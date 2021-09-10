- English
- Español
Debunking Breastfeeding
From NewYork-Presbyterian’s Health Matters
As an obstetric nurse, Mary Lou Mulholland sees a lot of new moms worried about breastfeeding.
“I’m not making enough milk, I’m going to starve my baby, and my anatomy isn’t right are common concerns,” says Mulholland, RNC-OB, C-EFM, CLC, a staff nurse and lactation counselor in the postpartum unit at the NewYork-Presbyterian Alexandra Cohen Hospital for Women and Newborns.
In most cases, these new moms end up breastfeeding successfully after receiving support from the hospital’s nurses and lactation experts.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that breastfeeding continue for at least 12 months, including exclusively for the first six months after birth. After all, breastfeeding is healthy for both baby and mother. For a child, it can lower the risk of asthma, obesity, diabetes, ear and respiratory infections, and sudden infant death syndrome. For the mother, it can reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and ovarian and breast cancers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Mulholland debunks some common myths about breastfeeding.
MYTH: I won’t produce breast milk the first few days after birth.
Pregnant women begin producing colostrum, the baby’s first milk, in the second trimester, so, “Your body is ready to rock and roll as soon as you deliver,” Mulholland says. “It is liquid gold,” she says of the yellowish colostrum. “It is full of antibodies and nutrients and is just incredibly healthy.” In two to five days after birth, the woman’s regular milk comes in.
MYTH: I am not producing enough milk for my newborn.
“I hear over and over, ‘He’s hungry, he’s crying. I should give my baby a bottle because I don’t want to starve him,’” says Mulholland. But she tells them the best way to promote milk production is not to introduce formula but to frequently breastfeed, because the more you breastfeed, the more milk you’ll produce. “It’s supply and demand,” she says. Newborns should be breastfed every two to three hours — eight to 12 times in 24 hours, day and night.
To see that the baby is adequately fed, nurses monitor the infant’s weight and number of wet diapers and watch for jaundice. Mulholland tells parents that their newborn should have one wet diaper in a 24-hour period for each day of life — so two wet diapers on day two and three on day three, up to day five, and then at least six wet diapers daily. “If it’s day four and they’ve only had two diapers, they should absolutely notify their pediatrician,” she says. Some medical conditions, such as if the mother has polycystic ovarian syndrome or thyroid and glandular conditions, could cause insufficient milk production, or the baby not correctly latching on could affect feeding. A lactation consultant can assist.
MYTH: I can’t get pregnant while breastfeeding.
You can get pregnant while breastfeeding. While breastfeeding does delay the return of menstruation by producing a hormone that prevents egg production, or ovulation, using breastfeeding as birth control involves strict practices. These include nursing exclusively during the day and night (at least every four hours during the day and every six hours at night) with no other food, water or liquids given to the baby, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Also, your baby must be less than 6 months old, your period can’t have returned, and you shouldn’t use a breast pump to express milk.
Mothers who don’t want to get pregnant should use a form of birth control, not breastfeeding alone as the birth control method.
MYTH: I can’t take any medications while breastfeeding.
Most medications are safe to take while breastfeeding, or a safe alternative can be substituted. For example, some pain medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen and some antibiotics are considered safe. But each medication should be considered individually, so check with your doctor before taking any prescription or over-the-counter medication or supplements, including vitamins and herbs. It’s rarely necessary to stop breastfeeding temporarily or permanently to take a medication, but if you are advised to stop temporarily, using a breast pump and discarding the milk can keep up your milk production until you are able to breastfeed again.
MYTH: My breasts are too big or too small to breastfeed.
Any breast size is capable of producing a good supply of milk. For all sizes, the more you nurse, the more milk you’ll produce. When a woman says her breasts are too small, Mulholland tells her that what matters is not the size but that her breasts have changed during pregnancy. For larger-breasted women, lactation experts can give them tips for breastfeeding comfortably and helping the baby latch on.
