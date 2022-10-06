Deliveristas Depots
Centros para repartidores
New rest areas to be provided for food delivery workers
Nuevas áreas de descanso para los repartidores de comida
Deliveristas Depots
New rest areas to be provided for food delivery workers
By Gregg McQueen
Charge up your phone. Grab a snack. Check your bike. Take a break.
Food delivery workers are poised to get a network of rest stations throughout the city that will providing space to do any and all of those same tasks and that will offer a respite between deliveries.
Hubs will be constructed out of vacant newsstands and other underutilized structures on city-owned properties, Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on October 3, as they announced the initiative.
The prospect of having a site to rest between deliveries, grab a quick charge, and shelter from the weather is considered a major breakthrough for the 65,000 street deliveristas – as delivery workers are often referred to – currently working in New York City.
“These are workers who are on the go 10 to 12 hours a day,” said Hildalyn Colón Hernández, Policy Director for Los Deliveristas Unidos, a collective of app delivery workers. “It’s essential for them to have a place to rest or to charge up.”
“We’re looking at these hubs as a meeting place, a place of safety,” she said. “These delivery workers are essential workers.”
Adams said the Covid-19 pandemic raised awareness of the role app delivery workers play in keeping the city going.
“They did not shelter in place. They could not do their jobs remotely,” he said. “They were on the ground delivering food to you when you were calling so you could provide for your families, and so we owe them a debt of gratitude as being essential workers.”
Delivery worker hubs will be located in high-need neighborhoods with input from both delivery workers and community members, Adams said. In addition to using vacant newsstands, some hubs could be constructed in empty public spaces.
“We’re going to continue to make sure they have the infrastructure to carry out what they need to perform their duties. These vacant newsstands were perfect examples of how to properly use the infrastructure so that they can charge their batteries, they could take a break, they could get out of the inclement weather, they can connect to the resources of the city,” Adams said.
“Food delivery workers serve our city in rain, snow, and extreme heat,” said Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga. “These new hubs will provide much-needed shelter and services between deliveries for some of our city’s hardest workers.”
Funding for the hubs will be secured through a $1 million grant Schumer proposed for an upcoming appropriations bill expected to pass the Senate in December. In the bill, Schumer allotted the money for the Workers Justice Project, which oversees Los Deliveristas Unidos.
A portion of the grant will also be used to help renovate a worker center for deliveristas in Brooklyn.
“It’s a game changer,” said Schumer of the planned hubs. He first committed to funding the project during a ride-along with Los Deliveristas Unidos in 2021.
The group has played a central role in planning an initiative for deliverista rest sites within the city.
“We’ve been advocating for this for a long time,” said Colón Hernández. “We’ve been in discussions with the city and the workers themselves are coming up with innovative solutions.”
“The conversation is about claiming a place on New York City streets, and we have never had that before,” she said.
The total number of hubs and their locations are still to be determined, city officials said.
Adams and Schumer held their press conference near a currently unused newsstand on Broadway, right outside of City Hall. It will be the first hub to be included in a pilot program. According to Los Deliveristas Unidos, the area around City Hall logs is the busiest food delivery region in the city.
The hub network plan would be led by NYC Parks and must still be approved by the city’s Franchise and Concession Review Committee (FCRC), should the funding be finalized.
“We have a number of vacant former newsstands like this across the city, and we’re going to be analyzing each of those and seeing how we can move forward. And it will go through our usual process, which we do with concessions,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “We’ll take it before the FCRC, go through our regular negotiation process. But we had Parks…look to see how we can revitalize spaces that are in our parks or adjacent to our parks. And we see this as a great use of these empty spaces.”
The first hub opening would still be several months away, Donoghue said.
Colón Hernández referenced numerous sites that could be used, including Plaza de las Américas in Washington Heights, outside of the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building in Harlem, and Fordham Plaza in the Bronx.
“There’s a lot of potential,” she said. “What we’re hoping is that this is broadly expanded all over the city.”
