Desk Drama

Students inspired by their drama teachers can now cast a spotlight on their work.

The Theatre Education Award, sponsored by the Tonys and Carnegie Mellon University, are accepting nominations for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. This year’s award will be presented at the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Instructors teaching K through 12 are eligible for nomination. Last year’s award went to Melody Herzfeld, who teaches drama at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The winner is selected by a panel of judges from the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon University, and other industry professionals. The winner receives a cash grant for his or her school, flights to New York City, hotel accommodations, and a pair of tickets to the 2019 Tony Awards ceremony and gala.

The winning teacher’s students also receive a master class presentation from Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama, as well as two scholarships for students of their choosing to attend the School of Drama Summer Pre-college Program in summer 2020.

“Carnegie Mellon is delighted to recognize exemplary teachers who are preparing our young people for the next steps of their education and, ultimately, their professional experiences,” said Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian. “One of our founder’s greatest beliefs was in the power of arts education, and this award proudly continues Andrew Carnegie’s legacy, shining a national spotlight on the vital role theatre educators play in helping students embrace their creativity. This five-year milestone is particularly rewarding for us and our Tony partners, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”

The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2019. For more information, please visit www.TonyAwards.com/EducationAward.