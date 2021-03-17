- English
Data Delivery
New report reveals specific senior needs
By Gregg McQueen
A recent report focuses on the needs of seniors residing in Manhattan – drawing from their own responses.
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) have issued a joint report, which queried more than 1,100 elderly Manhattan residents to gauge their perceptions on housing issues, transportation accessibility, recreation and health services.
“This data is incredibly important,” Brewer said of the report. “When you have this kind of data, you can do better planning for how you’re going to deliver services.”
The report includes a host of recommendations on how the city can better support seniors.
Moreover, NYAM and Brewer have teamed up on a new initiative that seeks to answer these needs.
The effort, known as Age-Friendly Manhattan, will solicit further feedback from older New Yorkers to inform city planning and policy and influence service providers to advocate for improvements.
Among the key findings of the report: a high number of seniors with ambulatory difficulty reside in neighborhoods without ADA-compliant subway stations.
In Northern Manhattan, 39 percent of seniors in East Harlem and Hamilton Heights report having ambulatory difficulty; in Washington Heights South, that total is 38 percent. East Harlem and Washington Heights South have one ADA-compliant subway station, while Hamilton Heights has none, the report said.
Brewer called on the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to make all subway stations ADA-compliant by 2034, beyond the 70 stations already selected for upgrades as part of the MTA’s 2020-2024 capital plan.
“Seventy is a really small percentage, especially when there are 472 stations in the system,” Brewer said.
She proposed using federal money as well as enacting a proposal currently before the City Council known as Zoning for Accessibility, which would require developers constructing buildings near subway stations to build and maintain elevators for the MTA.
“Whoever builds in that location would have to make the stations accessible,” she said. “It would require money to go to ADA compliance.
Brewer said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for older New Yorkers seniors by cutting them off from senior centers.
“Their support mechanisms are there. They are cut off from socialization,” remarked Brewer. “Not only do you need your physical health, but you need to take care of mental health too, and the centers make sure seniors are staying active, staying sharp and connecting with other adults.”
“It’s still not known when those facilities will be allowed to reopen,” she said. “Seniors are begging me to open the senior centers. The Mayor hasn’t mentioned it, the Governor hasn’t mentioned it.”
Housing is another major issue impacting seniors in Manhattan, the report said. Ninety-three percent of respondents said they expected to be living in the same place one year from now, with the majority indicating that it was too expensive to move.
“People are aging in place, yet we don’t always have the services that are needed for them,” said Brewer.
In Washington Heights North, nearly half of all senior residents are paying 35 percent or more of their monthly income on housing, the highest rate in all of Manhattan, the report said.
Brewer and NYAM are recommending that the city allocate more money to build senior housing, promote home sharing programs to match older adults with roommates to reduce housing cost burden and automatically enroll eligible renters in the Senior Citizens Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) program, which freezes rent in rent-regulated buildings.
“Seniors need affordable housing because they are on a fixed income,” said Brewer.
According to the report, two of the neighborhoods expected to have the biggest increase of senior population by 2030 are both in Northern Manhattan – Harlem and Inwood/Marble Hill.
Brewer expressed concern that the future rezoning of Inwood would put seniors at risk of losing their apartments.
“The rezoning doesn’t seem to have many provisions for seniors and doesn’t have as much affordable housing as we would like,” she said. “With the rezoning, there’s not a lot of new apartments for them, so we need to be extremely sure that seniors that are there can stay there.”
She pointed to city programs that provide free legal assistance to help tenants avoid evictions.
“Landlords find a way to get lower-rent tenants out and the seniors are very vulnerable for that,” Brewer said. “During the rezoning, legal aid organizations need to receive more money to support seniors.”
Brewer’s office has previously issued additional resources to help seniors, including age-friendly guidebooks to Manhattan supermarkets, museums, art institutions and access to fresh food.
The latest report suggests the rollout of a citywide grocery store discount program for older adults.
“I think grocery stores should also offer special, early-morning shopping hours dedicated to seniors,” Brewer said. “During the pandemic, a lot of stores were doing it.”
“Citywide, I think it would be great for grocery stores across the board to decide that they have certain hours that are for seniors,” she said. “They would love it. People would turn out for it. It would be good for the seniors and good for the stores.”
To view the full report, go to on.nyc.gov/3vc1jzM.
Entrega de datos
Nuevo informe revela las necesidades específicas de los adultos mayores
Por Gregg McQueen
Un informe reciente se centra en las necesidades de los adultos mayores que residen en Manhattan, basándose en gran medida en sus propias respuestas.
La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, y la Academia de Medicina de Nueva York (NYAM, por sus siglas en inglés) han emitido un informe conjunto, que consultó a más de 1,100 residentes de Manhattan de edad avanzada para evaluar sus percepciones sobre problemas de vivienda, accesibilidad al transporte, recreación y servicios de salud.
“Estos datos son increíblemente importantes”, dijo Brewer sobre el informe. “Cuando tienes este tipo de información, puedes planificar mejor cómo brindar servicios”.
El informe incluye una serie de recomendaciones sobre cómo la ciudad puede ayudar mejor a las personas mayores.
Además, NYAM y Brewer se han asociado en una nueva iniciativa que busca responder a estas necesidades.
El esfuerzo, conocido como Manhattan Amigable con las Personas Mayores, solicitará además comentarios de los neoyorquinos de mayor edad para informar la planificación y las políticas de la ciudad e influir en los proveedores de servicios para abogar por mejoras.
