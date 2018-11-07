Story by Gregg McQueen Google is great. When the New York State Council on Women and Girls hosted a recent panel discussion on wage disparities for Latina women, Sandra Rivera, who serves as Principal at the Albany-based firm Rivera Law, touted the search engine and urged attendees to use it strategically. “Google is your friend,” argued Rivera. “Start to utilize tools that are out there to research. It helps me to benchmark who I am.” Held on November 1 – Latina Equal Pay Day – at the El Museo del Barrio, the panel marked the latest in a series of regional events ordered by the Cuomo administration. It established the Council on Women and Girls in 2017, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement, to address issues of economic security and opportunity for women. The occasion seeks to raise awareness about the steep disparities faced by Latinas in the workforce. It is estimated that Latina women in New York make only 55 cents for every dollar earned by white males. The wage gap Latinas experience is far larger than the wage gap between all women and all men. The November 1st panel featured Rivera; Lourdes Zapata, Chief Diversity Officer in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office; Carol Robles Román, Co-President and Chief Executive Officer at Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Coalition and Fund for Women’s Equality; Lucia Gómez, Political Director of NYC Central Labor Council AFL-CIO; Vivian Torres-Suárez, Vice President of Care Management at HealthFirst; and Jackeline Stewart, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion and Multicultural Communications at Edelman. Moderator Shirley Velásquez, Executive Editor of PeopleEnEspanol.com, pointed to the April report by the state that referenced the 55-cent gap. “Since the 1960’s, the wage gap has narrowed from 59 percent to 80 percent in New York,” she said. “But it is estimated that pay equity could only be reached by as soon as 2049 or as late as 2119. For Hispanic women, it could take until 2248 to reach pay equity.” Stewart remarked that notions of inequality are ingrained in females from a young age. “My parents always instilled in me I’d have to work twice as hard, three times as hard as a man,” said Stewart, who recommended that women educate themselves on what particular jobs pay so they can advocate for themselves in terms of salary. “Look at what the market rate is, see what others are being paid in the field, and [then] learn how [your] skills match,” she said. “Learning to negotiate is a skill I needed to learn,” added Rivera. “Advocating for my clients is easy. Advocating for yourself is hard.” Robles Román suggested there are not enough laws protecting women’s rights, noting that the Equal Rights Amendment, a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution stating that civil rights may not be denied based on sex, has never been adopted. “Sex discrimination is not prohibited by the Constitution,” she said. “Most people think the ERA already passed,” she added, citing a study indicating that 84 percent of Americans think the amendment was adopted. Zapata said that pay is not the only concern when it comes to women being treated as equals in the workplace. “In addition to salaries, titles matter,” she said. “Be sure you’re recognized for the hard work you do.” She said that companies are rewarded when they hire place women in positions of power. “The more diverse the board of directors is, the more successful that company is. There’s a correlation,” she stated. Gómez said that more women are serving in organized labor than ever before, and that unions provide a more equal pay scale than private employers. “Unions always provide that equal playing field to start from, so we’re not talking about men and women but professionals,” said Gómez. Rivera said that eliminating the wage gap helps boost the state economy, as well as the financial stability of families. “It helps everyone. We’re just starting to see that,” she said. “There’s more men seeing that when women do well, it helps them too.” Torres-Suárez remarked that the younger generation of females must be mentored to speak up and advocate for themselves in the workplace. “We should allow our girls to use their voice,” she said. “Barriers will not go away, but I think if we really find a way to mentor our girls to find their voice, that’s where we’re going to see change.” Historia por Gregg McQueen Google es genial. Cuando el Consejo de Mujeres y Niñas del Estado de Nueva York organizó una reciente mesa redonda sobre las disparidades salariales para las mujeres latinas, Sandra Rivera, quien se desempeña como directora de la