Díaz cleared by Pulitzer board
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
The Pulitzer Prize Board has determined that there was no evidence warranting the removal of best-selling author Junot Díaz from the board, after conducting what it termed a “wide-ranging independent review.”
The Board issued a statement Friday, Nov. 16, saying that the litigation firm Williams & Connolly conducted a five-month review which involved interviews with dozens of witnesses and analysis of hundreds of pages of documents and audio.
“The review did not find evidence warranting removal of Professor Díaz from the Board. Accordingly, after full discussion and consideration by the members, Professor Díaz will be welcomed to resume his full duties as a Board member and to fulfill his term, which expires in April of 2019.”
The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher. He bequeathed funding to Columbia University upon his death in 1911, and part of his bequest was used to found the School of Journalism in 1912 and to establish the Pulitzer Prizes, which were first awarded in 1917.
Díaz, the Pulitzer-Prize winning author of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, issued a statement to the New York Times, saying, “I am grateful the investigation found the truth,” and “I look forward to returning to the Pulitzer’s important work.”
In May, writer Zinzi Clemmons accused Díaz of inappropriate conduct. “As a grad student, I invited Junot Díaz to speak to a workshop on issues of representation in literature,” she tweeted.
“I was an unknown wide-eyed 26-year-old, and he used it as an opportunity to corner and forcibly kiss me. I’m far from the only one he’s done this 2, I refuse to be silent anymore.”
Reactions to his re-instatement varied. Some called out Clemmons and others and claimed that they were in it for professional gain. @CosasDeK tweeted: “#JunotDíaz He was publicly shamed for no reason. The case against Junot Díaz was based on the most asinine accusation ever. The woman that dropped the “verbal sexual assault” line was desperate to be part of the story.”
Others took a different view.
Christina Sommers, a feminist scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote: “So far, charges against writer #JunotDíaz suggest a flawed human being—not a #MeToo sex predator. He was apparently rude to this woman at a dinner party. She & others are conducting an on-line vigilante action to ruin him. Activism without justice or compassion is frightening.”
Some were clearly jubilant at the news. Muchachita Fresca @Roselangie tweeted: “YES!!!! YES!!! Look @ how God works #JunotDíaz fully cleared by the #Pulitzerboard, by #MIT, by#BostonReview – a wrap. If his three main accusers were to have an inch of decency they’d #ApologizetoJunot for the absurdity, lies, & unfairness they subjected Junot/his supporters 2.”
Other individuals praised Díaz for his honesty. A month before the accusations, he wrote a piece for The New Yorker titled “The Silence, The Legacy of Childhood Trauma.” The deeply personal essay revealed he was raped at age eight by an adult he trusted.
He wrote “More than being Dominican, more than being an immigrant, more, even, than being of African descent, my rape defined me. I spent more energy running from it than I did living. I was confused about why I didn’t fight, why I had an erection while I was being raped, what I did to deserve it. And always I was afraid—afraid that the rape had ‘ruined’ me; afraid that I would be ‘found out’; afraid afraid afraid. ‘Real’ Dominican men, after all, aren’t raped. And if I wasn’t a “real” Dominican man I wasn’t anything. The rape excluded me from manhood, from love, from everything.”
Locally, the members of the Word Up Community Bookshop are still processing the news.
Díaz, who has helped to fundraise and has been a vocal advocate for the bookshop, has been called Word Up’s “patron saint.”
In an unofficial statement, founder Veronica Liu said, “At Word Up Community Bookshop, we have had lots of discussion about this, and are still discussing, and grappling. While we are still wrestling with how all this may change our relationship with Junot, we do agree that we want to affirm that sexual assault and harassment are never acceptable or justified, and we are working to promote voices that may be muffled or silenced through this endemic cultural violence. We are also working to understand how to respond in relational ways to relational problems, rather than making immediate decisions about who is or is not included in our space.”
Díaz absuelto por la junta del Pulitzer
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
La Junta del Premio Pulitzer determinó que no había pruebas que justifiquen la eliminación del autor más vendido, Junot Díaz, después de realizar lo que denominó una “revisión independiente de gran alcance”.
La Junta emitió una declaración el viernes 16 de noviembre, diciendo que la firma de litigios Williams & Connolly realizó una revisión de cinco meses que incluyó entrevistas con docenas de testigos y análisis de cientos de páginas de documentos y audio. “La revisión no encontró evidencia que justifique la remoción del profesor Díaz de la Junta. En consecuencia, luego de una discusión y consideración por parte de los miembros, el profesor Díaz será bienvenido a retomar sus funciones como miembro de la Junta y cumplir su mandato, que expira en abril de 2019″.