Entre los hallazgos clave del informe se encuentra que un gran número de adultos mayores con dificultades para caminar residen en vecindarios sin estaciones de metro que cumplan con la ADA.
En el norte de Manhattan, el 39 por ciento de los adultos mayores en East Harlem y Hamilton Heights informan tener dificultades para caminar; en Washington Heights South, ese total es del 38 por ciento. East Harlem y Washington Heights South tienen una estación de metro que cumple con la ADA, mientras que Hamilton Heights no tiene ninguna, según el informe.
Brewer hizo un llamado a la Autoridad Metropolitana de Tránsito (MTA, por sus siglas en inglés) para que todas las estaciones de metro cumplan con la ADA para 2034, más allá de las 70 estaciones ya seleccionadas para actualizaciones como parte del plan capital 2020-2024 de la MTA.
“Setenta es un porcentaje realmente pequeño, especialmente cuando hay 472 estaciones en el sistema”, dijo Brewer.
Ella propuso usar dinero federal y promulgar una propuesta actualmente ante el Concejo Municipal conocida como Zonificación para la Accesibilidad, que requeriría que los desarrolladores construyan edificios cerca de las estaciones de metro para construir y mantener ascensores para la MTA.
“Quien construya en ese lugar tendría que hacer accesibles las estaciones”, dijo. “Se necesitaría que el dinero vaya hacia el cumplimiento de la ADA”.
Brewer dijo que la pandemia de COVID-19 ha hecho la vida más difícil para los neoyorquinos de mayor edad al aislarlos de los centros para adultos mayores.
“Sus mecanismos de apoyo están ahí. Están aislados de la socialización”, comentó Brewer. “No solo necesitan su salud física, sino que también deben cuidar la salud mental, y los centros se aseguran de que las personas de mayor edad se mantengan activas, en forma, y conectándose con otros adultos”.
“Todavía no se sabe cuándo se permitirá la reapertura de esas instalaciones”, dijo. “Las personas de mayor edad me ruegan que abra los centros. El alcalde no lo ha mencionado, el gobernador no lo ha mencionado”.
La vivienda es otro problema importante que afecta a los adultos mayores en Manhattan, según el informe. Noventa y tres por ciento de los encuestados dijeron esperar vivir en el mismo lugar dentro de un año, y la mayoría indicó que era demasiado caro mudarse.
“La gente está envejeciendo, pero no siempre tenemos los servicios que necesitan”, dijo Brewer.
En Washington Heights North, casi la mitad de todos los residentes de mayor edad están pagando el 35 por ciento o más de sus ingresos mensuales en vivienda, la tasa más alta de todo Manhattan, dice el informe.
Brewer y NYAM recomiendan que la ciudad asigne más dinero para construir viviendas para adultos mayores; que promueva programas de viviendas compartidas para emparejar a los adultos mayores con compañeros de habitación para reducir la carga del costo de la vivienda e inscribir automáticamente a los inquilinos elegibles en el programa de Exención de Aumento de Alquiler para Adultos Mayores (SCRIE, por sus siglas en inglés), que congela el alquiler en edificios con alquiler regulado.
“Las personas de mayor edad necesitan viviendas asequibles porque tienen un ingreso fijo”, dijo Brewer.
De acuerdo con el informe, en el norte de Manhattan se encuentran dos de los vecindarios que se espera que tengan el mayor aumento de población de adultos mayores para 2030: Harlem e Inwood/Marble Hill.
Brewer expresó su preocupación de que la futura rezonificación de Inwood ponga a las personas de mayor edad en riesgo de perder sus apartamentos.
“La rezonificación no parece tener muchas disposiciones para los adultos mayores y no tiene tantas viviendas asequibles como nos gustaría”, dijo. “Con la rezonificación, no hay muchos apartamentos nuevos para ellos, por lo que debemos estar extremadamente seguros de que los adultos mayores que están ahí puedan quedarse ahí”.
Señaló los programas de la ciudad que brindan asistencia legal gratuita para ayudar a los inquilinos a evitar desalojos.
“Los propietarios encuentran una manera de sacar a los inquilinos de alquiler más bajo y los adultos mayores son muy vulnerables por eso”, dijo Brewer. “Durante la rezonificación, las organizaciones de ayuda legal necesitan recibir más dinero para apoyar a las personas de mayor edad”.
La oficina de Brewer ha emitido anteriormente recursos adicionales para ayudar a los adultos mayores, incluyendo guías para adultos mayores de los supermercados, museos, instituciones de arte y acceso a alimentos frescos en Manhattan.
El último informe sugiere la implementación de un programa de descuentos en tiendas de comestibles para adultos mayores en toda la ciudad.
“Creo que las tiendas de comestibles también deberían ofrecer horarios especiales de compras temprano en la mañana dedicados a las personas mayores”, dijo Brewer. “Durante la pandemia, muchas tiendas lo estaban haciendo”.
“En toda la ciudad, creo que sería genial que las tiendas de comestibles en general decidieran que tienen ciertos horarios para las personas e mayor edad”, dijo. “Les encantaría. La gente saldría a por ello. Sería bueno para los adultos mayores y bueno para las tiendas”.
Para ver el informe completo, vaya a on.nyc.gov/3vc1jzM.