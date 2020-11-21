- English
- Español
Dire straits for drivers
Rallying for taxi medallion bailout plan
By Gregg McQueen
The dream is dying.
For the past four decades, Ricardo López has driven a yellow cab.
An immigrant from Colombia, López saw the possibility in the for-hire trade.
“I came here looking for the American Dream, like every one of us,” said López.
But he says he can no longer afford to stay in the industry due to financial struggles.
“Today we are in bankruptcy,” López said. “If we don’t get any help, I’m going to go out of business and soon, because I can’t afford it anymore. The streets are empty.”
López was among the cabdrivers who rallied outside City Hall on November 12, voicing their support for a plan by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) to restructure loan for taxi medallions.
They were joined by NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer, the city’s chief financial officer, who is endorsing a union proposal that would help taxi drivers who are overwhelmed by medallion debt.
Under the proposal, the city would act as backstop for outstanding loans written down to $125,000 and refinanced for a maximum of 20 years at a 4 percent interest rate, requiring a monthly payment around $757. In the event of a loan default where the medallion goes up for public auction, the city would place a minimum bid to cover the balance on the $125,000, giving drivers the chance to recover the cost.
Stringer termed the plan “financially sound” and “good for drivers, lenders and, yes, good for taxpayers.”
He estimated the proposal would cost the city around $75 million over 20 years.
“That is a small amount for a city with a budget of 90 billion dollars,” remarked NYTWA Executive Director Bhairavi Desai, who labelled the proposal a necessity for saving the ailing industry, which has seen many medallion owners enter bankruptcy and nine drivers commit suicide since 2018.
“It is the only way that drivers are going to survive. It is the only way that the yellow cab industry is going to survive,” Desai said.
According to the NYTWA, taxi ridership dropped 92 percent in June, with many drivers indicating in a union survey they did not have enough for food.
Cab drivers parked their taxi around the perimeter of City Hall during the rally, honking horns and chanting “No more suicides! No more bankruptcies!”
About 6,000 driver loans are currently underwater and would need to be refinanced, Desai said.
She explained that the city currently has a surplus from a Taxicab Improvement Surcharge Fund, which collects 30 cents for every yellow cab trip.
“That fund has a standing surplus today of $40 million,” she said.
“We can get started. We cannot wait. If the city continues to wait longer, this industry is going to absolutely disappear,” Desai added. “Thousands of families’ lives are going to disintegrate.”
Stringer projected the NYTWA proposal could end up costing the city less than $75 million and said it could become a good deal for the city in light of potential lawsuits. He noted that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $800 million lawsuit against the city in February for inflating the price of medallions.
James has also expressed support for the relief package.
“Hardworking taxi medallion individual and owner-drivers entered this industry believing the city would run a fair system. Instead, many of these workers and small business owners were sent down a rabbit hole of financial ruin,” said James in a statement issued November 18. “After reviewing the proposal by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, and understanding that the city’s chief financial officer, Comptroller Scott Stringer, has come out in support of this plan, I believe it is essential that we move forward on this relief package immediately to mitigate the harm already done. This proposal would provide a fiscally fair and responsible way to support the recovery of the taxi medallion industry by guaranteeing loans written down to no more than $125,000. This relief package not only lays out the best way to support the needs of a community that has been economically devastated but will help to ensure justice is finally delivered.”
“Part of what I’m assessing here is that $75 million may end up being good for the city as well because it will limit our exposure to many lawsuits,” said Stringer, who is currently running for mayor. “Equally important, we’d be restructuring these loans so that the people who drive cabs and are making the payment can actually make payments.”
“These proposals are like penicillin. We’ve been wounded for so long,” said Victor Salazar, a taxi driver from the Bronx. “We were already in a financial crisis before the pandemic and then things just got worse.”
He said he hardly had any business during the summer months, as New Yorkers were faced with COVID-19 restrictions and mostly staying home.
“Unemployment insurance, the stimulus bill helped us to stay afloat but it’s still not enough without additional help,” he said. “It is getting almost impossible to go on. This plan is the light at the end of the tunnel. I hope the city does the right thing.”