Though the appropriations bill has yet to be voted on, Schumer insisted the odds were strongly in favor of its passing.
“As Majority Leader, when I put something like this in, the chances of it being approved [are] like 98 percent,” he remarked.
Adams floated the idea of including funding for deliverista hubs in next year’s city budget, depending on the success of the pilot project.
New York City has made a series of recent efforts to support app delivery workers. In April, the city passed laws mandating that workers get paid on a weekly basis by third-party apps, be allowed to choose how far they’ll travel and what routes they’ll take, and receive more information about deliveries before accepting them.
Another recent law requires restaurants to provide bathroom access to delivery workers.
And beginning in January 2023, apps will also be required to pay workers a new minimum pay rate. The city is expected to release recommendations on the new pay rate in November.
“The hubs are just the latest thing we’ve been able to achieve,” Colón Hernández. “We’ve been fighting so hard to improve conditions for workers, and the city has been listening to us.”
Centros para repartidores
Nuevas áreas de descanso para los repartidores de comida
Por Gregg McQueen
Cargar el teléfono. Tomar un refrigerio. Revisar la bicicleta. Tomarse un descanso.
Los repartidores de comida están a punto de conseguir una red de estaciones de descanso por toda la ciudad que proporcionarán espacio para hacer todas y cada una de esas mismas tareas y que ofrecerán un respiro entre las entregas.
Los centros se construirán en quioscos de prensa vacíos y otras estructuras no utilizadas en propiedades de la ciudad, dijeron el alcalde Eric Adams y el senador estadounidense Chuck Schumer el 3 de octubre, al anunciar la iniciativa.
La perspectiva de disponer de un lugar para descansar entre las entregas, cargar rápidamente y resguardarse de las inclemencias del tiempo se considera un gran avance para los 65,000 repartidores callejeros o deliveristas, como se suele denominar a los repartidores- que trabajan actualmente en la ciudad de Nueva York.
“Se trata de personas que trabajan 10 o 12 horas al día”, afirma Hildalyn Colón Hernández, directora de políticas de Los Deliveristas Unidos, un colectivo de repartidores de aplicaciones. “Es esencial que tengan un lugar para descansar o para recargar”.
“Estamos viendo estos centros como un punto de encuentro, un lugar de seguridad”, dijo. “Estos repartidores son trabajadores esenciales”.
Adams dijo que la pandemia de Covid-19 hizo que se tomara conciencia del papel que desempeñan los repartidores de aplicaciones para mantener la ciudad en funcionamiento.
“No se confinaron. No podían hacer su trabajo a distancia”, dijo. “Estuvieron en el terreno entregando alimentos cuando ustedes llamaban para poder proveer a sus familias, y por eso tenemos una deuda de gratitud con ellos por ser trabajadores esenciales”.
Los centros de repartidores se ubicarán en los barrios más necesitados, con opiniones tanto de los repartidores como de los miembros de la comunidad, dijo Adams. Además de utilizar los quioscos vacíos, algunos centros podrían construirse en espacios públicos vacíos.
“Vamos a procurar que tengan la infraestructura necesaria para llevar a cabo sus funciones. Estos quioscos vacíos son un ejemplo perfecto de cómo utilizar adecuadamente la infraestructura para que puedan cargar sus baterías, tomar un descanso, resguardarse de las inclemencias del clima y conectarse con los recursos de la ciudad”, dijo Adams.
“Los repartidores de comida sirven a nuestra ciudad bajo la lluvia, la nieve y el calor extremo”, dijo la comisionada del Departamento de Protección al Consumidor y al Trabajador (DCWP, por sus siglas en inglés), Vilda Vera Mayuga. “Estos nuevos centros proporcionarán un refugio y servicios muy necesarios entre las entregas para algunos de los trabajadores más sacrificados de nuestra ciudad”.
La financiación de los centros se obtendrá a través de una subvención de 1 millón de dólares que Schumer propuso para un próximo proyecto de ley de asignaciones que se espera sea aprobado por el Senado en diciembre. En el proyecto de ley, Schumer asignó el dinero para el Proyecto de Justicia de los Trabajadores, que gestiona Los Deliveristas Unidos.
