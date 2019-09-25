- English
Din in the Yard
Residents complain about construction noise
By Gregg McQueen
There’s a racket in the rail yard.
Some confused the noise with a low-flying jet engine.
Others said it sounded like “a jackhammer handled by a giant.”
Inwood residents were up in arms recently about a loud construction noise emanating from the MTA’s 207th Street subway yard. Machinery noise could be heard from the yard as late as 3 a.m., residents said.
“The problem is that it’s so loud. It’s on the order of a jet engine in my apartment,” said Allegra LeGrande, who lives a few blocks from the yard.
“They need to restrict their work hours. There could be other ways of doing the work,” she said. “My kids are getting up all hours of the night.”
LeGrande said she contacted the MTA for information, and also reached out to the offices of numerous elected officials.
“Not getting to sleep has a pretty substantial impact on quality of life,” she said.
According to the MTA, the overnight project work creating the loud machinery noise was completed on September 14.
Prior to that, Park Terrace East resident Angie Wojak was hearing the noise every weeknight until 2:30 or 3 a.m., she reported.
“For weeks, it regularly kept me awake. As far as quality of life, it has a big effect,” she said. “When you’re sleep-deprived, it feels very unhealthy.”
Wojak said she filed complaints with 311 and also contacted the office of State Senator Jackson.
“There should be reasonable hours for the work,” she said. “We know the project isn’t going to stop, but there should be a time of night that is quiet.”
Tricia Ross, who lives in Wojak’s building, pointed out that Park Terrace residents have already been dealing with substantial noise and streetscape issues, as the city is replacing the sewer, water main, and gas main on Park Terrace East and Park Terrace West between West 215th and 218th Streets.
“That street work begins as early as seven in the morning,” she said. “And the MTA work is going on overnight. Our only real quiet time is between 3 and 7 a.m.”
The 207th Street yard is undergoing a major overhaul to allow it to rehabilitate more than 1,300 cars a year, nearly 40 percent more than previous years. New construction will be performed for relay and train control rooms, and signals will be replaced.
According to an engineering contract overview from the MTA, the overhaul also includes the installation of flood mitigation and resiliency structures and measures, such as steel and concrete walls, flood gates, and drainage improvement.
The flood mitigation work is scheduled to run until 2023.
When contacted about the noise, the MTA said that heavy machinery was being used to install interlocking watertight barriers designed to keep water and soil out. That phase of the work was said to be completed on Sat., Sept. 14.
Work will continue at night on 215th Street due to utility relocation, the agency said, but would not involve the same type of heavy machinery used for the installation of the barriers.
However, the MTA said that the work on the flood wall would resume in April 2020.
“Although this phase of the work ended on September 14, 2019, it will resume next year after April to complete rest of the floodwall. The contractor has been made aware of the noise complaints we have received and they inform us that they will endeavor to mitigate construction noise during the second round of work next year,” an MTA customer service specialist said in an emailed reply to Wojak.
While residents have reported that the noise has abated since September 14, Wojak said that she is still hearing sounds from the site in the early morning hours, although not at the previous volume. She remarked that the MTA should do a better job of informing community members about large-scale projects that could cause disruption.
“Ideally, I’d like them to have a dialogue with the community,” she said. “The least I’d like to see happening is clear communication about what is happening and why.”
Escándalo en el patio
Residentes se quejan por ruido de construcción
Por Gregg McQueen
Hay un ruido en el patio del ferrocarril.
Algunos confundieron el ruido con un jet volando bajo.
Otros dijeron que sonaba como “un martillo neumático manejado por un gigante”.
Los residentes de Inwood se levantaron recientemente por el fuerte ruido de construcción que emana del patio del metro de la calle 207 de la MTA. Se podía escuchar ruido de maquinaria proveniente del patio hasta las 3 a.m., dijeron los residentes.
“El problema es que es muy ruidoso. Es del orden de un jet en mi departamento”, dijo Allegra LeGrande, quien vive a pocas cuadras del patio de la MTA.