Salazar said the city is at fault for allowing the medallion prices to get out of hand.
“The city owes us – they inflated values, up to a million dollars,” he said. “Then, through the back door, they let Uber and Lyft come in without regulations, like a wild horse running all over New York.”
Though he is saddled with debt from his medallion loan, Salazar said he had considered his medallion as the pathway to earning a better living. “I believed in New York. I invested in New York,” he said. “I wanted to get out of poverty to get to the middle class. We want to work and do this job. I still believe in it.”
“The taxi medallion crisis is a test of our commitment to fighting poverty and preserving pathways to the American Dream,” Stringer said.
He said drivers were wronged by the city and predatory lenders, whose actions served to amplify driver debt as medallion values skyrocketed in the early 2000’s.
“We need to solve this problem,” he said. “We have a moral obligation to the drivers to make this right. We must relieve the suffering.”
For more on the NYTWA proposal, go to bit.ly/32MJhaS.
Conductores en desesperación
Movilización en pro de plan de rescate de medallón de taxi
Por Gregg McQueen
El sueño se está muriendo.
Durante las últimas cuatro décadas, Ricardo López ha conducido un taxi amarillo.
Un inmigrante de Colombia, López vio la posibilidad en el comercio a sueldo.
“Vine aquí buscando el Sueño Americano, como todos nosotros”, dijo.
Pero, explicó que ya no puede permitirse permanecer en la industria debido a problemas financieros.
“Hoy estamos en bancarrota”, dijo. “Si no recibimos ayuda, voy a cerrar el negocio y pronto, porque ya no puedo pagarlo. Las calles están vacías”.
López fue uno de los taxistas que se manifestaron frente al Ayuntamiento el 12 de noviembre, expresando su apoyo a un plan de la Alianza de Trabajadores de Taxi de Nueva York (NYTWA, por sus siglas en inglés) para reestructurar el préstamo para los medallones de taxi.
A ellos se les unió el contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York, Scott Stringer, director financiero de la ciudad, quien respalda una propuesta sindical que ayudaría a los taxistas abrumados por una deuda de medallón.
Según la propuesta, la ciudad actuaría como respaldo para préstamos pendientes depreciados a $125,000 dólares y refinanciados por un máximo de 20 años a una tasa de interés del 4 por ciento, requiriendo un pago mensual de alrededor de $757 dólares. En caso de incumplimiento del préstamo en el que el medallón se subaste públicamente, la ciudad haría una oferta mínima para cubrir el saldo de los $125,000 dólares, dando a los conductores la oportunidad de recuperar el costo.
Stringer calificó el plan como “financieramente sólido” y “bueno para los conductores, los prestamistas y, sí, bueno para los contribuyentes”.
Estimó que la propuesta le costaría a la ciudad alrededor de $75 millones de dólares en 20 años.
“Esa es una pequeña cantidad para una ciudad con un presupuesto de 90 mil millones de dólares”, comentó la directora ejecutiva de la NYTWA, Bhairavi Desai, quien calificó la propuesta como una necesidad para salvar a la industria enferma, que ha visto a muchos propietarios de medallones entrar en bancarrota y a nueve conductores suicidarse desde 2018.
“Es la única forma en que los conductores van a sobrevivir. Es la única forma en que la industria de los taxis amarillos va a sobrevivir”, dijo Desai.
De acuerdo con la NYTWA, el número de pasajeros en taxi se redujo en un 92 por ciento en junio, y muchos conductores indicaron en una encuesta sindical no tener suficiente comida.
Los conductores estacionaron sus taxis alrededor del perímetro del Ayuntamiento durante la manifestación, tocando bocinas y gritando: ¡No más suicidios! ¡No más quiebras!
Cerca de 6,000 préstamos para conductores se encuentran actualmente devaluados y deberían ser refinanciados, dijo Desai.
Explicó que la ciudad actualmente tiene un excedente de un Fondo de Recargo por Mejora de Taxis, que recauda 30 centavos por cada viaje en taxi amarillo.
“Ese fondo tiene un superávit actual de $40 millones de dólares”, comentó.
