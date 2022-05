“Dignity of clean living”

New DSNY Commissioner vows to clean up streets

By Gregg McQueen

DSNY collects and disposes of about 12,000 tons of trash and recycling every day.

The Big Apple has lost a bit of its luster.

Jessica Tisch, New York City’s newly appointed Sanitation Commissioner, acknowledged during a recent media sit-down that trash is more visible these days on streets and sidewalks.

“I think that all New Yorkers have seen and experienced that the city is meaningfully less clean post-pandemic than it was pre-pandemic,” said Tisch, who is aiming to give residents in every neighborhood “the dignity of a clean living environment.”

Cleaner streets are not just important for residents but also for tourism, Tisch said.

“People come to the city, and they want to come back if the city is clean,” she remarked.

“We can’t bring New York City back if the streets don’t look clean,” Tisch stated.

On May 4, Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media Executive Director José Bayona organized a roundtable discussion with DSNY for members of the ethnic media.

It marked the first large-scale meeting with reporters for Tisch, who was in her second week on the job.

She was named DSNY Commissioner by Mayor Eric Adams on April 18 after more than a decade working in city government, having previously served as Commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications (DoITT) and Deputy Commissioner of Information Technology at the Police Department.

As DSNY Commissioner, Tisch is responsible for managing the city’s waste collection, recycling, and disposal efforts, as well as cleaning and snow removal for approximately 6,500 miles of streets across the five boroughs.

She pinned much of the blame for grimier streets on the partial suspension of alternate side parking during the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed for street cleaning only once per week.

Beginning on July 5, the city will fully restore alternate side parking to twice a week.

The Department will hire another class of sanitation workers this summer.

The city’s large mechanical broom sweepers will be effective in cleaning streets when allowed to operate more frequently, Tisch said.

“On any one shift, one mechanical broom can come back with 1,500 pounds of litter from the streets,” she said.

One of the newest investments for DSNY is a fleet of 10 diminutive street sweepers, which Tisch referred to as Micromobility Operations Machines, which will be used to clean bike lanes and other narrow spaces.

The city will have dozens of these vehicles in use by the end of 2023, she said.

A new fleet of small sweepers will be used to keep bike lanes clean.

Another key sanitation initiative under Mayor Adams involves the containerization of residential trash, as the city seeks to pivot to the use of containerized waste bins rather than have garbage bags placed on the streets.

“Getting those bags off of the curbs will both address cleanliness and the rat situation,” said Tisch.

Last month, the city announced the expansion of the Clean Curbs Pilot, which allows commercial property owners and Business Improvement Districts to apply for the use of sealed, rodent-proof containers for trash collection. On April 20, the first containerized waste bins in a commercial district were unveiled in Times Square.

Containerized waste bins are being rolled out as part of a pilot program.

Tisch noted that DSNY plans to expand the initiative to all five boroughs, and said she eventually hopes that residential trash and recycling can be placed in containers on neighborhood streets.

“It has to be very much customized and tailored to the needs of not just each neighborhood, but each street,” she said. “But it’s doable. Other cities around the world have done this.”

Recently, the city has also piloted “smart bin” containers to collect food compost in Astoria and lower Manhattan.

Mayor Adams’ FY2023 Executive Budget included funding for 100 additional smart bins that will be placed near public schools.

Tisch stressed that her agency was committed to equity in terms of keeping neighborhoods clean.

Dozens of new cleaning vehicles will be in use by the end of 2023.

She said that DSNY would look at its own data as well as info from 311 complaints to stay on top of problem areas.

“We’ll be looking at data on, where are there the most complaints… and then work to align the resources accordingly,” she said.

Tisch detailed her intention to raise the public profile of the DSNY, suggesting that sanitation workers do not always get recognition from New Yorkers.

“[They] don’t always think about the men and women behind the trucks, how physically strenuous that work is,” Tisch said. “They do so much more than clean the streets… they are public servants in the truest sense of the word.”

“One of the things I want to do as Commissioner is to communicate their story to New Yorkers,” she said.

The city unveiled the first containerized waste bins on April 20.

After DSNY hired 1,000 workers last year, the Department will hire another class of sanitation workers this summer, said Tisch, who encouraged New Yorkers from diverse backgrounds to apply.

“That’s one of the things we’ve started to see over the past several years, is that the Department is becoming more diverse,” she said. “The more diversity we get, the stronger we will be.”

For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/dsny.