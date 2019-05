Denim, Deliberately

By Gregg McQueen

It was a blast of blue.

A large crowd – clad in blue denim – gathered at Foley Square for New York City’s annual Denim Day rally to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

María, a Northern Manhattan resident, made the trek downtown for the event on Wed., Apr. 24th. She said there has been a different energy to the rallies since the advent of the Me Too movement, and sensed more women are feeling empowered by their experiences.

“Things have been changing with the Me Too movement, but not quick enough,” she said, noting that sexual assault is still prevalent in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 women experience sexual violence in their lifetimes.

“To the victims: we see you, we hear you, we believe you,” said Cecile Noel, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic Violence and Gender-Based Violence.

Noel said her agency offers an array of free and confidential services in every borough to support survivors of abuse.

“At the heart of any discussion about sexual assault, which is any forced or unwanted sexual contact of any kind, what are we really talking about? We’re talking about consent. Who can give consent? ‘It’s my body and it’s my choice.’ That’s right — it’s you,” she said.

The denim connection to sexual assault awareness originated from a 1998 Supreme Court case in Ancona, Italy in which a rape conviction was overturned after the judge reasoned the tight denim jeans worn by the victim meant that she had to have helped her attacker remove them, implying consent.

Since then, advocates and sexual assault survivors have worn denim jeans as a symbol of protest.

“What we wear is never consent for rape,” remarked City Councilmember Helen Rosenthal, Chair of the Council’s Committee on Women. She noted this year’s rally slogan, “#TheFutureIs.”

“This Denim Day, we pose a question – how do you envision the future? How do we get to a future that is absent of our rape culture?” Rosenthal said.

Jacqueline M. Ebanks, Executive Director of the City’s Commissioner on Gender Equity (CGE), said her agency’s goal is to rid the city of gender- and work-based violence. She said CGE sponsored a 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign in 2018, hosting over 80 events in 35 community districts.

“I want us to celebrate that, but [also] recognize that the job isn’t done because we have 59 community districts and 8.6 million New Yorkers and everybody needs to be mobilized to create the change that we desire,” she said.

Advocates in attendance referenced the effect of sexual assault on New Yorkers young and old.

“Sexual assault is not something that people want to talk about, but we’re fortunate that the age of Me Too has influenced the youth to open up about it,” said advocate Angela Bustamante of VIP Mujeres. Bustamante, who was distributing information on her group’s services, said VIP Mujeres sponsors curriculum for teens and young adults to educate them on how to prevent sexual assault.

“It’s important that we’re here so youth can see that we’re here to support them,” she said.

Lorraine Cortes-Vázquez, Commissioner of the city’s Department for the Aging, said many older New Yorkers are also victims of sexual abuse.

“Sometimes in institutions they’re being violated, or being violated in their own homes, or by a family member,” she said. “It’s very poignant and heartbreaking for them to even admit that to themselves, much less raise their voices about it. They get victimized in many ways.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said the city must do more to prevent and not just treat sexual assault, and repeated her call for social workers at every city school.

“We can’t talk about prevention if we don’t have social workers,” she said.

City Comptroller Scott Stringer referenced his five- and seven-year old sons, and said fatherhood gives him a responsibility to educate.

“Little boys have to be taught to respect little girls. Young men have to be taught to respect young women,” he said.

“Men have to step up,” Stringer added. “We can no longer put this aside.”

Also appearing at the rally was former NFL player Wade Davis, who now works as an advocate speaking to young people about abuse and harassment.

He called for middle schools to include anti-abuse curriculum.

“This needs to be learned about in middle school,” he said. “By the time they get to high school, it’s too late.”

For more information, please visit vipmujeres.org or call the 24-hour bilingual assistance hotline at 800.664.5880.