Din in the Yard

Residents complain about construction noise

By Gregg McQueen

There’s a racket in the rail yard.

Some confused the noise with a low-flying jet engine.

Others said it sounded like “a jackhammer handled by a giant.”

Inwood residents were up in arms recently about a loud construction noise emanating from the MTA’s 207th Street subway yard. Machinery noise could be heard from the yard as late as 3 a.m., residents said.

“The problem is that it’s so loud. It’s on the order of a jet engine in my apartment,” said Allegra LeGrande, who lives a few blocks from the yard.

“They need to restrict their work hours. There could be other ways of doing the work,” she said. “My kids are getting up all hours of the night.”

LeGrande said she contacted the MTA for information, and also reached out to the offices of numerous elected officials.

“Not getting to sleep has a pretty substantial impact on quality of life,” she said.

According to the MTA, the overnight project work creating the loud machinery noise was completed on September 14.

Prior to that, Park Terrace East resident Angie Wojak was hearing the noise every weeknight until 2:30 or 3 a.m., she reported.

“For weeks, it regularly kept me awake. As far as quality of life, it has a big effect,” she said. “When you’re sleep-deprived, it feels very unhealthy.”

Wojak said she filed complaints with 311 and also contacted the office of State Senator Jackson.

“There should be reasonable hours for the work,” she said. “We know the project isn’t going to stop, but there should be a time of night that is quiet.”

Tricia Ross, who lives in Wojak’s building, pointed out that Park Terrace residents have already been dealing with substantial noise and streetscape issues, as the city is replacing the sewer, water main, and gas main on Park Terrace East and Park Terrace West between West 215th and 218th Streets.

“That street work begins as early as seven in the morning,” she said. “And the MTA work is going on overnight. Our only real quiet time is between 3 and 7 a.m.”

The 207th Street yard is undergoing a major overhaul to allow it to rehabilitate more than 1,300 cars a year, nearly 40 percent more than previous years. New construction will be performed for relay and train control rooms, and signals will be replaced.

According to an engineering contract overview from the MTA, the overhaul also includes the installation of flood mitigation and resiliency structures and measures, such as steel and concrete walls, flood gates, and drainage improvement.

The flood mitigation work is scheduled to run until 2023.

When contacted about the noise, the MTA said that heavy machinery was being used to install interlocking watertight barriers designed to keep water and soil out. That phase of the work was said to be completed on Sat., Sept. 14.

Work will continue at night on 215th Street due to utility relocation, the agency said, but would not involve the same type of heavy machinery used for the installation of the barriers.

However, the MTA said that the work on the flood wall would resume in April 2020.

“Although this phase of the work ended on September 14, 2019, it will resume next year after April to complete rest of the floodwall. The contractor has been made aware of the noise complaints we have received and they inform us that they will endeavor to mitigate construction noise during the second round of work next year,” an MTA customer service specialist said in an emailed reply to Wojak.

While residents have reported that the noise has abated since September 14, Wojak said that she is still hearing sounds from the site in the early morning hours, although not at the previous volume. She remarked that the MTA should do a better job of informing community members about large-scale projects that could cause disruption.

“Ideally, I’d like them to have a dialogue with the community,” she said. “The least I’d like to see happening is clear communication about what is happening and why.”