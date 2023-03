Delay for Deliveristas

City reduces proposed minimum pay rate for delivery workers

By Gregg McQueen

Punting on the pay?

New York City has delayed the rollout of a minimum pay rate for restaurant delivery workers, while slashing the proposal nearly $4.00 per hour in the process.

On Tuesday, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) issued a revised proposal for a minimum pay rate for more than 60,000 app-based restaurant delivery workers.

Under the new proposal, delivery workers would be paid $19.96 an hour by 2025, down from the $23.82 that DCWP proposed last November.

A new hourly rate of $17.96 would start this year and increase over the next two years.

The app-based workers, commonly known as “deliveristas,” currently do not receive a minimum wage, expense reimbursement, or other benefits like health insurance. Their average current pay rate is about $7.00 per hour without tips and $14.18 with tips.

A raise for deliveristas is now on hold as DCWP holds another public comment period on its revised proposal, with a public hearing scheduled for April 7 before finalizing the pay rule.

At a press conference outside of City Hall on Tues., Mar., app delivery worker Antonio Solís called the rate reduction “a slap in the face.”

“The city already heard comments, they did the math, they heard from everybody, they published their report,” he said. “We need these standards now, without further delay.”

According to DCWP, the revision was necessary after an agency study determined that deliveristas spend 18 percent of their time connected to more than one app, a practice referred to as “multi-apping.”

To account for multi-apping, the minimum pay rate was lowered by $3.60 from the initial proposed rate, DCWP said.

Despite the changes, the agency pointed out that the new rate of $19.96 per hour would be nearly three times what delivery workers currently make, and establish pay equity with Uber and Lyft drivers, as well as other workers earning a minimum wage.

“Delivery workers, like all workers, deserve fair pay to support themselves and their families. We are excited to establish a minimum pay rate and look forward to receiving additional public feedback on the new proposal,” DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga said in a statement.

Gustavo Ajche, Co-founder of Los Deliveristas Unidos at the Workers Justice Project, said workers will continue to organize until they win “a fair pay for our labor.”

“Our fight is long from over,” Ajche said. “We won’t let the multi-billion-dollar app delivery companies use their lobbying power nor their influence on this rulemaking process that will establish the minimum pay for deliveristas. I am hopeful that Mayor Eric Adams will protect the interest of the people that keeps New Yorkers fed and safe during emergencies like snowstorms, hurricanes, and a pandemic.”

In 2021, the New York City Council passed a law requiring DCWP to study the pay and working conditions of deliveristas and establish a minimum pay rate.

The city has already blown a February 15 deadline for finalizing the new pay rules, after issuing its initial pay proposal and industry report in November 2022.

Solís said that app-based companies are raking in the money while deliveristas are forced to endure meager wages.

“We cannot wait any longer for the city to issue a final rule to establish the minimum pay. By delaying this process, New York is letting these delivery apps make millions in profits, while they pay us as little as $1 to $3 per delivery,” he said.

In a statement, City Comptroller Brad Lander ripped the Adams administration for the delays and suggested the city was caving to lobbying pressure from app companies.

“Under the law I sponsored back in 2021, deliveristas were entitled to receive raises by January 1. Instead, they’ve been met with delay after delay. Every day deferred violates the law and the rights of some of New York City’s most essential and excluded workers,” said Lander.

“The proposed rule fails to guarantee workers the dignity of the City’s minimum wage, but that hasn’t stopped app companies from lobbying to erode wages further,” he said. “DCWP should not give in to corporate bullying. The delivery workers who were so critical to our city during the pandemic deserve their due now.”