“Necesitan restringir sus horarios de trabajo. Podría haber otras formas de hacer el trabajo”, comentó. “Mis hijos se levantan a todas horas de la noche”.
LeGrande explicó que contactó a la MTA para obtener información, y también a las oficinas de numerosos funcionarios.
“No dormir tiene un impacto bastante sustancial en la calidad de vida”, comentó.
De acuerdo con la MTA, el trabajo nocturno del proyecto que creó el fuerte ruido de maquinaria se completó el 14 de septiembre.
Antes de eso, Angie Wojak, residente de Park Terrace Este, escuchaba el ruido todas las noches de la semana hasta las 2:30 o 3:00 a.m., informó.
“Durante semanas, regularmente me mantuvo despierta. En cuanto a la calidad de vida, tiene un gran efecto”, dijo. “Cuando te falta dormir, te sientes muy poco saludable”.
Wojak señaló que presentó quejas en el 311 y también contactó a la oficina del senador Jackson.
“Debería haber horarios razonables para el trabajo”, dijo. “Sabemos que el proyecto no se detendrá, pero debería haber un momento de la noche que sea tranquilo”.
Tricia Ross, quien vive en el edificio de Wojack, señaló que los residentes de Park Terrace ya han estado lidiando con problemas sustanciales de ruido y paisaje urbano, pues la ciudad está reemplazando la alcantarilla, la tubería de agua y la tubería de gas en Park Terrace Este y Park Terrace Oeste, entre las calles 215 y 218 oeste.
“Ese trabajo en la calle comienza a las siete de la mañana”, dijo. “Y el trabajo de la MTA se mantiene durante la noche. Nuestro único momento de tranquilidad real es entre las 3 y las 7 a.m.”.
El patio de la calle 207 se está sometiendo a una reparación importante para permitirle rehabilitar más de 1,300 carros al año, casi un 40 por ciento más que en años anteriores. Se realizará una nueva construcción para salas de control de trenes y relevos, y se reemplazarán los señalamientos.
De acuerdo con una descripción general del contrato de ingeniería de la MTA, la reparación también incluye la instalación de estructuras y medidas de mitigación de inundaciones y resiliencia, como paredes de acero y concreto, compuertas de inundación y mejora del drenaje.
El trabajo de mitigación de inundaciones está programado para ejecutarse hasta 2023.
Cuando se le contactó sobre el ruido, la MTA dijo que se estaba utilizando maquinaria pesada para instalar barreras herméticas entrelazadas, diseñadas para mantener el agua y la tierra fuera. Se dice que esa fase de la obra se completó el sábado 14 de septiembre.
El trabajo continuará por la noche en la calle 215 debido a la reubicación de servicios públicos, dijo la agencia, pero no involucraría el mismo tipo de maquinaria pesada utilizada para la instalación de las barreras.
Sin embargo, la MTA dijo que el trabajo en el muro de inundación se reanudaría en abril de 2020. “Aunque esta fase del trabajo finalizó el 14 de septiembre de 2019, se reanudará el próximo año, después de abril, para completar el resto del muro de inundación. Se le han comunicado al contratista las quejas por ruido que nosotros hemos recibido, y nos informó que se esforzarán por mitigar el ruido de la construcción durante la segunda ronda de trabajo el próximo año”, dijo el especialista de servicio al cliente Pedro M. en una respuesta electrónica enviada a Wojak.
Si bien los residentes informaron que el ruido ha disminuido desde el 14 de septiembre, Wojak comentó que siguen escuchando sonidos provenientes del sitio en las primeras horas de la mañana, aunque no en el volumen anterior.
Ella comentó que la MTA debería hacer un mejor trabajo al informar a los miembros de la comunidad sobre proyectos a gran escala que podrían causar interrupciones.
“Idealmente, me gustaría que tuvieran un diálogo con la comunidad”, dijo. “Lo menos que me gustaría ver que suceda es una comunicación clara de lo que está sucediendo y por qué”.