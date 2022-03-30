- English
- Español
Difficult Conversations
By Kathleen M. Pike PhD
In the book Difficult Conversations, psychologists Bruce Patton, Douglas Stone, and Sheila Heen define a ‘difficult’ conversation as anything you find hard to talk about. Their central premise is that underlying every difficult conversation are three deeper conversations organized around “facts,” feelings and identity. When we fully respect and appreciate the relevance of these three layers of a conversation, we have a much greater chance of having better outcomes – and maybe we even gain greater understanding of ourselves and others. Some highlights from their book, which I highly recommend, follow.
The “What Happened?” Conversation. Seems like a straightforward question, but we have to beware of hidden landmines. Difficult conversations almost always involve disagreement about what happened in the past or what should happen in the future. We are at serious risk of spending a lot of time in difficult conversations debating who is right about what happened, who meant what, and who is to blame. On each of these three fronts – truth, intention and blame – we can make assumptions that will quickly sink the conversation.
The Feelings Conversation. Every difficult conversation at its core is about feelings. One of the biggest obstacles we face in difficult conversations is that a lot of times we can’t pinpoint how we feel, don’t quite understand why we feel a certain way, or struggle to know how to articulate and express those emotions. It is tempting to try to ignore the emotional component of difficult conversations, but we do so at our peril. When we acknowledging both our own feelings and the other person’s feelings – even if we think the other person’s feelings are unjustified or outsized – we communicate respect and have a much better chance of having a productive conversation.
The Identity Conversation. This layer can sometimes be the most subtle part of the conversation. Often the identity conversation is one that we have with ourselves about what the topic says about who we are and what we hold true. Conversations become more emotionally intense when we feel that our identity is being threatened. We can feel that our character, intelligence, abilities, or life choices are being questioned. The risk of becoming avoidant or defensive grows. Becoming aware of this for ourselves, and recognizing that a parallel conversation is likely going on for the others in the conversation, will go a long way towards increasing the potential for a constructive dialogue.
Moving towards a learning conversation. We might not like to admit it, but a lot of the time we engage in difficult conversations to make a point, give the other person a piece of our mind, or get them to do what we want. Once we shift away from placing blame, proving our truth, and persuading to get our way, we are freed up to listen, learn and grow. When we acknowledge that we cannot change someone else, that our identities are separate from the issue at hand, and that we and the other person do not have to agree, we can let go and still care about the issue and the person. Of course, not all difficult conversations end to our satisfaction, and sometimes we really do have to consider whether we have reached an impasse, but for all of us there are conversations that could have ended differently if only we had put Patton, Stone and Heen’s guidance into practice.
Difficult conversations and mental health. Over the years, I have had a number of conversations that play like an audio loop in my brain. It is fatiguing. It is distracting. It is distressing. Sometimes the mental health cost is due to a highly conflictual conversation that went south leaving us dysphoric or depressed. Sometimes it is the result of avoiding having the conversation due to anticipated conflict. In the short run, avoidance of feared situations can lead to decreased anxiety. The problem is that over time, avoidance can greatly exaggerate the anxiety. Avoidance can also lead to social and emotional distance, which may be okay in some cases, but may have seriously damaging effects on intimate relationships. Unresolved conflict can fester, causing chronic stress that negatively impacts our overall health and longevity. Failing to develop the skills to effectively express our feelings, particularly anger, may even shorten our lives.
Difficult conversations are not unique to our time. Patton, Stone and Heen’s book was first published over twenty years ago. Obviously, not all conflicts can be resolved by the guidance they offer, but when we decide we care enough about the person and issue that are causing us angst, their framework and many real-life examples provide clarity and wisdom that can help us discuss what matters most to us in ways that will increase our chances of a positive outcome and be good for our mental health.
Conversaciones difíciles
Por Kathleen M. Pike PhD
En el libro Difficult Conversations (Conversaciones difíciles, en español), los psicólogos Bruce Patton, Douglas Stone y Sheila Heen definen una conversación “difícil” como cualquier cosa de la que resulte difícil hablar. Su premisa central es que detrás de cada conversación difícil hay tres conversaciones más profundas organizadas en torno a los “hechos”, los sentimientos y la identidad. Cuando respetamos y apreciamos plenamente la importancia de estas tres capas de una conversación, tenemos muchas más posibilidades de obtener mejores resultados, e incluso podemos llegar a comprendernos mejor a nosotros mismos y a los demás. A continuación, algunos puntos destacados de su libro, que recomiendo altamente.
