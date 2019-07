Cut the Cap

Taxi drivers weigh in on TLC cap proposals

By Gregg McQueen

It’s a wipeout.

Taxi drivers, who celebrated a minimum wage hike in 2018, are claiming that those gains will soon be erased – by a new cap on for-hire vehicle (FHV) licenses that will force them to lease from predatory lenders.

On a recent call with reporters, Independent Drivers Guild (IDG) Executive Director Brendan Sexton highlighted the drivers’ concerns.

“Our drivers just earned a $10,000 raise,” said Sexton, referring to the 2018 bill. “This will wipe that out.”

The city is moving to extend its cap on the number of for-hire vehicle (FHV) licenses indefinitely, and will seek to implement a new one on how much time drivers can spend cruising without passengers in Manhattan’s “core” below 96th Street.

The proposals will be voted on in August.

App-based drivers are sounding off on the current vehicle cap, which went into effect in 2018. Opponents of the plan say drivers unable to afford to license their own vehicle before the cap went into effect are now stuck renting or leasing, which is much more expensive.

“The cap on vehicles is a major red flag,” said Sexton. “Predatory lenders control many of these medallions. Most leases and rentals are priced way too high.”

Sexton said that most drivers who lease their vehicles end up paying at least $10,000 more per lease than a driver who owns.

“With the vehicle cap, it’s really setting up a structure of people leasing instead of owning,” he added.

Tina Raveneau, a full-time Lyft driver, said the cap has hurt her income as it forced her to rent her vehicle.

“I was renting for 2,000 a month. That cap has really put a strain on me financially,” remarked Raveneau, who said that Lyft launched a policy that kicks drivers off its app except if they lease or rent vehicles through Lyft’s own program.

“That also affected my income. I’m making less now,” she said.

Lyft drivers have charged that the company is unfairly deactivating drivers in order for the company to remain compliant with city idling rates.

“This shifts power to app-based companies, who are going to see drivers as expendable,” Sexton said.

Rather than a cap on vehicles, the IDG, which represents 65,000 app-based drivers, has called for a cap on the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) universal driver’s licenses instead.

In June, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the cap – which placed a one-year moratorium on the issuance of FHV licenses – would be extended, while a second cap would limit how much time drivers spend cruising without passengers in Manhattan during peak hours.

According to the city, FHV drivers spend approximately 40 percent of their time driving without passengers. The new rule – which would be in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends – aims to reduce this by 10 percent.

On Tues., July 23, the TLC hosted a public hearing on the cap proposals.

Before the cap was implemented, app-based companies argued that the moratorium would lead to decreased service citywide, especially in outer boroughs, while increasing wait times.

Bill Heinzen, TLC’s Acting Commissioner, testified that post-cap data has not shown that to be true. “Each of these concerns is important, but we simply have not seen evidence of them,” he said.

The hearing drew hundreds of drivers, who were not in always unison regarding the cap.

While app-based drivers pushed for the cap to be changed or removed, members of the yellow cab sector testified that the cap was needed to solve problems within the troubled industry.

“Drivers are still in crisis in this industry and a vehicle cap to stop the loss of livelihoods is, at this point, a no-brainer,” said New York Taxi Workers Alliance (NYTWA) Executive Director Bhairavi Desai. “App companies still grew in trips, passenger wait time actually improved, and nothing came crashing down since the cap went into effect.”

“Uber, Lyft, and company have no rational reason to oppose the cap or utilization rules. The companies themselves have stopped taking new drivers, even logging drivers off the app in the case of Lyft and deactivating at a seemingly higher rate. App drivers are still roaming empty 41 percent of the time and are still earning below minimum wage,” said Desai, who said the cap would create “foundations for living wages, job security and a raise for all drivers.”

The NYTWA has proposed setting one minimum passenger rate across the industry so no company can cut rates, and capping FHV financing and lease rates.

The union also proposed a requirement for companies to pay app drivers whichever is higher – 85 percent of passenger fare or total of current TLC driver payment rates.