“Podemos empezar. No podemos esperar. Si la ciudad sigue esperando más tiempo, esta industria va a desaparecer por completo”, agregó. “La vida de miles de familias se va a desintegrar”.
Stringer proyectó que la propuesta de NYTWA podría terminar costando a la ciudad menos de $75 millones de dólares y dijo que podría convertirse en un buen negocio para la ciudad a la luz de posibles demandas. Señaló que la procuradora general de Nueva York, Letitia James, presentó una demanda de 800 millones de dólares contra la ciudad en febrero por inflar el precio de los medallones.
James también ha expresado su apoyo al paquete de ayuda.
“Los trabajadores conductores y propietarios individuales de medallones de taxis individuales ingresaron a esta industria creyendo que la ciudad administraría un sistema justo. En cambio, muchos de estos trabajadores y propietarios de pequeños negocios fueron enviados a la madriguera de una ruina financiera”, dijo James en un comunicado emitido el 18 de noviembre”. Después de revisar la propuesta de la Alianza de Trabajadores de Taxi de Nueva York, y comprender que el director financiero de la ciudad, el contralor Scott Stringer, ha apoyado este plan, creo que es esencial que avancemos en este paquete de ayuda de inmediato para mitigar el daño ya causado. Esta propuesta proporcionaría una forma fiscalmente justa y responsable de apoyar la recuperación de la industria de los medallones de taxis al garantizar préstamos depreciados a no más de $125,000 dólares. Este paquete de ayuda no solo presenta la mejor manera de apoyar las necesidades de una comunidad que ha sido devastada económicamente, sino que ayudará a garantizar que finalmente se haga justicia”.
“Parte de lo que estoy evaluando aquí es que $75 millones de dólares pueden terminar siendo buenos para la ciudad también porque limitarán nuestra exposición a muchas demandas”, dijo Stringer, quien actualmente se postula para alcalde. “Lo que es igualmente importante, reestructuraremos estos préstamos para que las personas que conducen taxis y realizan el pago puedan de hecho realizar los pagos”.
“Estas propuestas son como la penicilina. Llevamos mucho tiempo heridos”, dijo Víctor Salazar, un taxista del Bronx. “Ya estábamos en una crisis financiera antes de la pandemia y luego las cosas simplemente empeoraron”.
Dijo que apenas hubo negocio durante los meses de verano, ya que los neoyorquinos se enfrentaban a las restricciones de la COVID-19 y en su mayoría se quedaban en casa.
“El seguro de desempleo, el proyecto de ley de estímulo nos ayudó a mantenernos a flote, pero aún no es suficiente sin ayuda adicional”, dijo. “Se está volviendo casi imposible continuar. Este plan es la luz al final del túnel. Espero que la ciudad haga lo correcto”.
Salazar dijo que la ciudad tiene la culpa por permitir que los precios de los medallones se salieran de control.
“La ciudad nos debe: inflaron los valores hasta un millón de dólares”, dijo. “Luego, por debajo de la mesa, dejaron entrar a Uber y Lyft sin regulaciones, como un caballo salvaje corriendo por todo Nueva York”.
Aunque está cargado de deudas por el préstamo de su medallón, Salazar dijo que consideraba su medallón como el camino para ganarse la vida mejor. “Creí en Nueva York. Invertí en Nueva York”, dijo. “Quería salir de la pobreza para llegar a la clase media. Queremos trabajar y hacer este trabajo. Todavía creo en eso”.
“La crisis de los medallones de taxi es una prueba de nuestro compromiso de luchar contra la pobreza y preservar los caminos hacia el Sueño Americano”, dijo Stringer.
Señaló que los conductores fueron perjudicados por la ciudad y por prestamistas depredadores, cuyas acciones sirvieron para disparar la deuda de los conductores mientras los valores de los medallones se dispararon a principios de la década del 2000.
“Necesitamos resolver este problema”, dijo. “Tenemos la obligación moral con los conductores de hacer esto bien. Debemos aliviar el sufrimiento “.
Para más información sobre la propuesta de la NYTWA, vaya a bit.ly/32MJhaS.