Decibel Duty

Task force aims to address noise pollution

By Gregg McQueen

It’s loud uptown.

Vexed community members have formed a task force to help solve noise problems they say have surged in recent months.

The “Task Force on Noise Pollution” was designed to engage local stakeholders, elected officials and city agencies to craft solutions to noise issues.

Since January, Washington Heights and Inwood zip codes have logged more noise complaints than any other area of Manhattan, according to city data. This includes nearly 18,000 street noise complaints and over 3,700 illegal fireworks complaints.

At a press conference on August 10, task force members said they were motivated to act after months of daily aural assaults from fireworks, drag racing, street parties and loud music.

They also suggested that city officials and law enforcement have not done enough to address what they called “noise violence.”

“The time has come to realize that this is a point of crisis in this community,” said Inwood resident David Friend. “We need elected officials and the powers that be in this neighborhood and in this city to work with us.”

The task force is an offshoot of a Facebook group dubbed WaHI and Inwood for Respectful Decibel Levels, which was launched in May and now has nearly 700 members.

Group participants spurred Community Board 12 to hold a virtual public hearing on noise pollution on August 4, where CB12 member Tanya Bonner first suggested the idea of a task force.

“This effort really needs to be led by the community,” said Bonner, who is also a co-founder of the Facebook group. “We’re hoping that all our elected officials and all of our city enforcement agencies will support us.”

Community members described the physical toll of the noise pollution, sharing stories of a local man with epilepsy who had a seizure due to lack of sleep from all-night illegal fireworks, and a woman who suffered a heart attack.

“This is not a community just whining – this is a public health issue,” said Bonner.

Maggie Clarke said the local police precincts only have about six patrol cars at night to follow up on noise complaints.

“There are hundreds of complaints each night, and six cars can’t do it,” she said. “As a result of this, people are not only losing their sleep but losing their health.”

She pointed out that illegal fireworks caused an apartment fire on Nagle Avenue in July.

“It’s selfishness, and there’s nobody stopping this,” she stated.

Friend, who works as a professional musician, has needed to conduct virtual music lessons from his home during the pandemic.

“What is required to teach a remote piano lesson from home? Quiet. The same thing applies to actors, the same thing applies to public school teachers, the same thing applies to business people who are having meetings on Zoom in their living rooms. This crisis is affecting our livelihoods,” he said.

Noise issues in Northern Manhattan are much worse in 2020, Bonner said, but are not new to local residents.

“For years, I’ve begged and pleaded with those with the power to change this to do so,” she said.

At the recent public hearing, environmental psychologist Dr. Arline Bronzaft discussed a pair of research studies she led at P.S. 98 that indicated that excessive noise from the nearby elevated subway tracks had an adverse effect on young people learning in their classroom.

“Noise is a health issue. I do not want to just call it a quality of life issue,” Bronzaft said at the hearing, where she also cited studies linking noise to high blood pressure and cardiovascular issues.

Migdalia Quiñones, who has lived in Inwood for 33 years, said some have sought to excuse the noise activity as part of the neighborhood’s Latino culture.

Quiñones disagreed.

“We have a beautiful culture,” asserted Quiñones, “but this is not about culture. Bad behavior is bad behavior.”

“As a Hispanic woman who has lived here more than 30 years, I don’t agree that it’s just something to accept,” she added. “We’re not picking on anybody. We all just want to live in peace.”

Following CB12’s public hearing on August 4, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez commended the idea of a task force.

“[This] will be a community-based effort to solve an issue that affects us all, in a manner that is inclusive and solution-oriented. I am proud to be a part of a community that enjoys the outdoors and the company of friends and family. However, we must all be conscious and respectful of the spaces we share with our neighbors and their own needs within those spaces,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing working alongside Community Board 12, our local elected offices and the community to ensure we continue improving the quality of life for all our residents in Northern Manhattan.”