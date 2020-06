Decision on DACA

The United States Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration’s move to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has protected more than 800,000 young immigrants from deportation – including 50,000 New Yorkers.

In a 5-4 ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court denied Trump’s bid to end DACA, stating that the administration failed to provide a sufficient reason to justify termination of the program.

The decision means that DACA recipients may continue to renew their status in the program, which was implemented by President Barack Obama in 2012. It allows immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as children to live and work legally in the U.S. while avoiding deportation.

In September 2017, the Trump administration announced the program would be rescinded. After two federal court injunctions delayed DACA’s demise, the program ended up in the hands of the Supreme Court.

Writing for the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts indicated that the move to terminate DACA was “arbitrary and capricious” and violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote. “‘We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

Roberts also indicated that the Department of Homeland Security failed to fully consider the impact on DACA enrollees.

“Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients,” he wrote‎.

Shortly after the announcement, former President Barack Obama, who had created DACA in 2013, issued a celebratory note on Twitter.

“Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I’m happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals.” ‎

It is estimated that about 5% of the nation’s DACA recipients reside in New York State, and that over 90% of the group are business owners. According to a 2017 University of California study conducted by Prof. Ted Wong in 2018, the group earns an estimated $1.4 billion annually.

“The Supreme Court’s decision today sets aside an inhumane injustice by the Trump administration and permits young people who go to school here, who work here, who pay taxes here, who raise families here, and who are vital members of our communities to continue to be able to live in their homes without fear of arrest or deportation,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James. “America is a country of immigrants; our culture made richer by their contributions and our economy made more prosperous because of their work.”

At a press briefing on Thursday, New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) Executive Director Steven Choi hailed the DACA ruling as “a massive victory” for immigrants.

“This is a victory of people over politics, a victory for the 800,00 DACA recipients across the country, and a victory for the 50,000 Dreamers in New York,” he said.

Predictably, President Trump blasted the Supreme Court’s decision, writing on Twitter, “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”

While the court ruling preserves DACA for now, the Trump administration could decide to make another attempt at canceling the program, while providing an explanation more deeply rooted in policy.

City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, the Chair of the Council’s Immigration Committee, suggested the DACA victory could be temporary without further legislation.

“We haven’t dodged the final bullet. We have to keep fighting for a permanent, legislative solution for DREAMers and the millions of immigrants who don’t qualify for DACA,” Menchaca said.

“We are thrilled to see the Supreme Court uphold the rule of law and critical protections for the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have received DACA,” said Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi. “We have long recognized their inextricable ties and significant contributions to our communities. We wholeheartedly join our Dreamers and their families in celebrating today’s victory, a testament to not only their years-long advocacy but also their important roles in their communities. But we also know that the fight must continue.”

“We call on the Senate to pass the American Dream and Promise Act so that the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers around the country can be on a path to citizenship,” Mostfofi added. “Call Action NYC at 800.354.0365 where we can answer your questions and can offer free and safe immigration legal help.”

Scenes from 2017

For years, DACA recipients, often referred to as DREAMers, and their supporters have taken to the streets to declare they are “undocumented and unafraid.” Here is a look back at some who marched in 2017 to urge the federal government to retain the program that had granted them education and employment opportunities since its founding in 2012.

Ricardo Aca