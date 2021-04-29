Dining curfews to be lifted starting May 17

Pull up a seat.

Starting May 3, seating at bars will be allowed in New York City, the only part of the state where it has still been prohibited.

The announcement was part of a new loosening of restrictions around food and beverage service made official this week on April 28.

New York State will end its 12 a.m. midnight curfew for outdoor dining on May 17 and for indoor dining beginning May 31, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

In addition, the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative Covid-19 test result will be lifted beginning May 17, with the curfew for all catered events set to be lifted May 31.

“We know the Covid positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said. “Everything we’ve been doing is working — all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we’re able to increase economic activity even more.”

“Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world,” said Cuomo. “To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the Covid vaccine. It is the weapon that will win the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward.”

Also on May 3, the guidance for dancing among attendees at catered events will be aligned with neighboring states, replacing fixed dance zones for each table with social distancing and masks.

“New York City’s restaurants and bars have been financially devastated by Covid-19 restrictions and it’s great news that the state will finally undo the barstool ban and lift the arbitrary midnight curfew,” said NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie in a statement.

“These outdated policies made it too difficult for too many small business owners and workers to support themselves and their families, and were a grave inconvenience to customers,” Rigie said. “Lifting these restrictions is an important step forward for restaurants and bars across New York City, and we will continue working with the state to safely and completely reopen our hospitality industry, bring back jobs and sustain vital small businesses.”