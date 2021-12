David Banks appointed as new Schools Chancellor



“The city is filled with brilliance,” said incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has announced David Banks as his pick for Schools Chancellor.

Banks, a longtime educator who founded a network of public schools called the Eagle Academy, was revealed as Adams’ choice at a press conference in Brooklyn on December 9.

“David is a visionary, leader, innovator, who has spent his career fighting on behalf of students,” Adams said.

“It’s time we create a school system where every student is given a chance to succeed and realize their full potential. This brother has been a champion for young people throughout his entire life,” Adams remarked.

Banks will become Schools Chancellor on January 1, when Adams is sworn in as Mayor.

As he prepares to run the nation’s largest school system, Banks remarked that it is flawed in the way it approaches education.

“I have worked in this system for over 30 years. Let me tell you what I know. I know that every young person who attends our schools across the city is filled with brilliance, potential, promise and gifts. And I also know something else – that they exist in a school system which is fundamentally flawed,” Banks said at the press conference.

“I’m not talking about the teachers, I’m not talking about the principals. I’m talking about the very architecture of the way that we do school in the first place. The way that we assess our students and their learning is fundamentally flawed,” he added.

Banks replaces Meisha Porter, who will leave the Department of Education to join a nonprofit. Banks and Porter collaborated to found the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice.

“I saw David’s deep commitment to education firsthand when we launched the Bronx School for Law, Government, and Justice together and I’m so proud that my colleague will succeed my tenure as Chancellor,” Porter said on Twitter. “I know he will serve our city’s incredible students and communities well.

Eagle Academy began as one all-boys school in the South Bronx and has since expanded to six locations in New York City and Newark, New Jersey.

In addition, Banks created the Eagle Academy Foundation, an organization designed to improve educational outcomes for underserved young men by providing professional development to school administrators and teachers.

In partnership with Scholastic, Banks helped curate the Rising Voices Library, a collection of nonfiction and other books celebrating Blank and Latino young men. He also helped chair the New York City Young Men’s Initiative and was a member of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s task force for reopening schools during the pandemic.

In a tweet, de Blasio called Banks a “great choice” for Schools Chancellor.

“David Banks is a consummate educator and our @NYCSchools families are lucky to have him at the helm,” de Blasio said.

Banks vowed to include parents in the decision-making process for public schools.

“If we want to create an innovative school system, you cannot do that without engaging the community,” he said. “You will never see the Mayor-elect, once he’s the mayor, or myself as the Chancellor, announce any major policy initiatives for our schools unless we are surrounded by parents and families who have co-signed what we are doing.”

“My message to parents and families is that they will be seen, they will be heard, they will be respected,” Banks added. “Decisions are not going to be made for their children without their being engaged in that process. I intend to frame the system so that things will not move unless we are hearing from our parents.”

For more, please visit schools.nyc.gov.