Una parte de la subvención también se utilizará para ayudar a renovar un centro de trabajo para repartidores en Brooklyn.
“Es revolucionario”, dijo Schumer sobre los centros planeados. La primera vez que se comprometió a financiar el proyecto fue durante un recorrido con Los Deliveristas Unidos en 2021.
El grupo ha desempeñado un papel central en la planificación de una iniciativa para los lugares de descanso de los repartidores dentro de la ciudad. ”Hemos estado abogando por esto durante mucho tiempo”, dijo Colón Hernández. “Hemos mantenido conversaciones con la ciudad y los propios trabajadores están aportando soluciones innovadoras”.
“La conversación consiste en reclamar un lugar en las calles de la ciudad de Nueva York, y nunca antes lo habíamos hecho”, dijo.
El número total de centros y sus ubicaciones aún deben determinarse, dijeron funcionarios de la ciudad.
Adams y Schumer ofrecieron su rueda de prensa cerca de un quiosco de prensa actualmente inutilizado en Broadway, justo a la salida del Ayuntamiento. Será el primer centro incluido en un programa piloto. Según Los Deliveristas Unidos, la zona que rodea al Ayuntamiento es la región de reparto de comida más concurrida de la ciudad.
El plan de la red de centros estaría dirigido por Parques de NYC y aún debe ser aprobado por el Comité de Revisión de Franquicias y Concesiones (FCRC, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad, en caso de que se concrete la financiación.
“Tenemos una serie de quioscos vacíos como éste por toda la ciudad, vamos a analizar cada uno de ellos y ver cómo podemos avanzar. Y pasará por el proceso habitual que hacemos con las concesiones”, dijo la comisionada de Parques, Sue Donoghue. “Lo llevaremos ante el FCRC y pasaremos por nuestro proceso habitual de negociación. Pero hemos hecho que Parques… vea cómo se pueden revitalizar los espacios que están en nuestros parques o adyacentes a nuestros parques. Y vemos esto como un gran uso de estos espacios vacíos”.
La primera apertura de un centro aún tardaría varios meses, dijo Donoghue.
Colón Hernández se refirió a numerosos lugares que podrían utilizarse, como la Plaza de las Américas en Washington Heights, el exterior del edificio de oficinas estatales Adam Clayton Powell Jr. en Harlem y la Plaza Fordham en el Bronx.
“Hay mucho potencial”, dijo. “Lo que esperamos es que esto se expanda ampliamente por toda la ciudad”.
Aunque el proyecto de ley de asignaciones aún no se ha votado, Schumer insistió en que las probabilidades de que se apruebe son muy altas.
“Como líder de la mayoría, cuando propongo algo así, las posibilidades de que se apruebe son del 98%”, señaló.
Adams planteó la idea de incluir la financiación de los centros de reparto en el presupuesto municipal del año que viene, dependiendo del éxito del proyecto piloto.
La ciudad de Nueva York ha hecho una serie de esfuerzos recientes para apoyar a los repartidores de aplicaciones. En abril, la ciudad aprobó leyes que exigen que los trabajadores reciban un pago semanal por parte de las aplicaciones de terceros, que se les permita elegir la distancia que recorrerán y las rutas que tomarán, y que reciban más información sobre las entregas antes de aceptarlas.
Otra ley reciente obliga a los restaurantes a facilitar el acceso al baño a los repartidores.
Y a partir de enero de 2023, las aplicaciones también tendrán que pagar a los trabajadores un nuevo salario mínimo. Se espera que la ciudad publique recomendaciones sobre la nueva tasa salarial en noviembre.
“Los centros de reparto son simplemente lo más reciente que hemos podido lograr”, dijo Colón Hernández. “Hemos luchado mucho para mejorar las condiciones de los trabajadores, y la ciudad nos ha escuchado”.