MYTH: I can’t eat spicy foods while breastfeeding.
“Can I eat this, can I eat that?” worried moms often ask. New mothers can eat almost everything they like, including spicy foods. The mother’s diet flavors the breastmilk consumed during nursing so if the mother enjoys a balanced diet with varied flavors, the child may be open to more foods when they start eating solids. Breastfeeding mothers should avoid fish that’s high in mercury—such as shark, tuna, swordfish, and tilefish.
MYTH: You can’t breastfeed if your nipples are flat or inverted.
Some women have flat or inverted nipples that may make nursing more challenging because the baby may have trouble latching on. In some cases, the nipples come out on their own once you start breastfeeding. If not, many women can still breastfeed successfully with the right guidance from a lactation consultant. Some helpful techniques include rolling and stimulating the nipples before putting the baby on the breast, wearing a nipple shell or nipple shield, and expressing milk with a breast pump for a few minutes right before nursing to draw out the nipples.
Mulholland tells new moms it’s worth the effort to get their baby’s breastfeeding off to a good start.
For more, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org.
Desmintiendo la lactancia materna
Fuente: Revista Health Matters | NewYork-Presbyterian
Siendo enfermera obstétrica, Mary Lou Mulholland ve a muchas nuevas mamás preocupadas por la lactancia.
“No estoy produciendo suficiente leche, voy a matar de hambre a mi bebé y mi anatomía no es la correcta, son preocupaciones comunes”, dice Mulholland, RNC-OB, C-EFM, CLC, enfermera de planta y consejera de lactancia en la unidad de posparto en el Hospital Alexandra Cohen para Mujeres y Recién Nacidos del NewYork-Presbyterian.
En la mayoría de los casos, estas nuevas mamás terminan amamantando con éxito después de recibir el apoyo de las enfermeras y los expertos en lactancia del hospital.
La Academia Estadounidense de Pediatría recomienda que la lactancia materna continúe durante al menos 12 meses, incluso exclusivamente durante los primeros seis meses después del nacimiento. Después de todo, la lactancia materna es saludable tanto para el bebé como para la madre. Para un niño, puede reducir el riesgo de asma, obesidad, diabetes, infecciones respiratorias y de oído y síndrome de muerte súbita del lactante. Para la madre, puede reducir el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas, diabetes y cánceres de ovario y de mama, según los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés).
Mulholland desacredita algunos mitos comunes sobre la lactancia materna.
MITO: No produciré leche materna los primeros días después del nacimiento.
Las mujeres embarazadas comienzan a producir calostro, la primera leche del bebé, en el segundo trimestre, por lo que “su cuerpo está listo para moverse tan pronto como dé a luz”, dice Mulholland. “Es oro líquido”, dice sobre el calostro amarillento. “Está lleno de anticuerpos y nutrientes y es increíblemente saludable”. De dos a cinco días después del nacimiento, sale la leche normal de la mujer.
MITO: No estoy produciendo suficiente leche para mi recién nacido.
“Escucho una y otra vez: tiene hambre, está llorando. Debería darle un biberón a mi bebé porque no quiero que se muera de hambre”, dice Mulholland. Pero ella les dice que la mejor manera de promover la producción de leche no es introducir fórmula, sino amamantar con frecuencia, porque cuanto más amamante, más leche producirá. “Es oferta y demanda”, dice. Los recién nacidos deben ser amamantados cada dos o tres horas, de ocho a 12 veces en 24 horas, día y noche.
Para asegurarse de que el bebé esté adecuadamente alimentado, las enfermeras controlan el peso del bebé y la cantidad de pañales mojados y vigilan la ictericia. Mulholland les dice a los padres que su recién nacido debe tener un pañal mojado en un período de 24 horas por cada día de vida, es decir, dos pañales mojados el día dos y tres el día tres, hasta el día cinco, y luego al menos seis pañales mojados al día. “Si es el cuarto día y solo han tenido dos pañales, deben notificarlo absolutamente a su pediatra”, dice. Algunas afecciones médicas, como si la madre tiene síndrome de ovario poliquístico o afecciones tiroideas y glandulares, podrían causar una producción insuficiente de leche, o que el bebé no se prenda correctamente podría afectar la alimentación. Una asesora de lactancia puede ayudarle.
