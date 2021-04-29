- English
Dining curfews to be lifted starting May 17
Pull up a seat.
Starting May 3, seating at bars will be allowed in New York City, the only part of the state where it has still been prohibited.
The announcement was part of a new loosening of restrictions around food and beverage service made official this week on April 28.
New York State will end its 12 a.m. midnight curfew for outdoor dining on May 17 and for indoor dining beginning May 31, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.
In addition, the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative Covid-19 test result will be lifted beginning May 17, with the curfew for all catered events set to be lifted May 31.
“We know the Covid positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said. “Everything we’ve been doing is working — all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we’re able to increase economic activity even more.”
“Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world,” said Cuomo. “To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the Covid vaccine. It is the weapon that will win the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward.”
Also on May 3, the guidance for dancing among attendees at catered events will be aligned with neighboring states, replacing fixed dance zones for each table with social distancing and masks.
“New York City’s restaurants and bars have been financially devastated by Covid-19 restrictions and it’s great news that the state will finally undo the barstool ban and lift the arbitrary midnight curfew,” said NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie in a statement.
“These outdated policies made it too difficult for too many small business owners and workers to support themselves and their families, and were a grave inconvenience to customers,” Rigie said. “Lifting these restrictions is an important step forward for restaurants and bars across New York City, and we will continue working with the state to safely and completely reopen our hospitality industry, bring back jobs and sustain vital small businesses.”
Los toques de queda para cenar se levantarán a partir del 17 de mayo
Tome asiento.
A partir del 3 de mayo, la asistencia a los bares estará permitida en la ciudad de Nueva York, la única parte del estado donde todavía está prohibido.
El anuncio fue parte de una nueva flexibilización de las restricciones sobre el servicio de alimentos y bebidas que se hizo oficial esta semana, el 28 de abril.
El estado de Nueva York pondrá fin a su toque de queda de medianoche de las 12 a.m. para cenas al aire libre el 17 de mayo, y para comidas en interiores a partir del 31 de mayo, anunció el gobernador Andrew Cuomo.
Además, el toque de queda de la 1 a.m. para eventos con servicio de comida en el que los asistentes proporcionen prueba del estatus de vacunación o un resultado reciente negativo de la prueba de Covid-19 será levantado desde el 17 de mayo, y el toque de queda para todos los eventos con servicios de alimentos será levantado el 31 de mayo.
“Sabemos que la tasa de positividad de Covid es una función de nuestro comportamiento, y durante el último año los neoyorquinos se mantuvieron disciplinados y continuaron con las prácticas que sabemos que funcionan para detener la propagación del virus”, dijo Cuomo. “Todo lo que hemos estado haciendo está funcionando, todas las flechas apuntan en la dirección correcta y ahora podemos aumentar la actividad económica aún más”.
“El levantamiento de estas restricciones para restaurantes, bares y negocios de catering permitirá que estos negocios que han sido devastados por la pandemia comiencen a recuperarse mientras volvemos a una nueva normalidad en un mundo pos pandémico”, dijo Cuomo. “Para ser claros: solo podremos mantener este progreso si todos reciben la vacuna Covid. Es el arma que ganará la guerra y necesitamos que todos se la apliquen, de lo contrario corremos el riesgo de retroceder”.
También el 3 de mayo, la guía para baile entre asistentes a eventos con catering se alineará con los estados vecinos, reemplazando las zonas de baile fijas para cada mesa con distanciamiento social y mascarillas.
“Los restaurantes y bares de la ciudad de Nueva York han sido devastados financieramente por las restricciones de Covid-19 y es una gran noticia que el estado finalmente deshaga la prohibición de la asistencia a bares y levante el toque de queda arbitrario de medianoche”, dijo el director ejecutivo de NYC Hospitality Alliance, Andrew Rigie, en un comunicado.
“Estas políticas obsoletas hicieron que a muchos propietarios y trabajadores de pequeños negocios les resultara demasiado difícil mantenerse a sí mismos y a sus familias, y fueron un grave inconveniente para los clientes”, dijo Rigie. “Levantar estas restricciones es un paso importante para los restaurantes y bares de la ciudad de Nueva York, y continuaremos trabajando con el estado para reabrir de manera segura y completa nuestra industria hotelera, recuperar empleos y sostener a los vitales pequeños negocios”.