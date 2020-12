CUNY schools receive $60 million

Two schools in the City University of New York (CUNY) system have each received a $30 million gift from philanthropist billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

Lehman College in the Bronx and the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) will each reap a massive contribution from Scott, who announced on December 15 she would grant more than $4 billion to 384 nonprofit and educational institutions.

The $30 million donations mark the largest gift in either school’s history and are among the largest in the history of CUNY.

“On behalf of the CUNY community, I thank MacKenzie Scott for recognizing the role we play in providing an accessible onramp to the middle class for all New Yorkers,” said Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez in a statement. “This groundbreaking gift will allow the nation’s largest urban public university to continue to fulfill its mission as an unparalleled engine for upward social mobility at a time when people are turning to CUNY to get back on their feet. A gift of this size as we turn the page on such a challenging year brings us renewed hope for the opportunities it will create in the months and years ahead.”

At BMCC, the financial gift will be used to launch the President’s Fund for Excellence and Innovation, a program designed to create new models to address race, equity and inclusion, gender equity and related issues, economic mobility, strategic planning, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college’s president said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the transformational, life-changing gift that Ms. Scott has generously extended to us,” said BMCC President Anthony E. Munroe. “Our institution prides itself on altering the lives of our students in ways that will help them obtain career training, obtain their dream of earning a degree and move up the socioeconomic ladder.”

Scott is the third richest woman in the world, according to Forbes.

In her announcement, Scott said the 384 recipients were selected from a total field of 6,490 organizations. Program outcomes and the organizations’ ability to make effective use of the funding were considered in the decision, she said.

“They took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates and low access to philanthropic capital,” Scott said.

Lehman College was one among six Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) selected to receive a gift. Scott donated $147 million to the six HSIs, which are defined by the U.S. Department of Education as an institution of higher education that has an enrollment of undergraduate full-time students that is at least 25 percent Hispanic.

More than 50 percent of Lehman’s student body is Hispanic. The college was ranked by the American Council on Education as first in the nation among HSIs for helping students improve their economic standing through education.

Lehman College President Daniel Lemons said the college will work with the Lehman College Foundation, the Office of Institutional Advancement, and college stakeholders to work out the details and timing of the gift.

“We are deeply grateful to Ms. MacKenzie Scott for this extremely generous gift that will enable the college to further its mission as a catalytic anchor institution in the Bronx by adding significantly to investments with high student impact, such as scholarships and career development initiatives; academic innovation and excellence; community stewardship initiatives; and college capacity building, while also addressing more immediate student and programmatic needs presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lemons.

“The gift is transformative and comes to the college because of Lehman’s track record of outstanding advancement of social mobility for our students, a record that exists through the long-standing efforts on our students’ behalf by every part of the college.”