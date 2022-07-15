DiFiore departs
DiFiore se va
DiFiore departs
New York’s top judge to step down
By Gregg McQueen
There goes the judge.
Janet DiFiore, New York State’s top judge, is stepping down.
DiFiore, who has led the state’s highest court — the Court of Appeals — and New York’s entire unified court system since 2016, issued a letter to colleagues on July 11 stating that she would resign at the end of next month.
Her successor will be named by Governor Kathy Hochul, who will receive a list of potential replacements from a special screening commission, and must be approved by the State Senate.
In her letter, DiFiore said she “set out to bring operational and decisional excellence to every level of our court system” while noting that the state court system had improved civil case management, increased diversity among judges, and expanded access to justice services under her watch.
“Excellence is a mindset, one that is now fully integrated into the fabric of the New York State courts, leaving us well-prepared to meet the future justice needs of every lawyer, litigant and court user who comes to our courthouses seeking fair, timely, and effective justice services,” DiFiore’s letter said.
“It is time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life,” DiFiore wrote, stating that her last day would be August 31.
In a statement, Hochul praised DiFiore’s judiciary work.
“From the Westchester District Attorney’s Office to the Court of Appeals, Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has dedicated her career to the people of New York. [Her] leadership of our state court system — especially during the unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic — has been a critical asset. I thank Judge DiFiore for her years of service and look forward to reviewing the recommendations of the Commission on Judicial Nomination as we work to appoint new leadership to the Court.”
A native of Mount Vernon, DiFiore graduated from Long Island University and St. John’s University School of Law. She was elected judge of the Westchester County Court in 1998, and named to the New York Supreme Court in 2003.
In 2005, DiFiore paused her stint behind the bench to become Westchester County District Attorney, where she stayed until Governor Andrew Cuomo nominated her to the Court of Appeals in 2016.
While serving as Westchester County DA, DiFiore switched party affiliations from Republican to Democrat in 2007.
However, critics have charged that the Court of Appeals has moved in a more conservative direction under DiFiore in recent years.
DiFiore also drew ire in April when she wrote the majority opinion as the Court of Appeals struck down new Congressional district maps drawn by state legislators, ruling that Democrats had unconstitutionally gerrymandered them in their favor.
Following the news of her resignation, advocates and Democratic lawmakers were quick to prod Hochul to select a progressive replacement.
“Unfortunately, however, over the last several years, the Court of Appeals has become increasingly out of step with the needs and desires of New Yorkers on issues such as workers’ rights, criminal justice, and tenants’ rights. It’s time for a new direction in our judicial branch,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman. “As the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’m resolute that the Chief Judge’s replacement must be a jurist who will lead our Court of Appeals in a much-needed course correction that uplifts the vulnerable and ensures equity and justice for all.”
Peter F. Martin, Director of Judicial Accountability at Center for Community Alternatives, said recent actions by federal courts to take away individual rights and overturn state laws require the Court of Appeals to uphold progressive laws that will protect New Yorkers.
“The upcoming Chief Judge vacancy provides an opportunity to move in that direction, and we call on the Governor and the State Senate not to waste it,” he said.
“New York’s highest court has in recent years rivaled the U.S. Supreme Court in its dramatic shift to the right,” Martin said. “To begin righting the wrongs of the last several years and protect New Yorkers in the years to come, we call on Governor Hochul to nominate a progressive new Chief Judge who has demonstrated deep commitment to upholding the rights of marginalized New Yorkers, and for the State Senate to demand the same.”
DiFiore se va
La principal jueza de Nueva York renuncia a su cargo
Por Gregg McQueen
Ahí va la jueza.
Janet DiFiore, la jueza más importante del estado de Nueva York, deja su cargo.
DiFiore, quien ha dirigido el más importante tribunal del estado -el Tribunal de Apelaciones- y todo el sistema judicial unificado de Nueva York desde 2016, emitió una carta a sus colegas el 11 de julio en la que comunica que dimitirá a finales del próximo mes.
Su sucesor será nombrado por la gobernadora. Kathy Hochul recibirá una lista de posibles sustitutos de una comisión especial de selección, y deberá ser aprobada por el Senado del estado.
