New Manhattan DA unit to prosecute wage theft

By Gregg McQueen

It’s war on wage theft.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg has unveiled a new Worker Protection Unit to investigate and prosecute wage theft and other forms of worker harassment.

The new division of Bragg’s office will spearhead criminal charges against employers that cheat workers of their pay. It was initiated after the successful launch of the Bragg’s Construction Fraud Task Force, which will now operate as part Worker Protection Unit.

“With this new unit, we will significantly expand our focus to include other industries with high rates of worker exploitation and wage theft, which often impacts our city’s immigrant workforce and may include… home health care agencies, fast food chains and restaurants, hotels and hospitality, cleaning and janitorial service, and the list goes on and on,” Bragg said during a press conference on February 16.

Bragg cited Cornell University research data indicating that wage theft accounts for nearly $1 billion in lost wages in New York every year.

“It affects tens of thousands of workers, many of whom are making minimum wage or not much more,” Bragg said, noting that many wage theft victims are often fearful of reporting their employers to law enforcement due to fears over immigration status or losing their job.

“When you steal wages, you are stealing the money that folks need to pay the rent, to put food on the table for their kids,” said City Comptroller Brad Lander. “I think [wage theft] is sometimes seen as some kind of accounting error. We’re not talking about an accounting error, we’re talking about a crime.”

The unit will not only prosecute individuals and corporations that steal wages, but will also work to recoup stolen wages and debar companies from city contracts.

“Every unscrupulous employer is being put on notice,” said Mike Hellstrom, Vice President of Laborers’ International Union of North America.

Bragg also announced the creation of a “Stolen Wage Fund” for Manhattan victims of wage theft, which will assist victims who are not made whole through criminal prosecutions, or employed by companies that declare bankruptcy and cannot repay lost wages. Bragg’s office is allocating $100,000 to create a pilot fund, he said, and could eventually invest up to $500,000 after evaluating the program.

At Bragg’s press conference, the launch of the Worker Protection Unit was praised by labor leaders who said employers attempt to steal wages even from union workers.

“In union settings, we have processes we can go through that in most cases can address the problem,” said 32BJ President Manny Pastreich. “But especially in non-union settings, where there are no contracts, there are no grievance procedures, there are no ways to fix the problem. We think D.A. Bragg has that power to win people’s money back.”

David Caraballoso, Vice President of the New York City District Council of Carpenters, agreed the new unit would increase protections for vulnerable workers.

“Our brothers and sisters benefit from a 20,000-member union that stands up for them,” said Caraballoso. “However, vulnerable communities are the ones most affected by wage theft. They’re the ones with the least leverage to fight back.”

“Dignity is stolen when wages are taken away,” Caraballoso said. “This is more than just a few bad apples. This is a national crisis.”

Bragg voiced strong support for pending state legislation that would enable prosecutors to charge wage theft as larceny.

“It’s preposterous the way things are now,” remarked Bragg.

“If someone takes some property from you, we can charge the larceny crime for whatever the dollar amount is,” he said. “If someone takes the exact same amount of money from you in stolen wages, that is not covered because that is not currently defined as property. Think about that.”

State Assemblymember Catalina Cruz, a primary sponsor of the bill, said members of her family have been victims of wage theft.

“Every single day, my neighbors are feeling the pinch of having their wages stolen. Make no mistake about it, they are having their wages stolen,” said Cruz, who explained that she recently got a call from an employer, asking her to not support the bill.

“I said you have nothing to worry about if you follow the law,” she said.

City Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa pointed out that workers won a lawsuit against Chipotle in 2022, earning them repayment of lost wages and placing a civil penalty on the company, demonstrating that “their rights matter,” she said.

“We’re going to make sure that these workers are no longer disenfranchised by the law,” said De La Rosa. “We’re going to humanize them.”

The Worker Protection Unit will work with community-based organizations to encourage vulnerable populations to report wage theft, Bragg said.

“We want to connect with people who are on the ground to encourage reporting by all those underserved populations. We need [their] help as conduits to the community so we can get to them,” said Bragg.

Nilbia Coyote, Executive Director of New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE), said her organization has helped 500 workers, most of them undocumented immigrants, with wage theft cases in 2022 alone.

She said NICE has helped recover over $250,000 in lost wages. The companies involved range from the U.S. Open, to small neighborhood restaurants, Coyote said.

“The process can take years. You have to gather proof and documentation,” she said.

“Workers come to us, because they trust us, because they have heard of us. I believe we are making a difference with our community, but it’s not enough,” said Coyote. “Now with this new unit, it gives us more hope, more power behind us.”

Workers who wish to report wage theft to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Worker Protection Unit can call 646.712.0298.

For more information, visit www.manhattanda.org.