Delivering on Furniture Fraud

No credit, BAD Credit, NO problem! YOU’RE APPROVED.

Maddy’s Home Furniture offers deals that seem too good to be true. That’s because they are, according to the NYC Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA).

The furniture chain with six New York City locations, including Northern Manhattan locations such as EL-REY Furniture and La Reina Furniture, uses deceptive practices to profit from uninformed, low-income and immigrant consumers, according to a lawsuit filed by DCA in New York County Supreme Court.

The lawsuit was prompted by more than 100 consumer complaints, according to DCA Commissioner Lorelei Salas.

“Consumers in the United States spend close to $100 billion annually at furniture stores. It’s not a small investment and when you do go shopping for furniture, you expect what you pick out at the store to be what is delivered,” said Salas. “Unfortunately, at Maddy’s Home Furniture’s stores there’s a good chance that—unless you take the furniture out of the store the day that you pay for it—you will not get what you paid for, if you receive anything at all.”

The lawsuit alleges Maddy’s misleads consumers into thinking that they can buy furniture with no money down and without a credit check. Customers often receive used or damaged products and sometimes no furniture at all, according to the lawsuit.

Maddy’s website and social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram include ads that read: “NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM YOURE APPROVED!!!,” “24 MONTHS ZERO INTEREST – NO CREDIT CHECK,” and “3 DAYS DELIVERY.”

According to the DCA, none of the consumers they spoke to get these deals.

The lawsuit, filed on Oct. 24th, claims customers are tricked into signing agreements with third-party financing companies, often without their knowledge. According to the DCA, Maddy’s even created a fake email account for a consumer to use on their financing application to cover up the actual terms until after the sale.

Consumers who complained they did not receive furniture were referred to the store’s policy which does not include details about delivery dates or refund options, which DCA described as illegal.

In addition, the lawsuit charges that Maddy’s gives consumers a receipt that lists the name of the storefront—such as EL-REY Furniture and La Reina Furniture —which are actually Maddy’s store locations and not independent businesses. Consumers with a misleading receipt have a more difficult time enforcing their rights, according to the DCA.

Salas added, “The city will not tolerate businesses like this who prey on immigrant and low-income New Yorkers. I encourage New Yorkers who were victims to come forward and for anyone who experiences similar practices at another furniture store to file a complaint with us.”

According to the DCA, the furniture industry is a regular source of consumer complaints. Consumers are encouraged to review the department’s tips for buying furniture at on.nyc.gov/2Q1CHIo before making a purchase. To file a complaint, consumers can visit nyc.gov/dca or call 311.