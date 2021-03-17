Data Delivery

New report reveals specific senior needs

By Gregg McQueen

A recent report focuses on the needs of seniors residing in Manhattan – drawing from their own responses.



Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) have issued a joint report, which queried more than 1,100 elderly Manhattan residents to gauge their perceptions on housing issues, transportation accessibility, recreation and health services.

“This data is incredibly important,” Brewer said of the report. “When you have this kind of data, you can do better planning for how you’re going to deliver services.”

The report includes a host of recommendations on how the city can better support seniors.

Moreover, NYAM and Brewer have teamed up on a new initiative that seeks to answer these needs.

The effort, known as Age-Friendly Manhattan, will solicit further feedback from older New Yorkers to inform city planning and policy and influence service providers to advocate for improvements.

Among the key findings of the report: a high number of seniors with ambulatory difficulty reside in neighborhoods without ADA-compliant subway stations.

In Northern Manhattan, 39 percent of seniors in East Harlem and Hamilton Heights report having ambulatory difficulty; in Washington Heights South, that total is 38 percent. East Harlem and Washington Heights South have one ADA-compliant subway station, while Hamilton Heights has none, the report said.

Brewer called on the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to make all subway stations ADA-compliant by 2034, beyond the 70 stations already selected for upgrades as part of the MTA’s 2020-2024 capital plan.

“Seventy is a really small percentage, especially when there are 472 stations in the system,” Brewer said.

She proposed using federal money as well as enacting a proposal currently before the City Council known as Zoning for Accessibility, which would require developers constructing buildings near subway stations to build and maintain elevators for the MTA.

“Whoever builds in that location would have to make the stations accessible,” she said. “It would require money to go to ADA compliance.

Brewer said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made life more difficult for older New Yorkers seniors by cutting them off from senior centers.

“Their support mechanisms are there. They are cut off from socialization,” remarked Brewer. “Not only do you need your physical health, but you need to take care of mental health too, and the centers make sure seniors are staying active, staying sharp and connecting with other adults.”

“It’s still not known when those facilities will be allowed to reopen,” she said. “Seniors are begging me to open the senior centers. The Mayor hasn’t mentioned it, the Governor hasn’t mentioned it.”

Housing is another major issue impacting seniors in Manhattan, the report said. Ninety-three percent of respondents said they expected to be living in the same place one year from now, with the majority indicating that it was too expensive to move.

“People are aging in place, yet we don’t always have the services that are needed for them,” said Brewer.

In Washington Heights North, nearly half of all senior residents are paying 35 percent or more of their monthly income on housing, the highest rate in all of Manhattan, the report said.

Brewer and NYAM are recommending that the city allocate more money to build senior housing, promote home sharing programs to match older adults with roommates to reduce housing cost burden and automatically enroll eligible renters in the Senior Citizens Rent Increase Exemption (SCRIE) program, which freezes rent in rent-regulated buildings.

“Seniors need affordable housing because they are on a fixed income,” said Brewer.

According to the report, two of the neighborhoods expected to have the biggest increase of senior population by 2030 are both in Northern Manhattan – Harlem and Inwood/Marble Hill.

Brewer expressed concern that the future rezoning of Inwood would put seniors at risk of losing their apartments.

“The rezoning doesn’t seem to have many provisions for seniors and doesn’t have as much affordable housing as we would like,” she said. “With the rezoning, there’s not a lot of new apartments for them, so we need to be extremely sure that seniors that are there can stay there.”

She pointed to city programs that provide free legal assistance to help tenants avoid evictions.

“Landlords find a way to get lower-rent tenants out and the seniors are very vulnerable for that,” Brewer said. “During the rezoning, legal aid organizations need to receive more money to support seniors.”

Brewer’s office has previously issued additional resources to help seniors, including age-friendly guidebooks to Manhattan supermarkets, museums, art institutions and access to fresh food.

The latest report suggests the rollout of a citywide grocery store discount program for older adults.

“I think grocery stores should also offer special, early-morning shopping hours dedicated to seniors,” Brewer said. “During the pandemic, a lot of stores were doing it.”

“Citywide, I think it would be great for grocery stores across the board to decide that they have certain hours that are for seniors,” she said. “They would love it. People would turn out for it. It would be good for the seniors and good for the stores.”

To view the full report, go to on.nyc.gov/3vc1jzM.