En su carta, DiFiore dijo que “se propuso llevar la excelencia operativa y resolutiva a todos los niveles de nuestro sistema judicial”, al tiempo que señaló que el sistema judicial estatal logró mejorar la gestión de los casos civiles, aumentar la diversidad entre los jueces y ampliar el acceso a los servicios de justicia bajo su mandato.
“La excelencia es una mentalidad, que ahora está plenamente integrada en el tejido de los tribunales del estado de Nueva York, lo que nos deja bien preparados para satisfacer las futuras necesidades de justicia de todos los abogados, litigantes y usuarios de la corte que acuden a nuestros tribunales en busca de servicios de justicia justos, oportunos y eficaces”, dice la carta de DiFiore.
“Ha llegado el momento de pasar al siguiente capítulo de mi vida”, escribió DiFiore, indicando que su último día sería el 31 de agosto.
En un comunicado, Hochul elogió la labor judicial de DiFiore.
“Desde la Oficina del fiscal del distrito de Westchester hasta el Tribunal de Apelaciones, la jueza principal Janet DiFiore ha dedicado su carrera al pueblo de Nueva York. [Su] liderazgo de nuestro sistema judicial estatal -especialmente durante los tiempos sin precedentes de la pandemia de Covid-19- ha sido un activo crítico. Agradezco a la jueza DiFiore por sus años de servicio y espero revisar las recomendaciones de la Comisión de Nombramientos Judiciales mientras trabajamos para designar un nuevo liderazgo en la Corte”.
Nacida en Mount Vernon, DiFiore se graduó de la Universidad de Long Island y de la Facultad de Derecho de la Universidad St. John. Fue elegida jueza de la Corte del condado de Westchester en 1998, y nominada a la Corte Suprema de Nueva York en 2003.
En 2005, DiFiore hizo una pausa en su etapa tras el banquillo para convertirse en fiscal del condado de Westchester, donde permaneció hasta que el gobernador Andrew Cuomo la nominó para el Tribunal de Apelaciones en 2016.
Mientras ejercía como fiscal del condado de Westchester, DiFiore cambió su afiliación partidista de republicana a demócrata en 2007.
Sin embargo, los críticos han denunciado que el Tribunal de Apelaciones se ha movido en una dirección más conservadora bajo DiFiore en los últimos años.
DiFiore también provocó ira en abril, cuando escribió la opinión mayoritaria en la que el Tribunal de Apelaciones anuló los nuevos mapas de los distritos del Congreso elaborados por los legisladores estatales, dictaminando que los demócratas los habían manipulado inconstitucionalmente en su favor.
Tras la noticia de su dimisión, defensores y legisladores demócratas se apresuraron a presionar a Hochul para elegir un sustituto progresista.
“Desgraciadamente, en los últimos años, el Tribunal de Apelaciones se ha alejado cada vez más de las necesidades y deseos de los neoyorquinos en cuestiones como los derechos de los trabajadores, la justicia penal y los derechos de los inquilinos. Es hora de dar una nueva dirección a nuestro poder judicial”, dijo el senador estatal Brad Hoylman. “Como presidente del Comité Judicial del Senado, estoy decidido a que el sustituto de la jueza principal sea un jurista que guíe a nuestro Tribunal de Apelaciones en una corrección de rumbo muy necesaria que favorezca a los vulnerables y garantice la equidad y la justicia para todos”.
Peter F. Martin, director de Responsabilidad Judicial del Centro de Alternativas Comunitarias, dijo que las recientes acciones de los tribunales federales para eliminar los derechos individuales y anular las leyes estatales requieren que el Tribunal de Apelaciones defienda las leyes progresistas que protegerán a los neoyorquinos.
“La próxima vacante de juez principal ofrece una oportunidad para avanzar en esa dirección, y pedimos a la gobernadora y al Senado estatal que no la desperdicien”, dijo.
“El máximo tribunal de Nueva York ha rivalizado en los últimos años con la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos en su dramático cambio hacia la derecha”, dijo Martin. “Para empezar a corregir los errores de los últimos años y proteger a los neoyorquinos en los años venideros, pedimos a la gobernadora Hochul que nomine a un nuevo juez jefe progresista que haya demostrado un profundo compromiso con la defensa de los derechos de los neoyorquinos marginados, y al Senado estatal que exija lo mismo”.