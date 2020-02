Design and Construction Internships Available

Applications are being accepted for DDC’s 2020 College and Graduate Summer Internship Program. Students interested in the paid internship should submit their application and supporting materials by March 31.

DDC’s College and Graduate Summer Internship Program gives a select group of students the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the architecture, engineering, design and construction management professions within a public service context. Through specific field assignments and a mentoring relationship with senior-level DDC staff, students will gain hands-on technical experience and firsthand knowledge of construction management.

Last summer, college and graduate interns took numerous field trips to DDC project locations in Staten Island, including a series of best management practice projects that use natural lands to mitigate flooding; the installation of new sanitary and storm sewers in Page Avenue; storm sewer and water main replacement in Acacia Avenue; and the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

Between 40 and 50 students will be selected, majoring in engineering, architecture, construction management, urban planning and/or sustainability design. During the 10-week internship, students will learn about the challenges of upgrading and constructing the City’s public buildings and infrastructure and will participate in numerous seminars, site visits and job training opportunities. Students must be entering either sophomore, junior, senior or 5th year of college or already be in graduate school.

The internship begins at DDC’s headquarters in Long Island City on Monday, June 8 and ends on Friday, August 14.

For more information on the program, please visit on.nyc.gov/38n0jgo.