El Premio Pulitzer fue creado por Joseph Pulitzer, periodista húngaro-estadounidense y editor de periódicos. Legó fondos a la Universidad Columbia tras su muerte en 1911, y parte de su legado se usó para fundar la Facultad de Periodismo en 1912 y para crear el Premio Pulitzer, que se otorgó por primera vez en 1917.
Díaz, el ganador del premio Pulitzer y autor de The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, emitió una declaración al New York Times diciendo: “Estoy agradecido de que la investigación haya encontrado la verdad” y “Espero volver a la importante labor del Pulitzer”.
En mayo, la escritora Zinzi Clemmons acusó a Díaz de conducta inapropiada. “Como estudiante de posgrado, invité a Junot Díaz a hablar en un taller sobre temas de representación en la literatura”, escribió en Twitter: “Yo era una desconocida de ojos grandes de 26 años de edad, y él lo usó como una oportunidad para arrinconarme y besarme por la fuerza. Estoy lejos de ser la única a la que él ha hecho esto, me niego a seguir en silencio”.
Las reacciones a su restablecimiento variaron. Algunos desafiaron a Clemmons y otros y afirmaron que estaban en ello para obtener un beneficio profesional. @CosasDeK tuiteó: “#JunotDíaz fue públicamente avergonzado por ninguna razón. El caso en contra de Junot Díaz se basó en la acusación más estúpida. La mujer que lanzó la línea “abuso sexual verbal” estaba desesperada por ser parte de la historia”.
Otros tomaron una visión distinta. Christina Sommers, una académica feminista en el American Enterprise Institute, escribió: Hasta ahora, los cargos contra el escritor#JunotDíaz sugieren a un ser humano con defectos, no un depredador sexual del tipo #MeToo. Aparentemente fue grosero con esta mujer en una cena. Ella y otros están llevando a cabo una acción de justicieros en línea para arruinarlo. El activismo sin justicia ni compasión es aterrador.
Otros se mostraron claramente jubilosos ante la noticia. Muchachita Fresca @Roselangie tuiteó: “SÍ!!!! SÍ!!! Observen cómo funciona dios #JunotDíaz absuelto por la #Pulitzerboard(#JuntaDelPulitzer, en español) por #MIT, por #BostonReview – se acabó. Si sus tres principales acusadoras tuvieran una mínima de decencia, #ApologizetoJunot (#UnaDisculpaParaJunot, en español) por el absurdo, las mentiras y la injusticia a la que sometieron a Junot/sus partidarios”.
Otros elogiaron a Díaz por su honestidad.
Un mes antes de las acusaciones, escribió una pieza para The New Yorker, “The Silence, The Legacy of Childhood Trauma”. El ensayo profundamente personal reveló que fue violado a los ocho años por un adulto en quien confiaba. Escribió:
“Más que ser dominicano, más que ser inmigrante, más, incluso, que ser afrodescendiente, mi violación me definió. Gasté más energía huyendo de ella que viviendo. Estaba confundido acerca de por qué no peleé, por qué tuve una erección mientras estaba siendo violado, qué hice para merecerlo. Y siempre tuve miedo, miedo de que la violación me hubiera “arruinado”; miedo de que me “descubrieran”; miedo, miedo, miedo. Los hombres dominicanos “reales”, después de todo, no son violados. Y si no era un hombre dominicano “real” no era nada. La violación me excluyó de la virilidad, del amor, de todo”.
A nivel local, los miembros de la librería comunitaria Word Up siguen procesando las noticias. Díaz, quien ha ayudado a recaudar fondos y ha sido un defensor vocal de la librería, ha sido llamado el “santo patrón” de Word Up.
En una declaración no oficial, la fundadora Verónica Liu dijo: “En la librería comunitaria Word Up, hemos tenido muchas discusiones sobre esto, y todavía estamos discutiendo y lidiando. Si bien seguimos luchando con cómo todo esto puede cambiar nuestra relación con Junot, estamos de acuerdo en que queremos afirmar que el abuso y el acoso sexual nunca son aceptables ni justificados, y estamos trabajando para promover voces que puedan ser reprimidas o silenciadas a través de esta violencia cultural endémica. También estamos trabajando para comprender cómo responder de manera relacional a los problemas relacionales, en lugar de tomar decisiones inmediatas sobre quién está o no incluido en nuestro espacio”.