responsible way to support the recovery of the taxi medallion industry by guaranteeing loans written down to no more than $125,000. This relief package not only lays out the best way to support the needs of a community that has been economically devastated but will help to ensure justice is finally delivered.”

“Part of what I’m assessing here is that $75 million may end up being good for the city as well because it will limit our exposure to many lawsuits,” said Stringer, who is currently running for mayor. “Equally important, we’d be restructuring these loans so that the people who drive cabs and are making the payment can actually make payments.”

“These proposals are like penicillin. We’ve been wounded for so long,” said Victor Salazar, a taxi driver from the Bronx. “We were already in a financial crisis before the pandemic and then things just got worse.”

He said he hardly had any business during the summer months, as New Yorkers were faced with COVID-19 restrictions and mostly staying home.

“Unemployment insurance, the stimulus bill helped us to stay afloat but it’s still not enough without additional help,” he said. “It is getting almost impossible to go on. This plan is the light at the end of the tunnel. I hope the city does the right thing.”

Salazar said the city is at fault for allowing the medallion prices to get out of hand.

“The city owes us – they inflated values, up to a million dollars,” he said. “Then, through the back door, they let Uber and Lyft come in without regulations, like a wild horse running all over New York.”

Though he is saddled with debt from his medallion loan, Salazar said he had considered his medallion as the pathway to earning a better living. “I believed in New York. I invested in New York,” he said. “I wanted to get out of poverty to get to the middle class. We want to work and do this job. I still believe in it.”

“The taxi medallion crisis is a test of our commitment to fighting poverty and preserving pathways to the American Dream,” Stringer said.

He said drivers were wronged by the city and predatory lenders, whose actions served to amplify driver debt as medallion values skyrocketed in the early 2000’s.

“We need to solve this problem,” he said. “We have a moral obligation to the drivers to make this right. We must relieve the suffering.”

For more on the NYTWA proposal, go to bit.ly/32MJhaS.