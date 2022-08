CVS sued for violating antitrust laws

“We are taking action to stop CVS’s harmful practices,” said Attorney General Letitia James.

“Scheme” in aisle 4?

The CVS pharmacy chain has been hit with a damning lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who alleges that the company violated New York’s antitrust laws and diverted millions of dollars away from “safety net” hospitals that care for underserved communities.

In a lawsuit filed on July 28, James contends that CVS required safety net hospitals – which primarily care for uninsured, Medicaid, and other vulnerable patients – to exclusively use Wellpartner, a CVS-owned company, as a third-party administrator to fill prescriptions at CVS pharmacies.

According to James, the “anticompetitive scheme” forced safety net health care providers to incur millions in additional costs, while CVS continued to benefit through its subsidiary.

The lawsuit alleges that CVS’s unfair business practice deprived safety net hospitals and clinics of critical federal funding that could have been used to improve patient care for vulnerable New Yorkers.

“While safety net health care providers are tackling public health crises and helping underserved communities, CVS is robbing them out of millions of desperately needed funds that could improve patient care,” said James in a statement. “CVS’s actions are a clear example of a large corporation using its clout and power to take advantage of institutions and vulnerable New Yorkers, but my office will not allow it. We are taking action to stop CVS’s harmful practices and recoup critical funds to improve health care for our communities.”

According to the lawsuit, CVS forced safety net hospitals to use Wellpartner to fill prescriptions at CVS pharmacies through the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, which allows safety net hospitals and clinics to purchase certain drugs at a discount from pharmaceutical companies and use the savings for patient care.

The complaint noted that CVS’ actions caused hospitals to either forgo substantial savings from the 340B program or lose out on savings they could have gained from using another service.

James’ office found CVS pharmacies did not contract with hospitals that do not use Wellpartner as their third-party administrator, a violation of New York’s antitrust laws.

Since there was no contract, the hospitals and clinics were unable to collect 340B funds that were rightfully theirs, according to James.

She said that patients of safety net hospitals were the “ultimate victims” of CVS’ unfair practice.

“When powerful corporations undermine the health and wellbeing of vulnerable communities in New York, they can expect to hear from my office,” said James.

Through her lawsuit, James’ office is seeking injunctive relief, equitable monetary relief for the lost revenue and additional costs safety net health care providers were forced to incur, and civil penalties for CVS. In addition, the suit seeks to require CVS to inform all safety net health care providers that they are not required to exclusively use Wellpartner.

In a statement, CVS said the lawsuit was without merit and the company would defend itself against the allegations.

“We continue to be a partner to the State of New York in delivering a number of important healthcare solutions to the people of New York,” the statement said, “as recently demonstrated by our sustained, robust efforts to ensure access to Covid testing and vaccinations across the state.”