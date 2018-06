Defiant on Fifth

Annual parade projects spirit and anger

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It was a simple salute.

Time and again, marchers making their way past Trump Tower on 56th Street and Fifth Avenue on June 10th threw up one digit at the towering glass façade.

Some raised the middle finger; others turned their thumbs down.

Others posed with placards and banners denouncing, by turns, the Trump administration; calling for a citizen’s audit of the island’s fiscal debt; and demanding a sovereign and independent Puerto Rico.

But few went past without comment.

The 61st annual Puerto Rican Day Parade projected a more serious, even angrier cast than years past, as many participants chose to protest the federal government’s response to Hurricane María, as well as highlight the island’s death toll related to the storm, which was recently estimated to exceed 4,645 people by a Harvard University study.

While the typical array of colorful floats and performers marched from 44th Street to 79th Street, and attendees again waved flags and chanted in celebration, there were somber and defiant notes struck throughout the day – as evidenced in the wave of Puerto Rican flags stripped down to black and white.

Many signs read “Puerto Rico se levanta” (“Puerto Rico will rise”), a nod to the residents’ resilience and perseverance.

The event is considered America’s largest cultural celebration, with an estimated crowd of over 1.5 million spectators.

This year’s parade theme, “Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces” (One People, Many Voices), honored those who have made contributions to Puerto Rican culture and thanked the many helping to rebuild the island in the aftermath of Hurricane María.

“This is a very important parade and a very meaningful parade given the tragedy and the devastation of the homeland,” said National Puerto Rican Day Parade Board Chair Louis Maldonado.

Countless signs, banners and clothing items in stark black and white were emblazoned with “4,645” to stress the impact of lives lost as per the new study.

Some marchers, including Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr., wore black t-shirts displaying the number prominently.

As the parade passed Trump Tower, some marchers paused to display mock coffins, chant in unison or turn a finger – up or down – in the sky.

“The lack of support that the Trump administration has shown to the people of Puerto Rico is either the worst case of incompetence by the Oval Office or intentional governmental malpractice. Either way, this is unacceptable,” said Díaz, whose team handed out more than 1,000 voter registration cards along the parade route.

“We are not asking for special treatment for Puerto Rico. We are asking that the 3.5 million American citizens who call Puerto Rico home be treated with the same respect and dignity as residents in Texas and Florida received after dealing with a natural disaster,” he added.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who led a contingent of elected officials and community leaders in the parade, denounced the administration.

“Nine months after the storm, the American citizens of Puerto Rico continue to face a major crisis mired in devastation and heartbreaking realities,” he said. “Puerto Rico is among one of President Trump’s most significant failures since taking office and the way this crisis has been handled by the administration is simply outrageous.”

Honorees in this year’s parade included Grand Marshal Esaí Morales, Parade Queen Zuleyka Rivera, journalist David Begnaud, Ismael Miranda, Michael Stuart and first responders in the Puerto Rico relief and recovery.

Others honored were Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón, Tats Cru, Virginia Sánchez Korrol, Sunny Hostin, Jackie Guerrido and Johnny Bliss.

Some marchers carried banners in support of an independent audit of $72 billion public debt, while advocacy groups UPROSE and #OurPowerPRnyc debuted a climate justice float with the theme of “El Poder lo Tenemos Nosotros Puertorriquenos” (“The Puerto Rican People Have the Power”).

The float featured bomba musicians, elders and celebrities including Bobby Sanabria, Nancy Mercado, Elena Martínez, Arthur Avilés, Charles Rice-González, Bobby González, María Aponte and hip hop dance pioneers Ana “Rokafella” García and Gabriel “Kwikstep” Dionisio.

“Our float honors the more than 5,000 people who have died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane María and those who have endured eight months without electricity, food, clean water, and eviction from temporary shelters,” said UPROSE Executive Director Elizabeth Yeampierre. “We also call out the corporations and disaster capitalists circling like vultures, exploiting the island’s vulnerability, and deepening a legacy of colonialism and extraction.”