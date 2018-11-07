Defeating the disparity

Panel examines wage gap for Latinas

Story by Gregg McQueen

Google is great.

When the New York State Council on Women and Girls hosted a recent panel discussion on wage disparities for Latina women, Sandra Rivera, who serves as Principal at the Albany-based firm Rivera Law, touted the search engine and urged attendees to use it strategically.

“Google is your friend,” argued Rivera. “Start to utilize tools that are out there to research. It helps me to benchmark who I am.”

Held on November 1 – Latina Equal Pay Day – at the El Museo del Barrio, the panel marked the latest in a series of regional events ordered by the Cuomo administration. It established the Council on Women and Girls in 2017, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement, to address issues of economic security and opportunity for women.

The occasion seeks to raise awareness about the steep disparities faced by Latinas in the workforce.

It is estimated that Latina women in New York make only 55 cents for every dollar earned by white males.

The wage gap Latinas experience is far larger than the wage gap between all women and all men.

The November 1st panel featured Rivera; Lourdes Zapata, Chief Diversity Officer in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office; Carol Robles Román, Co-President and Chief Executive Officer at Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Coalition and Fund for Women’s Equality; Lucia Gómez, Political Director of NYC Central Labor Council AFL-CIO; Vivian Torres-Suárez, Vice President of Care Management at HealthFirst; and Jackeline Stewart, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion and Multicultural Communications at Edelman.

Moderator Shirley Velásquez, Executive Editor of PeopleEnEspanol.com, pointed to the April report by the state that referenced the 55-cent gap.

“Since the 1960’s, the wage gap has narrowed from 59 percent to 80 percent in New York,” she said. “But it is estimated that pay equity could only be reached by as soon as 2049 or as late as 2119. For Hispanic women, it could take until 2248 to reach pay equity.”

Stewart remarked that notions of inequality are ingrained in females from a young age.

“My parents always instilled in me I’d have to work twice as hard, three times as hard as a man,” said Stewart, who recommended that women educate themselves on what particular jobs pay so they can advocate for themselves in terms of salary.

“Look at what the market rate is, see what others are being paid in the field, and [then] learn how [your] skills match,” she said.

“Learning to negotiate is a skill I needed to learn,” added Rivera. “Advocating for my clients is easy. Advocating for yourself is hard.”

Robles Román suggested there are not enough laws protecting women’s rights, noting that the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution stating that civil rights may not be denied based on sex, has never been adopted.

“Sex discrimination is not prohibited by the Constitution,” she said. “Most people think the ERA already passed,” she added, citing a study indicating that 84 percent of Americans think the amendment was adopted.

Zapata said that pay is not the only concern when it comes to women being treated as equals in the workplace.

“In addition to salaries, titles matter,” she said. “Be sure you’re recognized for the hard work you do.”

She said that companies are rewarded when they hire place women in positions of power.

“The more diverse the board of directors is, the more successful that company is. There’s a correlation,” she stated.

Gómez said that more women are serving in organized labor than ever before, and that unions provide a more equal pay scale than private employers.

“Unions always provide that equal playing field to start from, so we’re not talking about men and women but professionals,” said Gómez.

Rivera said that eliminating the wage gap helps boost the state economy, as well as the financial stability of families.

“It helps everyone. We’re just starting to see that,” she said. “There’s more men seeing that when women do well, it helps them too.”

Torres-Suárez remarked that the younger generation of females must be mentored to speak up and advocate for themselves in the workplace.

“We should allow our girls to use their voice,” she said. “Barriers will not go away, but I think if we really find a way to mentor our girls to find their voice, that’s where we’re going to see change.”