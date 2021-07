Decision Daze

Give it some time.

New York City residents headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the primary election, but might have to wait well into July for some of the results.

In the race for Mayor, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams led with over 31 percent of first-place votes, according to the city’s Board of Elections (BOE). Maya Wiley, a civil rights lawyer and former advisor to the de Blasio administration, was in second place with 22 percent. Former Sanitation Department commissioner Kathryn Garcia was third with 19 percent.

Those numbers reflect only the first-choice rankings from in-person voters.

Thanks to the new ranked choice voting system, which allowed voters to rank up to five candidates in order of preference, it could be several weeks until all the results are tabulated.

Since none of the mayoral candidates received more than 50 percent of votes by the time polls closed on primary night, vote tabulation for ranked choices will be done in rounds. In each round, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Voters who ranked that person first then have their votes redistributed to their second choices.

“We know that there’s going to be twos and threes and fours,” Adams said to supporters at an election night party in Brooklyn. “But there’s something else we know. We know that New York City said, ‘Our first choice is Eric Adams.’”

One thing that is certain in the Mayor’s race: Curtis Sliwa won the Republican Party’s nomination on primary night. Sliwa, a TV and radio personality and founder of Guardian Angels, easily defeated businessman and activist Fernando Mateo with more than 71 percent of the votes in a two-person race where ranked choice did not come into play.

Conversely, the Democratic field featured 13 mayoral candidates. With Democratic voters far outnumbering Republicans in New York, the eventual Democratic primary winner would be the presumptive next mayor.

944,197 votes were cast in the primary election; more than 90,000 absentee ballots remain uncounted.

The general election will be held in November.

Other primary election races that were too close to call were the competitions for City Comptroller, Manhattan Borough President and Bronx Borough President.

For Comptroller, City Councilmember Brad Lander led with 31 percent of first-place votes over Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who earned 22 percent of votes.

In the Manhattan Borough President’s race, Mark Levine (28 percent) had a narrow lead over Brad Hoylman (25 percent). For Bronx Borough President, Vanessa Gibson (39 percent) held a lead over Fernando Cabrera (34 percent).

Also to be decided is the race for Manhattan District Attorney, which did not feature ranked choice voting. With absentee ballots yet to be tabulated, Alvin Bragg (33 percent) led Tali Farhadian Weinstein (30 percent).

This year’s primary election was like no other in the city’s history, as it marked the first citywide use of ranked choice voting and allowed New Yorkers to participate in an early voting between June 12 and June 20.

According to the BOE, more than 191,000 people took part in early voting.

The Board must accept absentee ballots for up to 14 days after election day. More than 200,000 absentee ballots were requested prior to the election.

On July 6, another round of ranked choice analysis will be conducted that includes all absentee ballots. If there are still uncounted ballots, the process will be run again until a winner can be declared.

Addressing supporters following the closing of polls on Tuesday, Wiley stressed that she still had “a path” to electoral victory in her bid to lead City Hall.

“It is simply fact that 50 percent of the votes are about to be recalculated,” she said.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who led in polling for the mayor’s race in the early going, conceded the race on Tuesday night after earning only 11 percent of first-place votes but pledged to support the next mayor.

“Whoever that person is, I will be very happy to work with them to help improve the lives of the 8.3 million people who live in our great city,” he said.

Calling the primary election “a real nail biter” due to ranked choice voting, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “We’re probably not going to have a final result for several weeks because of the complexity of the count you need with this system.”

For more, please visit the Board of Elections at vote.nyc.

Local Races

In Northern Manhattan City Council races, Diana Ayala won her re-election bid while other races were yet to be called after the polls were closed at 9 p.m. on primary election night.

Ayala, the incumbent in District 8, which includes East Harlem and parts of the Bronx, easily defeated three challengers by earning 57 percent of first place votes, according to Board of Elections (BOE) data. In second place was Tamika Mapp, who received 29 percent of votes.

With the city’s new ranked choice voting system, if a candidate earns a majority of first-place votes – at least 51 percent – they are automatically the winner. If a candidate fails to earn a majority, votes are redistributed in ranked choice rounds until a winner is declared

In other local races, Shaun Abreu was leading in District 7 with 27 percent of votes. He is challenged by a crowded field that includes Marti Allen-Cummings (11.9 percent), Maria Ordonez (11.6 percent), Daniel Cohen (11 percent) and Stacy Lynch (10 percent).

In District 9, which includes Central Harlem, incumbent Councilmember Bill Perkins (20 percent) held a slim edge over Kristin Richardson Jordan (19 percent).

In District 10, which includes Washington Heights and Inwood, former State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa earned 40 percent of first-place votes to lead Johanna García (28 percent), a former aide to State Senator Robert Jackson, and Angela Fernández (17 percent), former commissioner of the New York State Commission on Human Rights.

Election results provided so far by the BOE are preliminary and include in-person votes only. Final results will still take weeks to tabulate, after absentee ballots are counted and ranked choices have been calculated.