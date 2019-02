Currency in Community

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Growing up in Puerto Rico, Frances Negrón-Muntaner had a place to go after school.

She and her friends always knew where to go, knew whose families welcomed neighborhood children into their homes for a few hours every day.

These kindnesses – and essentially, services – were never formally repaid with cash. But Negrón-Muntaner says these types of informal arrangements enrich communities.

Negrón-Muntaner is a filmmaker and Professor of Caribbean Literature and Politics at Columbia University. She, together with multi-disciplinary artist and educator Sarabel Santos Negrón (no relation) teamed up to create Valor y Cambio, which starts this February in Puerto Rico.

Valor y Cambio is a multi-part project; part community currency, part storytelling, and part social transformation. The project had its genesis when Negron-Muntaner started researching the topic of unpayable debt. When countries’ economies go south and national currencies lose value, residents create ways of storing value for goods and services in alternative or community currencies.

Santos Negrón and Negrón-Muntaner designed a paper-based community currency that also has a dual story-telling component. People get bills, or pesos, from a re-vamped ATM machine by telling a story. The bills can be used at participating businesses. Currently, 40 businesses in towns across Puerto Rico offer discounts in exchange for the bills. Recently, even more businesses have expressed interest in the project.

The paper currency comes in seven denominations. Each peso features an important historical figure. The back of the bill has a QR code that, when scanned, leads people to a site that describes their lives.

Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente played professional baseball in Puerto Rico before becoming a right fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates and earning 3,000 hits in his Major League Baseball career. His 21 peso reflects his jersey number, which the Pirates retired in 1973.

“What’s great about this is, it’s not a number you have in most currencies,” she said. “It’s an odd number, but we felt it was good because it tells how stories can be different.”

Other people commemorated on the pesos are Maestros Rafael, Celestina and Gregoria Cordero y Molina, the children of former slaves and were some of the first people to establish free schools in Puerto Rico for girls and people of color. Negrón-Muntaner said the Puerto Rican government has shut down schools. “Public education is a big issue right now,” she said. “This bill allows us to think about that. “

Luisa Capetillo appears on the 2 peso. She was a feminist, a labor organizer and small business owner who also opened a vegetarian restaurant in New York. “She’s like a pioneer, she was doing this in the early 20th century when nobody was a vegetarian,” she said.

The project is also important because Puerto Rican education does not always focus on its own history, and she said the bills allow people to connect the past to the present. “When you start talking about a person you didn’t know, it’s almost like a whole window opens up.”

The small-scale community currency isn’t designed for accumulation. Instead, the bills are designed to circulate, and award value to people whose services often go unrecognized and unpaid.

“Let’s say you take care of kids after school,” she said. “That happens a lot in communities. If you have seven kids in your house until the parents come and get them, you are being valued as a resource.” Giving someone community currency allows them to get something they need.

Negrón-Muntaner found that when Spain’s economy went into a tailspin during the 2008 financial crisis, it responded by creating its own community currencies. “It has 200 community currencies in different parts of the country,” she said. The U.S. has its own versions, including Ithaca HOURS and San Francisco’s Bay Bucks.

Often community currencies emerge when there is crisis and high unemployment. “But also because sometimes people just want to experience an economy that’s not based on profit and extraction,” she said.

These themes resonated closely with Negrón-Muntaner because Puerto Rico has its own debt crisis. Its precarious financial future is being managed with little input from the community who feels its biggest impact. “A lot of people say you should cut education, you should cut health care—all of these necessities,” she said. “If we have a crisis, shouldn’t we be thinking about what is the best thing for this community to do?”

While she doesn’t think this community currency will solve the debt crisis, it may help individuals. She said Puerto Rico has high unemployment and about a 50 percent poverty rate. But at the same time, these communities are rich in other ways.

“The fact that people are unemployed doesn’t mean they don’t know how to work or that don’t have skills,” she said. The community currency offers people a way to think about what they do have, what they value and how to recognize it.

Valor y Cambio’s site links to a lot of literature describing how community currencies enrich local economies, and can help people govern themselves. The project is not meant to establish fiscal policy or set up banks, but is a springboard for further thought and action. She invites people to take the ideas and make them their own.

“The only way a currency can function is if a community actually trusts each other and has trust in the currency,” she said. “Trust is very important,” she said. “If trust is eliminated, money loses its value.”