firma Rivera Law, con sede en Albany, promocionó el motor de búsqueda e instó a las participantes a usarlo estratégicamente. “Google es su amigo”, argumentó Rivera. “Comiencen a utilizar herramientas que están ahí para investigar. Me ayuda a comparar quién soy”. Celebrado el 1 de noviembre –el Día de la igualdad salarial para las latinas- en el Museo del Barrio, el panel marcó el más reciente de una serie de eventos regionales ordenados por la administración Cuomo. Estableció el Consejo de Mujeres y Niñas en 2017, en celebración del centenario del movimiento de sufragio de mujeres, para abordar temas de seguridad económica y oportunidades para las mujeres. La ocasión busca crear conciencia sobre las grandes disparidades que enfrentan las latinas en la fuerza laboral. Se estima que las mujeres latinas en Nueva York ganan tan solo 55 centavos por cada dólar que ganan los hombres blancos. La brecha salarial que experimentan las latinas es mucho mayor que aquella entre todas las mujeres y todos los hombres. El panel del 1 de noviembre contó con Rivera; Lourdes Zapata, directora de Diversidad en la oficina del gobernador Andrew Cuomo; Carol Robles Román, copresidenta y directora general de la Coalición de la Enmienda de Igualdad de Derechos (ERA, por sus siglas en inglés) y el Fondo para la Igualdad de las Mujeres; Lucía Gómez, directora política del Consejo Central del Trabajo de NYC, AFL-CIO; Vivian Torres-Suárez, vicepresidenta de Administración del Cuidado, HealthFirst; y Jackeline Stewart, vicepresidenta de Diversidad e Inclusión y Comunicaciones Multiculturales en Edelman. La moderadora Shirley Velásquez, editora ejecutiva de PeopleEnEspanol.com, señaló el informe de abril del estado que hizo referencia a la brecha de 55 centavos. “Desde la década de 1960, la brecha salarial se ha reducido de 59 por ciento a 80 por ciento en Nueva York”, dijo. “Pero se estima que la equidad de remuneración solo podría alcanzarse hasta 2049 o hasta la 2119. Para las mujeres hispanas, podría tomar hasta 2248 el alcanzar la igualdad de remuneración”. Stewart observó que las nociones de desigualdad están arraigadas en las mujeres desde una edad temprana. “Mis padres siempre me inculcaron que tendría que trabajar el doble, tres veces más que un hombre”, dijo Stewart, quien recomendó que las mujeres se informen sobre los salarios de trabajos en particular para que puedan defenderse a sí mismas en términos de salario. “Observen cuál es la tasa de mercado, vean cuánto les pagan a los demás en el campo y conozcan cómo coinciden sus habilidades”, dijo. “Negociar fue una habilidad que tuve que aprender”, agregó Rivera. “Defender a mis clientes es fácil, abogar por mí misma es difícil”. Robles Román sugirió que no hay suficientes leyes que protejan los derechos de las mujeres, señalando que la Enmienda por la Igualdad de Derechos -propuesta a la Constitución de los Estados Unidos y que establece que los derechos civiles no pueden ser negados por motivos de sexo- nunca se adoptó. “La discriminación sexual no está prohibida por la Constitución”, dijo. “La mayoría de la gente piensa que la ERA ya se aprobó”, agregó, citando un estudio que indica que el 84 por ciento de los estadounidenses cree que la enmienda fue adoptada. Zapata dijo que la paga no es la única preocupación cuando se trata de que las mujeres sean tratadas como iguales en el lugar de trabajo. “Además de los salarios, los títulos son importantes”, dijo. “Asegúrense de ser reconocidas por el arduo trabajo que hacen”. Explicó que las compañías son recompensadas cuando contratan a mujeres en puestos de poder. “Cuanto más diversa es la junta directiva, más exitosa es la compañía. Hay una correlación”, afirmó. Gómez dijo que más mujeres que nunca están sirviendo en el trabajo organizado, y que los sindicatos ofrecen una escala salarial más equitativa que los empleadores privados. “Los sindicatos siempre proporcionan el mismo campo de juego de inicio, así que no estamos hablando de hombres y mujeres, sino de profesionales”, dijo Gómez. Rivera dijo que eliminar la brecha salarial ayuda a impulsar la economía del estado, así como la estabilidad financiera de las familias. “Ayuda a todos. Estamos empezando a ver eso”, dijo. “Hay más hombres que ven que cuando a las mujeres les va bien, también les ayuda”. Torres-Suárez comentó que la generación más joven de mujeres debe ser asesorada para hablar y defenderse en el lugar de trabajo. “Deberíamos permitir que nuestras niñas usen su voz”, dijo. “Las barreras no desaparecerán, pero creo que si realmente encontramos una manera de guiar a nuestras niñas para que encuentren su voz, ahí es donde veremos el cambio”.
Defeating the disparity
Panel examines wage gap for Latinas
Dólares y dolores
Panel examina la brecha salarial para las latinas