MITO: No puedo quedar embarazada mientras estoy amamantando.
Puede quedar embarazada durante la lactancia. Si bien la lactancia materna retrasa el regreso de la menstruación al producir una hormona que previene la producción de óvulos o la ovulación, el uso de la lactancia materna como método anticonceptivo implica prácticas estrictas. Estos incluyen amamantar exclusivamente durante el día y la noche (al menos cada cuatro horas durante el día y cada seis horas por la noche) sin que se le dé al bebé ningún otro alimento, agua o líquidos, según el Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de los Estados Unidos. Además, su bebé debe tener menos de 6 meses, su período no puede haber regresado y no debe usar un extractor de leche para extraer la leche.
Las madres que no quieren quedar embarazadas deben usar un método anticonceptivo, no la lactancia materna sola como método anticonceptivo.
MITO: No puedo tomar ningún medicamento durante la lactancia.
La mayoría de los medicamentos son seguros durante la lactancia o pueden ser sustituidos por una alternativa segura. Por ejemplo, algunos analgésicos como el acetaminofén y el ibuprofeno y algunos antibióticos se consideran seguros. Pero cada medicamento debe ser considerado de forma individual, así que consulte con su médico antes de tomar cualquier medicamento o suplemento recetado o de venta libre, incluyendo vitaminas y hierbas. Rara vez es necesario dejar de amamantar de forma temporal o permanente para tomar un medicamento, pero si se le aconseja que la detenga temporalmente, usar un extractor y desechar la leche puede mantener su producción hasta que pueda volver a amamantar.
MITO: Mis senos son demasiado grandes o demasiado pequeños para amamantar.
Cualquier tamaño de pecho es capaz de producir un buen suministro de leche. Para todos los tamaños, cuanto más amamante, más leche producirá. Cuando una mujer dice que sus senos son demasiado pequeños, Mulholland le dice que lo que importa no es el tamaño, sino que sus senos han cambiado durante el embarazo. Para las mujeres de senos más grandes, los expertos en lactancia pueden darles consejos para amamantar cómodamente y ayudar al bebé a prenderse.
MITO: No puedo comer alimentos picantes durante la lactancia.
“¿Puedo comer esto, puedo comer aquello?”, a menudo preguntan las mamás preocupadas. Las nuevas madres pueden comer casi todo lo que quieran, incluidas las comidas picantes. La dieta de la madre da sabor a la leche materna consumida durante la lactancia, por lo que, si la madre disfruta de una dieta equilibrada con sabores variados, el niño puede estar abierto a más alimentos cuando comience a comer sólidos. Las madres que amamantan deben evitar el pescado con alto contenido de mercurio, como el tiburón, el atún, el pez espada y el blanquillo.
MITO: No puede amamantar si sus pezones son planos o invertidos.
Algunas mujeres tienen pezones planos o invertidos que pueden dificultar la lactancia porque el bebé puede tener problemas para prenderse. En algunos casos, los pezones salen por sí solos una vez que comienza a amamantar. De lo contrario, muchas mujeres pueden amamantar con éxito con la orientación adecuada de una asesora de lactancia. Algunas técnicas útiles incluyen rodar y estimular los pezones antes de poner al bebé en el pecho, usar un protector de pezones o pezonera y extraer leche durante unos minutos justo antes de amamantar para sacar los pezones, explica.
Mulholland les dice a las nuevas mamás que vale la pena el esfuerzo para que la lactancia materna de su bebé tenga un buen comienzo.
Para obtener más información, visite healthmatters.nyp.org.