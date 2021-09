“Deep dysfunction”

New report proposes actions to fix NYC BOE

Break the cycle at the BOE.

A new report issued by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law details the New York City Board of Elections’ (NYC BOE) legacy of failure and offers a list of recommendations for the state legislature to help improve the agency’s operations.

Published in collaboration with the Let NY Vote coalition, the report recommends best practices drawn from the experiences of other large, diverse election jurisdictions around the country.

“For decades, the Board of Elections has been responsible for failure after failure with enormous impacts on voters, yet nothing seems to change,” said Joanna Zdanys, one of the report’s authors and counsel in the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program. “The agency’s structure breeds deep dysfunction and a resistance to accountability. The legislature has the tools and the power to break this cycle. Albany must follow through so that the agency can serve New York City voters effectively.”

In the report, Zdanys and her co-authors outline high-profile problems experienced by the NYC BOE, such as its untraceable absentee ballots, widespread voting machine breakdowns, purges of eligible voters from the rolls and more.

The report identifies several problem areas and details where the New York State Legislature – whose laws govern all boards of elections in the state – together with other stakeholders can make critical changes to the board.

These recommendations include:

The composition of the board: The NYC BOE is far larger and more diffuse than any other major metropolitan elections agency in the country, hindering efficient decision-making and contributing to an inequitable distribution of power and resources. Recommendation: The state legislature should reduce the number of commissioners from 10 to four.

The NYC BOE is far larger and more diffuse than any other major metropolitan elections agency in the country, hindering efficient decision-making and contributing to an inequitable distribution of power and resources. The state legislature should reduce the number of commissioners from 10 to four. How leadership is appointed and staff are hired: During the hiring process, political party interests supersede qualification-based standards, and the agency generally does not share job postings as in other jurisdictions. Recommendations: The New York City Council, which is the local appointing authority, should consistently employ a transparent and merit-based process for selecting commissioners. The legislature should strike the current requirement in state statute that employees throughout the agency reflect equal representation of the two major political parties. The legislature should also require commissioners to conduct a nationwide search for top executive staff, and have public, detailed, and broadly shared job postings for all positions.

During the hiring process, political party interests supersede qualification-based standards, and the agency generally does not share job postings as in other jurisdictions. The New York City Council, which is the local appointing authority, should consistently employ a transparent and merit-based process for selecting commissioners. The legislature should strike the current requirement in state statute that employees throughout the agency reflect equal representation of the two major political parties. The legislature should also require commissioners to conduct a nationwide search for top executive staff, and have public, detailed, and broadly shared job postings for all positions. Removal authority for commissioners: Only the governor has the power to remove commissioners. The appointing authority – the New York City Council – does not, which has allowed the agency to dodge accountability. Recommendation: State lawmakers should extend the power to remove commissioners to locally accountable elected officials like the city council and the mayor, with review by the courts for just cause.

Only the governor has the power to remove commissioners. The appointing authority – the New York City Council – does not, which has allowed the agency to dodge accountability. State lawmakers should extend the power to remove commissioners to locally accountable elected officials like the city council and the mayor, with review by the courts for just cause. Deficient information sharing: The lack of timely public data from the agency disenfranchises voters and makes it hard to improve voter education processes. Recommendations: The Board of Elections should improve communications with voters, and the agency’s absentee ballot tracker should be updated in a timely way so that it’s useful for voters. The legislature should require the board to track and publicly report key voting and election administration data in a format that’s accessible and frequently updated.

The report’s authors conclude that state lawmakers have the power to fundamentally change the NYC BOE by implementing these structures and practices that other large and diverse jurisdictions have used to ensure accountability and better service to voters.

None of the proposals would require amending the state’s constitution.

“For decades, the highly partisan structure of the Board of Elections has failed voters. Recent missteps have further demonstrated the need for a highly professionalized team of election administrators to replace the politically connected patronage hires we currently have overseeing our elections,” said Betsy Gotbaum, Executive Director of advocacy group Citizens Union. “State and city lawmakers must act now to give New Yorkers a Board of Elections that is accountable to voters, not political bosses.”

To read the full report, please visit bit.ly/3l7L6r8.