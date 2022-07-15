DiFiore departs

New York’s top judge to step down

By Gregg McQueen

Janet DiFiore is leaving her post as Chief Judge.

There goes the judge.

Janet DiFiore, New York State’s top judge, is stepping down.

DiFiore, who has led the state’s highest court — the Court of Appeals — and New York’s entire unified court system since 2016, issued a letter to colleagues on July 11 stating that she would resign at the end of next month.

Her successor will be named by Governor Kathy Hochul, who will receive a list of potential replacements from a special screening commission, and must be approved by the State Senate.

In her letter, DiFiore said she “set out to bring operational and decisional excellence to every level of our court system” while noting that the state court system had improved civil case management, increased diversity among judges, and expanded access to justice services under her watch.

“Excellence is a mindset, one that is now fully integrated into the fabric of the New York State courts, leaving us well-prepared to meet the future justice needs of every lawyer, litigant and court user who comes to our courthouses seeking fair, timely, and effective justice services,” DiFiore’s letter said.

“It is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life,” DiFiore wrote, stating that her last day would be August 31.

In a statement, Hochul praised DiFiore’s judiciary work.

“From the Westchester District Attorney’s Office to the Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has dedicated her career to the people of New York. [Her] leadership of our state court system — especially during the unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic — has been a critical asset. I thank Judge DiFiore for her years of service and look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court.”

A native of Mount Vernon, DiFiore graduated from Long Island University and St. John’s University School of Law. She was elected judge of the Westchester County Court in 1998, and named to the New York Supreme Court in 2003.

In 2005, DiFiore paused her stint behind the bench to become Westchester County District Attorney, where she stayed until Governor Andrew Cuomo nominated her to the Court of Appeals in 2016.

While serving as Westchester County DA, DiFiore switched party affiliations from Republican to Democrat in 2007.

However, critics have charged that the Court of Appeals has moved in a more conservative direction under DiFiore in recent years.

DiFiore also drew ire in April when she wrote the majority opinion as the Court of Appeals struck down new Congressional district maps drawn by state legislators, ruling that Democrats had unconstitutionally gerrymandered them in their favor.

Following the news of her resignation, advocates and Democratic lawmakers were quick to prod Hochul to select a progressive replacement.

“Unfortunately, however, over the last several years, the Court of Appeals has become increasingly out of step with the needs and desires of New Yorkers on issues such as workers’ rights, criminal justice, and tenants’ rights. It’s time for a new direction in our judicial branch,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman. “As the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m resolute that the Chief Judge’s replacement must be a jurist who will lead our Court of Appeals in a much-needed course correction that uplifts the vulnerable and ensures equity and justice for all.”

Peter F. Martin, Director of Judicial Accountability at Center for Community Alternatives, said recent actions by federal courts to take away individual rights and overturn state laws require the Court of Appeals to uphold progressive laws that will protect New Yorkers.

Gov. Kathy Hochul will name her successor.

“The upcoming Chief Judge vacancy provides an opportunity to move in that direction, and we call on the Governor and the State Senate not to waste it,” he said.

“New York’s highest court has in recent years rivaled the U.S. Supreme Court in its dramatic shift to the right,” Martin said. “To begin righting the wrongs of the last several years and protect New Yorkers in the years to come, we call on Governor Hochul to nominate a progressive new Chief Judge who has demonstrated deep commitment to upholding the rights of marginalized New Yorkers, and for the State Senate to demand the same.”