La conversación “¿qué sucedió?”. Parece una pregunta sencilla, pero hay que tener cuidado con las minas terrestres ocultas. Las conversaciones difíciles casi siempre implican un desacuerdo sobre lo que ocurrió en el pasado o lo que debería ocurrir en el futuro. Corremos el grave riesgo de pasar mucho tiempo en conversaciones difíciles debatiendo quién tiene razón sobre lo que pasó, quién quiso decir qué y quién tiene la culpa. En cada uno de estos tres frentes -la verdad, la intención y la culpa- podemos hacer suposiciones que hundirán rápidamente la conversación.
La conversación sobre los sentimientos. En el fondo, toda conversación difícil tiene que ver con los sentimientos. Uno de los mayores obstáculos a los que nos enfrentamos en las conversaciones difíciles es que muchas veces no podemos precisar cómo nos sentimos, no entendemos muy bien por qué nos sentimos de una manera determinada o nos cuesta saber cómo articular y expresar esas emociones. Es tentador intentar ignorar el componente emocional de las conversaciones difíciles, pero lo hacemos por nuestra cuenta y riesgo. Cuando reconocemos tanto nuestros sentimientos como los de la otra persona -incluso si pensamos que los sentimientos de la otra persona son injustificados o exagerados- comunicamos respeto y tenemos muchas más posibilidades de mantener una conversación productiva.
La conversación sobre identidad. Esta capa puede ser a veces la parte más sutil de la conversación. A menudo, la conversación sobre la identidad es la que mantenemos con nosotros mismos sobre lo que el tema dice sobre quiénes somos y lo que consideramos verdadero. Las conversaciones se vuelven más intensas desde el punto de vista emocional cuando sentimos que nuestra identidad se ve amenazada. Podemos sentir que se cuestiona nuestro carácter, nuestra inteligencia, nuestras capacidades o nuestras elecciones vitales. El riesgo de volverse evasivo o defensivo aumenta. Ser conscientes de ello y reconocer que es probable que los demás mantengan una conversación paralela, contribuirá en gran medida a aumentar el potencial de un diálogo constructivo.
Avanzar hacia una conversación de aprendizaje. Puede que no nos guste admitirlo, pero muchas veces nos involucramos en conversaciones difíciles para demostrar algo, dar a la otra persona nuestro punto de vista, o conseguir que haga lo que queremos. Una vez que dejamos de culpar, de demostrar nuestra verdad y de persuadir para salirnos con la nuestra, nos liberamos para escuchar, aprender y crecer. Cuando reconocemos que no podemos cambiar a la otra persona, que nuestras identidades están separadas del asunto en cuestión y que nosotros y la otra persona no tenemos que estar de acuerdo, podemos dejarnos llevar y seguir considerando importante el asunto y a la persona. Por supuesto, no todas las conversaciones difíciles terminan a nuestra satisfacción, y a veces tenemos que considerar realmente si hemos llegado a un punto muerto, pero para todos nosotros hay conversaciones que podrían haber terminado de forma diferente si hubiéramos puesto en práctica las orientaciones de Patton, Stone y Heen.
Conversaciones difíciles y salud mental. A lo largo de los años, he tenido una serie de conversaciones que se reproducen como un bucle de audio en mi cerebro. Es agotador. Distrae. Es angustioso. A veces, el costo para la salud mental se debe a una conversación muy conflictiva que se fue al traste y nos dejó disfóricos o deprimidos. A veces es el resultado de evitar tener la conversación debido al conflicto previsto. A corto plazo, el evitar situaciones temidas puede conducir a una disminución de la ansiedad. El problema es que, con el tiempo, esto puede exacerbar mucho la ansiedad. La evitación también puede conducir a un distanciamiento social y emocional, que puede estar bien en algunos casos, pero puede tener efectos muy perjudiciales en las relaciones íntimas. Los conflictos no resueltos pueden supurar, provocando un estrés crónico que afecta negativamente a nuestra salud general y a nuestra longevidad. No desarrollar las habilidades para expresar eficazmente nuestros sentimientos, especialmente la ira, puede incluso acortar nuestra vida.
Las conversaciones difíciles no son exclusivas de nuestra época. El libro de Patton, Stone y Heen se publicó por primera vez hace más de veinte años. Obviamente, no todos los conflictos pueden resolverse con la orientación que ofrecen, pero cuando decidimos que nos importa lo suficiente la persona y el asunto que nos causan angustia, su marco y muchos ejemplos de la vida real proporcionan claridad y sabiduría que pueden ayudarnos a discutir lo que más nos importa de manera que aumenten nuestras posibilidades de obtener un resultado positivo y sea bueno para nuestra salud mental.