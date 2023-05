Cycle of Success

I Challenge Myself names new executive director

By Gregg McQueen

It’s time to ride.

Youth development organization I Challenge Myself has named Quentin Ball as its new Executive Director.

In partnership with local public schools in the Bronx and Northern Manhattan, I Challenge Myself runs school-based fitness programs that introduce youth to sports such as cycling and cross fitness, and are also designed to help students develop socially and academically.

To date, the program has served more than 2,500 middle and high school students.

Ball, recently the former director of development of the Whitby School in Greenwich, CT, was tapped to lead ICM after a months-long search process.

Previously, Ball also served as the executive director of the Rowan Center, a sexual assault counseling and advocacy organization. Her first nonprofit job was working at Madison Square Boys and Girls Club, which runs youth clubhouses in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Northern Manhattan.

“I’ve seen the positive impacts that adults can have on both the physical and mental wellbeing of students when we give them opportunity,” Ball said.

“I was really drawn to how [I Challenge Myself] tackles low access to health education, to physical fitness opportunities, coupled with career readiness, coupled with college access, and ties that all together to have a positive impact.”

Ball replaces longtime I Challenge Myself leader Ana Reyes, who founded the organization in 2005.

“Leaving an organization you founded is difficult, but I feel confident that I Challenge Myself will thrive and grow under Quentin’s leadership,” said Reyes. “Quentin understands the importance of physical fitness as a vehicle for youth development and she has a passion for youth and sports.”

An active triathlete, Ball brings a wealth of athletic experience to running the organization’s fitness programs. She is currently preparing to do the New York City Triathlon for the eighth time.

“I really believe in the impact that sports can have on a young person’s confidence and perseverance,” she said. “And that confidence from sports will spill over into other areas of their life, including school.”

I Challenge Myself runs a cycling program known as Cycling Smarts at four public high schools during the fall and spring semesters.

“We start with small rides of a few miles at a time, and work up from there,” Ball said. Eventually, students ride up to 70 miles through all five boroughs, while learning how to maintain their bike and the importance of nutrition and physiology.

Students spend the winter months building endurance strength through ICM’s unique resistance training program, and also complete a school project to encourage healthy activities in their communities.

The organization also sponsors community rides through Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood that allow students’ families to get involved.

Ball, who hails from an extended family of Polish and German immigrants, and whose Australian father was the son of rural farmers, says she’s keenly aware of the transformative impacts of higher education and achievement.

“Both of my parents are first generation to go to college but went all the way to attain PhDs,” she noted. “I’m super proud of them.

As the head of a group that serves an immigrant-rich community, Ball has a personal appreciation for the nuances experienced by those who forge ahead to create a new sense of home.

“I was born in Australia,” she said. “I am an immigrant myself.”

Once a year, ICM hosts a “Century Ride” that covers 100 miles from the Bronx to upstate New York and back – in one day.

Last year’s Century Ride emphasized the organization’s success in teaching kids about teamwork, Ball said.

“At the end of the ride, a couple of kids were really struggling. All of the other kids slowed down, waited for everybody to catch up and decided that they were doing this race together, and that was more important than anyone getting ahead or being able to do more miles,” Ball said. “To me, that really speaks to the organization’s ability to promote core values of teamwork and empathy.”

I Challenge Myself recently received a grant to do a cycling program around New York City colleges and universities, to “expose students to higher learning opportunities in their own backyard,” Ball said.

One such participant was Kirsy who, at 16 years of age, had never learned to ride a bike.

Nonetheless, she enrolled in the cycling program at her high school, and began to train for that Century Ride.

In an essay, Kirsy shared how sore her legs were after the first bike ride across the Williamsburg Bridge and being tempted to give up. Instead, the difficulties of the ride prompted her to consider all “the little everyday struggles people face. We go up, we go down, we are happy and we are sad.”

“Everyone deals with pain, but the important thing is to learn how to move on with that pain or sadness and not let it hinder you, like when your legs are sore from biking,” she wrote. Kirsy continued to persevere academically as well, and is now attending Borough of Manhattan Community College.

In 2021, students from I Challenge Myself collaborated with the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) on a street redesign that would improve pedestrian safety around local schools.

“The students took it upon themselves to go to the DOT, which is the best part,” Ball said. “They were able to identify that there was a stretch of road that was really unsafe for pedestrians.”

The project area – Amsterdam and Saint Nicholas Avenues between West 188th Street and Fort George Avenue — is located near seven schools and is known for a history of speeding and reckless driving.

“[Students] came up with a plan, they presented that plan to the DOT, and the DOT helped them prepare a presentation to the Community Board, which approved it,” she said.

The DOT has begun making student-suggested improvements, including traffic-calming measures such as two-way protected bike lanes, pedestrian islands, speed cushions, and curb extensions to reduce speeding and improve pedestrian and cyclist safety. Students from I Challenge Myself are currently analyzing traffic data, participating in Community Meetings, and suggesting where to put bike lanes.

“It’s really exciting for them,” Ball said. “These are the types of experiences that stay with kids for life.”

Regarding her plans for the organization under her tenure, Ball said she hoped to expand program capacity to handle additional students, and also open up services to younger participants.

“I think there’s an opportunity to push down into more middle and elementary schools in the Bronx and Harlem, because I think that better physical and mental health and eating habits should start young. I think if you can connect with kids in elementary school, you’re doing them a great service.”

Ball also expressed hope for forging partnerships with local organizations to provide swimming classes to underserved students.

“I think we’re going to have a big impact on students’ physical and mental health as they move into adulthood,” she said.

To learn more, please visit www.ichallengemyself.org.