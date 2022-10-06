Deliveristas Depots

New rest areas to be provided for food delivery workers

By Gregg McQueen

A new network of hubs is being planned for street delivery workers.

Charge up your phone. Grab a snack. Check your bike. Take a break.

Food delivery workers are poised to get a network of rest stations throughout the city that will providing space to do any and all of those same tasks and that will offer a respite between deliveries.

Hubs will be constructed out of vacant newsstands and other underutilized structures on city-owned properties, Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on October 3, as they announced the initiative.

It is estimated that there are approximately 65,000 street deliveristas currently working in New York City.

“These are workers who are on the go 10 to 12 hours a day,” said Hildalyn Colón Hernández, Policy Director for Los Deliveristas Unidos, a collective of app delivery workers. “It’s essential for them to have a place to rest or to charge up.”

“We’re looking at these hubs as a meeting place, a place of safety,” she said. “These delivery workers are essential workers.”

Adams said the Covid-19 pandemic raised awareness of the role app delivery workers play in keeping the city going.

“They did not shelter in place. They could not do their jobs remotely,” he said. “They were on the ground delivering food to you when you were calling so you could provide for your families, and so we owe them a debt of gratitude as being essential workers.”

Delivery worker hubs will be located in high-need neighborhoods with input from both delivery workers and community members, Adams said. In addition to using vacant newsstands, some hubs could be constructed in empty public spaces.

“These new hubs will provide much-needed shelter and services between deliveries,” said DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga.

“We’re going to continue to make sure they have the infrastructure to carry out what they need to perform their duties. These vacant newsstands were perfect examples of how to properly use the infrastructure so that they can charge their batteries, they could take a break, they could get out of the inclement weather, they can connect to the resources of the city,” Adams said.

Funding for the hubs will be secured through a $1 million grant Schumer proposed for an upcoming appropriations bill expected to pass the Senate in December. In the bill, Schumer allotted the money for the Workers Justice Project, which oversees Los Deliveristas Unidos.

A portion of the grant will also be used to help renovate a worker center for deliveristas in Brooklyn.

“It’s a game changer,” said Schumer of the planned hubs. He first committed to funding the project during a ride-along with Los Deliveristas Unidos in 2021.

The group has played a central role in planning an initiative for deliverista rest sites within the city.

“We’ve been advocating for this for a long time,” said Colón Hernández. “We’ve been in discussions with the city and the workers themselves are coming up with innovative solutions.”

“The conversation is about claiming a place on New York City streets, and we have never had that before,” she said.

The total number of hubs and their locations are still to be determined, city officials said.

Adams and Schumer held their press conference near a currently unused newsstand on Broadway, right outside of City Hall. It will be the first hub to be included in a pilot program. According to Los Deliveristas Unidos, the area around City Hall logs is the busiest food delivery region in the city.

The hub network plan would be led by NYC Parks and must still be approved by the city’s Franchise and Concession Review Committee (FCRC), should the funding be finalized.

“We have a number of vacant former newsstands like this across the city, and we’re going to be analyzing each of those and seeing how we can move forward. And it will go through our usual process, which we do with concessions,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “We’ll take it before the FCRC, go through our regular negotiation process. But we had Parks…look to see how we can revitalize spaces that are in our parks or adjacent to our parks. And we see this as a great use of these empty spaces.”

The first hub opening would still be several months away, Donoghue said.

Colón Hernández referenced numerous sites that could be used, including Plaza de las Américas in Washington Heights, outside of the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building in Harlem, and Fordham Plaza in the Bronx.

“There’s a lot of potential,” she said. “What we’re hoping is that this is broadly expanded all over the city.”

Though the appropriations bill has yet to be voted on, Schumer insisted the odds were strongly in favor of its passing.

“As Majority Leader, when I put something like this in, the chances of it being approved [are] like 98 percent,” he remarked.

Adams floated the idea of including funding for deliverista hubs in next year’s city budget, depending on the success of the pilot project.

New York City has made a series of recent efforts to support app delivery workers. In April, the city passed laws mandating that workers get paid on a weekly basis by third-party apps, be allowed to choose how far they’ll travel and what routes they’ll take, and receive more information about deliveries before accepting them.

Another recent law requires restaurants to provide bathroom access to delivery workers.

And beginning in January 2023, apps will also be required to pay workers a new minimum pay rate. The city is expected to release recommendations on the new pay rate in November.

“The hubs are just the latest thing we’ve been able to achieve,” Colón Hernández. “We’ve been fighting so hard to improve conditions for workers, and the city has been listening to us.”