Desk Drama
Students inspired by their drama teachers can now cast a spotlight on their work.
The Theatre Education Award, sponsored by the Tonys and Carnegie Mellon University, are accepting nominations for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award. This year’s award will be presented at the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Instructors teaching K through 12 are eligible for nomination. Last year’s award went to Melody Herzfeld, who teaches drama at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The winner is selected by a panel of judges from the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon University, and other industry professionals. The winner receives a cash grant for his or her school, flights to New York City, hotel accommodations, and a pair of tickets to the 2019 Tony Awards ceremony and gala.
The winning teacher’s students also receive a master class presentation from Carnegie Mellon’s School of Drama, as well as two scholarships for students of their choosing to attend the School of Drama Summer Pre-college Program in summer 2020.
“Carnegie Mellon is delighted to recognize exemplary teachers who are preparing our young people for the next steps of their education and, ultimately, their professional experiences,” said Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian. “One of our founder’s greatest beliefs was in the power of arts education, and this award proudly continues Andrew Carnegie’s legacy, shining a national spotlight on the vital role theatre educators play in helping students embrace their creativity. This five-year milestone is particularly rewarding for us and our Tony partners, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”
The deadline for submissions is February 15, 2019. For more information, please visit www.TonyAwards.com/EducationAward.
Premiando los profesores
Los estudiantes inspirados por sus profesores de teatro ahora pueden dirigir la luz hacia sus obras.
El Premio de Educación Teatral, patrocinado por Tonys y la Universidad Carnegie Mellon, está aceptando nominaciones para el Premio a la Excelencia en Educación Teatral. El premio de este año se presentará en los Premios Tony 2019 el domingo 9 de junio de 2019.
Los instructores que enseñan desde los grados K hasta el 12 son elegibles para la nominación. El premio del año pasado fue para Melody Herzfeld, quien enseña teatro en la escuela preparatoria Marjory Stoneman Douglas en Parkland, Florida.
El ganador es seleccionado por un panel de jueces del American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, la Universidad Carnegie Mellon y otros profesionales de la industria. El ganador recibe una subvención en efectivo para su escuela, vuelos a la ciudad de Nueva York, alojamiento en un hotel y un par de boletos para la ceremonia y gala de los Premios Tony 2019.
Los estudiantes de los maestros ganadores también reciben una presentación de la clase magistral de la Facultad de Arte Dramático de Carnegie Mellon, así como dos becas para los estudiantes que elijan para asistir al Programa Pre Universitario de Verano de la Escuela de Arte Dramático en el verano de 2020.
“Carnegie Mellon se complace en reconocer a los maestros ejemplares que están preparando a nuestros jóvenes para los próximos pasos de su educación y, en última instancia, sus experiencias profesionales”, dijo el presidente de la Universidad Carnegie Mellon, Farnam Jahanian. “Una de las más importantes creencias de nuestro fundador era el poder de la educación artística, y este premio continúa con orgullo el legado de Andrew Carnegie, destacando la importancia del papel vital que desempeñan los educadores teatrales para ayudar a los estudiantes a abrazar su creatividad. Este hito de cinco años es particularmente gratificante para nosotros y nuestros socios Tony, y esperamos continuar esta tradición durante muchos años por venir”.
La fecha límite para las presentaciones es el 15 de febrero de 2019. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.TonyAwards.com/EducationAward.