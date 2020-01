Defending bail reform

Public Advocate seeks to counter “myths” about new law

By Gregg McQueen

First he was a caped crusader, now he’s a myth buster.

During the city’s annual Halloween parade last year, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams came in costume as Batman, cape and all.

He is now seeking to thwart what he calls “misinformation” regarding the state’s recently enacted bail reforms.

Effective January 1, a law passed by the state legislature into 2019 allows people accused of misdemeanors and non-violent felonies to avoid jail while awaiting trial.

“People are spreading myths and misinformation about these reforms after the fact in order to try to claw back the progress that was made,” Williams said at a press conference on Tuesday outside of New York City Criminal Court.

Joined by advocates for the reform, Williams voiced concern that some lawmakers are already calling for updates to the law, while Governor Andrew Cuomo also suggested that changes need to be made.

Williams criticized those attempting to connect the end of cash bail with a spike in anti-Semitic crimes and other violent offenses.

“Bail reform has been around for six days. Where is the correlation? If you want to have a discussion about remand, let’s have that discussion. That has nothing to do with bail reform,” Williams said.

The previous cash bail system was discriminatory towards people of color, Williams charged.

“Judges were abusing bail to hold black and brown people in jail,” he stated.

“This country has a premise that we’re innocent until proven guilty, but it’s only for certain people,” said Akeem Browder, whose brother Kalief was held on Rikers Island for three years awaiting trial, and eventually committed suicide after being released.

Browder pointed out that Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was on trial for rape inside the courthouse a few feet away, noting that Weinstein was released on $2 million bail the same day Kalief Browder killed himself.

“My brother committed suicide because of the three years, when this man did not even do one hour [of jail time],” Browder said. “It’s not fair what happens to people when they are poor, but can happen to someone that’s rich and can come through these doors as a free man.”

Public defender Tiffany Cabán said she has spent years in the courthouse watching “families devastated because they simply could not afford bail” while also struggling with mental health and substance use issues. “Meanwhile the white, the wealthy, and the well-connected got to buy their constitutional right to the presumption of innocence,” she said.

“We need to make sure that we are working together so that none of these reforms, these really important reforms, are rolled back,” added Cabán, who nearly won her campaign for Queens District Attorney last year.

“Law enforcement has been using right-wing media to bash the reforms, and shameless politicians are expressing an openness to roll back what New Yorkers fought for and won,” said Zoe Adel, Policy Associate at the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund.

Adel explained that the advocacy group has launched a monitoring campaign to observe how judges, prosecutors and attorneys were complying with the new law. She said volunteers from the group were viewing court arraignments in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens and reporting back on whether it was being adhered to.

“During a three-hour court watching shift in Manhattan last week, we watched as the judges released everyone who was arraigned,” she said. “On the other hand, we’ve also seen the system continue to work business as usual — prosecutors claiming that they’re unable to set bail and requesting high bail amounts and judges following through and setting prohibitively high bail.”

“Throughout the campaign, we’ll be watching to call out subversion when we see it,” Adel added.

Accusing bail reform critics of “fear-mongering,” Williams pointed to Department of Correction statistics that 76 percent of cases already led to pretrial release.

“There were 105,000 people released last year before bail reform. It will be 125,000 with bail reform,” he said, seeking to downplay criticism that the law would allow a far greater number of defendants to go free.

“Bail reform is meant to ensure that people return to court,” Williams said, citing statistics indicating that 86 percent of individuals released pre-trial in 2019 returned for their court date.

Critics of the bail reform law have called for the addition of a “public safety carve-out,” which would give judges the ability to set bail for those whose past record indicates they could pose a risk to public safety.

Justine Olderman of Bronx Defenders remarked that public safety is not only incumbent on the justice system.

“True safety doesn’t come from bail reform. It comes from investments in our communities, it comes from affordable housing,” she said.

Cuomo has suggested that the 2020 legislative session would include a focus on potential updates to the new bail law.

“The system’s reforms are no doubt a work in progress which we will be discussing this session,” said Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi in a statement.

Williams urged caution, noting that elected officials have previously apologized for supporting policies that hurt communities of color, such as stop and frisk and a 1994 crime bill that has been blamed for the rise of mass incarceration.

“I urge people to wait, to see the good these new laws will accomplish,” he said. “Not only for the benefit of thousands of low-income New Yorkers, but so that they are not apologizing for their own opposition to that progress down the road.”